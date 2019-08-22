Halloween freaking rules. It’s a chance to bring your fantasies to life and dress your baby like a hotdog. It truly is a magical time! And just when you thought Halloween couldn’t get any more festive, there are a bunch of spooky Halloween songs for kids you can add to your October traditions. Although these songs aren’t as classic as Christmas carols, they’re just as catchy, and a few of them are even educational. We’ve got Pinkfong and a few songs from classics like Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas. You may know a few of them, but some may be a fun learning experience for you and your little monster.

Whether your kiddo is still small enough to be forced into an array of adorable baby animal costumes or is old enough to go trick-or-treating, Halloween is a spooky, magical, and wacky time of year. Get into the spirit by sharing these Halloween songs perfect for your next October 31 party or just to get you in the mood for the season of ghosts and pumpkins. Play them while everyone gets all spooked up or after the candy has been harvested. They also make the perfect soundtrack to a Halloween party!

Best Halloween Songs for Preschoolers

1. “Halloween ABC” by Pinkfong

2. “Baby Shark Halloween” by Super Simple Songs

3. “Five Little Monsters Jumping on the Bed” by Super Simple Songs

4. “Knock, Knock, Trick Or Treat” by Super Simple Learning

5. “Zombie Finger Family” by All Babies Channel

6. “Down by the Spooky Bay” from Super Simple Songs

7. “Skeletone” by Caspar Babypants

8. “Monsters Stomp Around the House” by The Kiboomers

9. “Monster Moves” by Koo Koo Kangaroo

10. “Alphabet Halloween” by Bounce Patrol

Best Classic Halloween Songs for Kids

1. “Monster Mash” by Bobby Pickett

2. “Purple People Eater” by Sheb Wooley

3. “It’s Halloween” by Lucy Kalantari

4. “Witch Doctor” by David Seville and The Chipmunks

5. “Halloween Night” by Like Father, Like Son

6. “She Writes Frankenstein” by Mr. Singer and the Sharp Cookies

7. “Halloween Is Finally Here” by Bears and Lions

8. “Skin and Bones” by Raffi

9. “Dry Bones” by Delta Rhythm Boys

10. “Rattlin’ Bones” by Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Best Halloween Songs From Movies & TV

1. “I Put A Spell On You” by Bette Midler from Hocus Pocus

2. “It’s Halloween” from Sesame Street

3. The Addams Family theme song

4. Casper The Friendly Ghost theme song

5. “This is Halloween” from The Nightmare Before Christmas

6. “Hello, Halloween” from Sesame Street

7. “I’m in Love with a Monster” by Fifth Harmony

8. “Ghostbusters” by Ray Parker Jr. (from Ghostbusters)

9. “The Time Warp” From The Rocky Horror Picture Show

10. “Grim, Grinning Ghosts” From Disney’s Haunted Mansion

11. Ruby Gloom Theme Song

12. “Problem (The Monster Remix)” by Becky G ft. will.i.am

13. “Double Trouble” by John Williams (From Harry Potter)

14. “Calling All the Monsters” By China Anne McClain

15. “Men in Black” by Will Smith

16. “Nightcall” by Kavinsky

17. “Once Upon a Dream” by Lana Del Ray (From Maleficent)

18. “Come Little Children” From Hocus Pocus

19. “My Family” by Migos, Karol G, Snoop Dogg & Rock Mafia

20. “Little Ghost” by The White Stripes (From Paranorman)

Best Halloween Party Songs

1. “A Nightmare on My Street” by J Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince

2. “Thriller” by Michael Jackson

3. “Superstition” by Stevie Wonder

3. “Somebody’s Watching Me” by Rockwell and Michael Jackson

4. “Sweet but Psycho” by Ava Max

5. “Disturbia” by Rihanna

6. “Bad Romance” by Lady Gaga

7. “Black Magic” by Little Mix

8. “Costume Party” by The Pop Ups

9. “Moonlit Town” by Dan Zanes

10. “Dead Man’s Party” by Oingo Boingo

11. “Zombie” by The Cranberries

12. “Dracula” by Gorillaz

13. “Psycho Killer” by Talking Heads

14. “Maneater” by Daryl Hall & John Oates

15. “Spiderwebs” by No Doubt

16. “Monster” by Skillet

17. “Little Red Riding Hood” by Sam the Sham & The Pharoahs

18. “Dragula” by Rob Zombie

19. “Witchy Woman” by The Eagles

20. “Hells Bells” by AC/DC

21. “Under Your Skin” by Aesthetic Perfection

22. “Haunted” by Beyonce

23. “Creep” by Daniela Andrade

24. “Dollhouse” by Melanie Martinez

25. “Heads Will Roll” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs

26. “Ghost” by Ella Henderson

27. “Black Magic Woman” by Fleetwood Mac

28. “Bury a Friend” by Billie Eilish

29. “Monster” by Kanye West ft. Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj, and Bon Iver

30. “Spooky” by Dusty Springfield

Instrumental Halloween Songs