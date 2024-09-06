Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Shouting his name three times may conjure the Ghost with the Most, but it’s not exactly the best way to find the 1988 Tim Burton movie when you’re ready to watch. If your previous viewing was on an ancient VHS (that was recorded off of the TV at some point), it’s time to find out how to stream the original Beetlejuice and where to watch. Especially if you want another movie night before you go see the sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which hits theaters Sept. 6, 2024.

Starring Michael Keaton as the bio-exorcist Beetlejuice, the original movie was a mega hit for everyone involved. The cast was stellar — Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin are the Maitlands who die and bring Beetlejuice into their world so they can rid their house of the new family, played by Catherine O’Hara and Winona Ryder — the music was top-notch, and the special effects were incredible. (That sandworm was terrifying.) It was one of my favorite movies as a kid, so I watched it over and over. Despite knowing Beetlejuice is the villain of the movie, he’s too hilarious to not love, and I definitely quoted some of his more inappropriate lines as a kid.

Where to Stream Beetlejuice (1988)

Whether you’re rushing off to see the sequel and need a rewatch or just want a spooky movie night with Beetlejuice, you’re in luck — you can stream Beetlejuice on a ton of different platforms. (You just might have to pay for some.)

Currently, you can stream Beetlejuice on HBO Max if you’re already a subscriber. The movie is also available to rent for $3.79 on the Fandango app, and for $3.99 on both Prime Video and Apple TV.

If you’re a real fan, though, and would like to own the movie forever, I’d go with Prime Video. Right now, Beetlejuice is on sale from $6.99 to $14.99.

For those who aren’t quite ready to stream the movie or prefer watching it on cable, be sure to check local listings. ‘Tis the season for Beetlejuice, and you can definitely find it on Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween programming several times, including Oct. 1.

Where to Stream Beetlejuice The Musical. The Musical. The Musical.

Now, if you’re looking for the Broadway musical, you’ll need to check the tour schedule. The musical version of the 1988 movie, titled Beetlejuice The Musical. The Musical. The Musical., has been in production since 2018 and has recently been on tour. You can follow the musical here and see when it’s coming to your town — or hopefully having an official release a la Hamilton did on Disney+.

Where to Stream Beetlejuice, the Animated Series

I was also fully obsessed with the animated series Beetlejuice, which aired on ABC for a few seasons and then on FOX. It premiered just a year after the 1988 film, and it had Beetlejuice and Lydia being besties and going on tons of adventures. If you’re looking for even more nostalgia — the Saturday morning cartoon variety with a bowl of cereal — you can stream Beetlejuice, the animated series, for free on the Roku channel and Tubi. You can also purchase episodes on Prime Video and Apple TV.

So, get the snacks ready. It’s showtime, babe!