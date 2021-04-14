Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor Welcome Their Baby Boy

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright just became the third Vanderpump Rules couple to become parents

What a year it’s been for Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright. The pair left Vanderpump Rules, where they had been stars for the better part of a decade, amid calls for the show to axe certain cast members who had displayed racist and homophobic behavior — both on camera, and in their personal lives. Then, the newlyweds announced they were expected their first baby together. And as of earlier this week, the baby is here, and Jax and Brittany just became the third Vanderpump Rules couple to become parents.

They announced the birth of their baby boy, named Cruz, in coordinated Instagram posts. In Brittany’s, she’s holding the baby while Jax kisses his head.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNn94jenhrN/

“Yesterday, April 12th at 1:51pm, our lives changed forever in the absolute best way possible,” Britt wrote in the caption. “Our beautiful son Cruz Michael Cauchi was born and we have never been more in love. He is the most precious gift and I am so blessed to be his Mommy.”

She continued, “We are soooooo so happy, he is a dream come true!! Both Mommy & Baby are doing great!”

For his post, Jax shared the same photo, but wrote more about stepping into a fatherhood role for the first time in his life.

“I’ve never in my life thought it was going to be like this.. it’s 10000 times better. Dad mode just kicks in,” he wrote. “I don’t think I have ever been as happy as I am right now, everything else in life seems so insignificant now. I am crying just writing this message. I have the most beautiful son a man could ask for, he’s an absolute blessing from god.”

Jax continued, “I just want to say how absolutely amazing my wife has been through this whole process, it has not been an easy pregnancy for her but she did an absolute amazing job all the way till the end. I have always been in [awe] of Brittany but I fell in love with her all over again. She is our families rock. We are so in love.”

Jax also tagged the couple’s doctor and the staff at Cedars Sinai hospital, where Britt gave birth, and thanked them.

Jax and Brittany now join their former co-stars who have also given birth this year, LaLa Kent and her fiancé Randall Emmett, and Stassi Schroeder and her fiancé Beau Clark. Schroeder was fired from Vanderpump Rules for her racist behavior before Jax and Brittany exited.