Tom Brady Shares Photos From His First Christmas As A Single Dad

It looks like Tom Brady had a belated holiday celebration with his kids following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Christmas Day win over the Arizona Cardinals.

The quarterback shared a series of festive photos on his Instagram Stories Tuesday from his first Christmas since his divorce from his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bündchen. The pictures included snaps of his children — Jack, 15, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10 — spending time together and enjoying their new gifts.

In one picture, all three kids stood in front of the Christmas tree. In another, Benjamin showed off his new socks that read, “Do not disturb, I’m gaming.”

Vivian also got a pair of socks. In a picture of her feet, the red and green socks read, "Just a girl who loves horses.”

This is Brady’s first holiday season as a single dad, and he spoke about adapting to his new normal on his podcast Let’s Go! on Dec. 19.

“It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m going to have to learn how to deal with. And I think that’s what life’s about,” Brady, 45, said of spending Christmas Eve without his family.

He continued, “So you just asked a question about, ‘What have you learned from this football season?’ I’m going to learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel. I’m going to have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional and then look forward to celebrating Christmas with my kids the day after, which is part of what football season has been for a long time.”

Last week, Bündchen, Benjamin and Vivian were in her home country of Brazil “recharging” ahead of the new year. (Jack is Brady’s son with ex Bridget Moynahan, so he wasn’t on the trip.)

"It's my Rio Grande do Sul Heaven, Sun, South, Earth and Color. Where everything that is planted grows and what blooms the most is love. Always so good to come home❤️,” the 42-year-old model wrote in Portugeuse on Dec. 27, alongside photos of her family.

Gisele was in Brazil with her kids last week.

Brady and Bündchen have been co-parenting amicably and both expressed their desire to put their children’s happiness first in their divorce statements.

“We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve,” Brady, 45, wrote, with Bündchen echoing the sentiment.

“My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve,” she wrote.

May 2023 bring continued peace to this blended family.