Aldi's Limited Release Fall Food, Drinks, & Decor Are Available Now

There’s just something so exciting and satisfying about popping your quarter into the slot on an Aldi shopping cart — the anticipation of what good food and great deals you’ll find inside is almost too much to take. It gets even more thrilling during the turn of each season, too, as Aldi always has a limited run of seasonal food they put on the shelves. This fall is no different! But don’t get too stuck on just pumpkin spice. There’s a lot to look forward to (and toss in your cart).

Pumpkin, apple, squash, cinnamon, and caramel are all traditionally fall flavors. Last year brought leaf-shaped pasta and the most delicious apple chips you’ve ever tasted. And this year promises to be just as festive. From the “Flavors of Fall” K-cup collection to spiced apple and pumpkin fruit strips, Aldi has pulled out all the stops to offer fall treats for the whole family.

Here’s what Aldi shoppers — present company included — have found so far.

Simply Nature Fruit Strips: Spiced Apple and Pumpkin Spice

Deirdre Kaye

Wanna add a little fall flavor fun to your kiddo’s lunch or bento box? These are the perfect way to do it. The bold orange and maroon colors will certainly go a long way toward enticing picky eaters... and they smell delicious, too.

Clancy’s Kettle Corn: Maple Drizzled and Pumpkin Spice Drizzled

Clancy’s Kettle Corn already has a dedicated following, as the salty-sweet snack is perfect year-round. But adding maple and pumpkin? It’s a bold choice that pays off.

Barissimo Flavors of Fall Coffee Collection

Deirdre Kaye

This K-cup collection comes with 12 different flavored coffees, including Salted Caramel, Maple Pecan, and Apple Pie. And you already know there’s a Pumpkin Spice option, too!

Simply Nature Organic Coconut Clusters: Apple Cinnamon and Pumpkin Spice

The possibilities are limitless with these coconut clusters spotted by one Aldi-obsessed Instagrammer. Do you just eat ‘em by the handful or do you add them to your overnight oats?

More to Come...

Aldi shoppers have already found plenty more fall flavors. The popular discount grocery store chain even has new fall pasta sauces — Scary Mommy Deputy Editor Julie Sprankles just picked up a Pumpkin and Butternut Squash option. Although, if you like to spice things up a bit, there’s also a Pumpkin Chipotle pasta sauce.

In the past, Bentons has also released fall-flavored cookies, and you know you’re going to find some sort of pumpkin or apple-flavored baked good in the pastry aisle. Their home decor aisle (also called the “aisle of shame”) is also filled with cozy fall-themed products like pumpkin-scented candles, warm throws and pillows, and tons of fall foliage.

In fact, in a video posted by YouTuber Couponing for a Cause, we get a glimpse of fall doormats for $6.99, gold-stemmed ceramic pumpkins for $8.99, fabric pumpkins for $4.99, reversible fall wall art for $9.99, vinyl fall tablecloths for $3.49, and more. Some of the items are even already on clearance, giving you all the more reason to go take advantage of this early autumnal bounty.

So, grab your quarters! It’s time for another trip to Aldi.