Kim Kardashian Shares Hilarious Fail From Photoshoot With Her Daughters

Kim Kardashian shared a silly photoshoot with her daughters in Wyoming

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may be going through a rough patch at the moment (see also: West’s bizarre presidential run), but despite all that, the famous duo and their four adorable kids seem to be living their best life after temporarily ditching SoCal for their second home base in Wyoming. The fam is doing stuff on the lake, eating at midwest diners, and posing for rustic photoshoots. Kim shared a series of adorable photos of her daughters, North West and Chicago West, who apparently wanted to pose together up on a fence until, well, it turned into a real Humpty Dumpty situation.

“My girls wanted to do a photo shoot together sitting up on this rail. Swipe to the right to see how it ended,” Kim captioned the series of photos.

North and Chi are all sorts of Wyoming-chic in their cowboy boots and overalls.

Throwing up peace signs, doing sisterly things.

North appears to be teaching Chi how to make a kissy face — they are Kardashians, after all.

Awwwww.

And then… welp.

I’m not saying North pushed her little sister off the fence for not complying with the photoshoot, but let’s just say that Northie is truly carving out her own lane in the family. Remember last Christmas when Kim said that North was being “pouty” the day the family took their Christmas photo, so she had to be photoshopped in later? LOL.

“It’s the most anxiety to get four kids together smiling in a room,” Kim said back in December. “North was having a day, so she refused to be in the shoot. She just was crying because she wanted her specific hairstyle, whatever. I said, ‘Fine you’re not gonna be in the card. That’s the decision, you’re not gonna be in the card. I’m just going to take the family card without you.’” And so they did.

On North’s seventh birthday earlier this summer, Kim wrote the sweetest tribute to her oldest child, celebrating her uniqueness and calling her “the most stylish creative Gemini performer ever! I love you to your alien planet and back!”

North West is a tiny icon in the making.