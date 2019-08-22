90 Spooky And Groovy Halloween Songs and Videos For You and Your Little Monster
Let’s do “The Time Warp” again!
Halloween freaking rules. It’s a chance to bring your fantasies to life and dress your baby like a hotdog. It truly is a magical time! And just when you thought Halloween couldn’t get any more festive, there are a bunch of spooky Halloween songs for kids you can add to your October traditions. Although these songs aren’t as classic as Christmas carols, they’re just as catchy, and a few of them are even educational. We’ve got Pinkfong and a few songs from classics like Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas. You may know a few of them, but some may be a fun learning experience for you and your little monster.
Whether your kiddo is still small enough to be forced into an array of adorable baby animal costumes or is old enough to go trick-or-treating, Halloween is a spooky, magical, and wacky time of year. Get into the spirit by sharing these Halloween songs perfect for your next October 31 party or just to get you in the mood for the season of ghosts and pumpkins. Play them while everyone gets all spooked up or after the candy has been harvested. They also make the perfect soundtrack to a Halloween party!
Looking for more spookiness to add to your next Halloween party? Check out our tween Halloween costume ideas, indoor Halloween games, Halloween movie suggestions, and more.
Best Halloween Songs for Preschoolers
1. “Halloween ABC” by Pinkfong
2. “Baby Shark Halloween” by Super Simple Songs
3. “Five Little Monsters Jumping on the Bed” by Super Simple Songs
4. “Knock, Knock, Trick Or Treat” by Super Simple Learning
5. “Zombie Finger Family” by All Babies Channel
6. “Down by the Spooky Bay” from Super Simple Songs
7. “Skeletone” by Caspar Babypants
8. “Monsters Stomp Around the House” by The Kiboomers
9. “Monster Moves” by Koo Koo Kangaroo
10. “Alphabet Halloween” by Bounce Patrol
Best Classic Halloween Songs for Kids
1. “Monster Mash” by Bobby Pickett
2. “Purple People Eater” by Sheb Wooley
3. “It’s Halloween” by Lucy Kalantari
4. “Witch Doctor” by David Seville and The Chipmunks
5. “Halloween Night” by Like Father, Like Son
6. “She Writes Frankenstein” by Mr. Singer and the Sharp Cookies
7. “Halloween Is Finally Here” by Bears and Lions
8. “Skin and Bones” by Raffi
9. “Dry Bones” by Delta Rhythm Boys
10. “Rattlin’ Bones” by Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Best Halloween Songs From Movies & TV
1. “I Put A Spell On You” by Bette Midler from Hocus Pocus
RELATED: 60 Side-Splitting Thanksgiving Jokes You’ll Gobble Up More Than Turkey
2. “It’s Halloween” from Sesame Street
3. The Addams Family theme song
4. Casper The Friendly Ghost theme song
5. “This is Halloween” from The Nightmare Before Christmas
6. “Hello, Halloween” from Sesame Street
7. “I’m in Love with a Monster” by Fifth Harmony
8. “Ghostbusters” by Ray Parker Jr. (from Ghostbusters)
9. “The Time Warp” From The Rocky Horror Picture Show
10. “Grim, Grinning Ghosts” From Disney’s Haunted Mansion
11. Ruby Gloom Theme Song
12. “Problem (The Monster Remix)” by Becky G ft. will.i.am
13. “Double Trouble” by John Williams (From Harry Potter)
14. “Calling All the Monsters” By China Anne McClain
15. “Men in Black” by Will Smith
16. “Nightcall” by Kavinsky
17. “Once Upon a Dream” by Lana Del Ray (From Maleficent)
18. “Come Little Children” From Hocus Pocus
19. “My Family” by Migos, Karol G, Snoop Dogg & Rock Mafia
20. “Little Ghost” by The White Stripes (From Paranorman)
Best Halloween Party Songs
1. “A Nightmare on My Street” by J Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince
RELATED: 140+ Hilarious Jokes For Kids That Adults Find Funny Too
2. “Thriller” by Michael Jackson
3. “Superstition” by Stevie Wonder
3. “Somebody’s Watching Me” by Rockwell and Michael Jackson
4. “Sweet but Psycho” by Ava Max
5. “Disturbia” by Rihanna
6. “Bad Romance” by Lady Gaga
7. “Black Magic” by Little Mix
RELATED: These Funny Comebacks And Insults Are What Our Minds Are Really Made Of
8. “Costume Party” by The Pop Ups
9. “Moonlit Town” by Dan Zanes
10. “Dead Man’s Party” by Oingo Boingo
11. “Zombie” by The Cranberries
12. “Dracula” by Gorillaz
13. “Psycho Killer” by Talking Heads
14. “Maneater” by Daryl Hall & John Oates
15. “Spiderwebs” by No Doubt
16. “Monster” by Skillet
17. “Little Red Riding Hood” by Sam the Sham & The Pharoahs
18. “Dragula” by Rob Zombie
19. “Witchy Woman” by The Eagles
20. “Hells Bells” by AC/DC
21. “Under Your Skin” by Aesthetic Perfection
22. “Haunted” by Beyonce
23. “Creep” by Daniela Andrade
24. “Dollhouse” by Melanie Martinez
25. “Heads Will Roll” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs
26. “Ghost” by Ella Henderson
27. “Black Magic Woman” by Fleetwood Mac
28. “Bury a Friend” by Billie Eilish
29. “Monster” by Kanye West ft. Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj, and Bon Iver
30. “Spooky” by Dusty Springfield
Instrumental Halloween Songs
- “Hedwig’s Theme” From Harry Potter
- Halloween Theme Song by John Carpenter
- Stranger Things Theme Song
- The Twilight Zone by Jerry Goldsmith
- “The Thumbprint Killer” by Ramin Djawadi
- “Psycho: A Suite for Strings”
- Wolf Creek: “Main Title”
- “Unnatural Situation” by Kevin MacLeod
- “Bloody Mysterious” by Isak J. Martinsson
- “Living in the Dark” by Myuu
- “Pan’s Labyrinth Lullaby” by Javier Navarrete
- “The Devil Rides Out” by Ray Russell
- “Theme From The Fog“ by John Carpenter
- “Experiment in Terror” by Henry Mancini
- “Caskets” by Charlie Clouser
- “Little Boy Bites” by Kevin Riepl
- “Kiss of Death (Requiem in D Minor)” by John Murphy
- “I’ll Rip Your Soul Out” by Roque Banos
- “Fingernails” by The Newton Brothers
- “Linger” by Disasterpeace
This article was originally published on