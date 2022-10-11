Pie season is officially here, and that means it's time to break out the apple peeler and whip up something delicious in the kitchen. Except apple peeling is tedious work. That's why those pre-packed apple slices were invented in the first place, right? Well, now, thanks to one crafty dad on TikTok, there's an easy way to speed through the peeling process and get down to the business of making a delicious apple pie.

TikTok user @alidecosmo is going viral thanks to her dad's ingenious hack. In the video, her father breaks out his power drill, sticks it into the core of the apple, and then positions it over the trash can. In his other hand, he holds a Y-style apple peeler against the apple as he turns the drill on. As soon as it starts whirring, the peel flies off, and he passes the apple to his wife, who is busy prepping a recipe in the background. "My dad's a genius," the TikToker captioned the video.

If you're contemplating raiding the garage for more tools to assist in holiday meal prep, just know you're not alone. This hack is a game-changer. However, if you don't have a power drill at the ready to make apple season a breeze this year, there are other ways to speed up the apple peeling process or avoid it altogether. Whether you have arthritis or another condition that makes using a peeler difficult, or you simply don't want to spend all day peeling apples when there are so many other things that need to get done, you've got options.

Even More Apple Peeling Hacks

A drill is officially at the top of the list of go-to apple-peeling tools — even though it surely takes a bit of trial and error to master the fine art of using power tools in the kitchen. And, it goes without saying, you definitely want to make sure whatever drill bit you use is clean if you go this route.

But maybe you aren’t keen on the idea of getting apple guts all over your trusty power tools, or you’d like something you don’t have to go to the garage for every time. So, if you’re looking for a more conventional method, try one of these gadgets:

KitchenAid apple peeler attachment. If you have a KitchenAid mixer and love apples, then this attachment is a must-have (for serious baking enthusiasts, this iconic mixer is probably already on the countertop). Since it works off the mixer’s motor, all you have to do is attach your fruit and sit back and watch the peel fall away.

An old-school apple peeler/corer. Even the people of yore hated peeling apples, as evidenced by the old-fashioned apple peeler and corers, which use a hand crank to remove the peel. These appliances tend to be a bit bulky, but they also have a vintage flair that looks nice even when not in use.

Electric apple peeler. Yes, there are electric apple peelers, just like there are electric can openers, and they are lifesavers when you're making lots of apple desserts.

Finally, if all else fails, there’s no shame in grabbing a can of apple pie filling to make a quick and easy pie. Those fillings tend to be delicious time-savers during the busiest time of year, and you can purchase cans with or without seasonings, depending on your tastes.

But hey, if you’re committed to making your apple treat the old-fashioned way, then just know power drills might just be your new best friend.