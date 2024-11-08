There are quite a few Disney World rites of passage — from having Dole Whip to that first time that you're tall enough to ride Space Mountain. But there's another milestone that anyone can participate in, and it takes place outside of the theme parks: the Disney World monorail crawl.

If you've been any part of #DisneyTok, you've likely seen this unofficial activity, which is a favorite pastime of many ear-toting mouse lovers. And unlike Epcot's World Showcase crawl — commonly referred to as "drinking around the world" — it requires no theme park tickets.

I've been visiting Walt Disney World for over three decades, clocking in over 500 visits. And still, the monorail crawl remains a personal favorite, whether visiting with family, my husband, or doing a girls-only trip. Armed with faith, trust, pixie dust, and our expert-approved tips, you're in for a memorable evening.

From booze-laden tiki drinks to classic cocktails of yesteryear, here's the ultimate guide to the Disney Monorail crawl.

The Basics

The monorail is Disney's most iconic form of transportation. This “highway in the sky” connects Magic Kingdom to nearby resorts. It's completely free to use and quickly whisks riders around Seven Seas Lagoon with stops at Disney's Contemporary Resort, Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, and Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. And the best part? No theme park tickets are required.

At each resort, there's an exciting array of lounges and bars, from waterfront Narcoossee's, with an elevated cocktail program, to Trader Sam's Grog Grotto, a tiki den that adds whimsy to the imbibing experience.

While you can partake in adult beverages on the monorail crawl, Disney has put distinct effort into building its mocktail programs property-wide — and it's a far cry from sparkling water with lime. The crawl can also be done with a focus on snacks. The bars and lounges on the list do not accept advanced reservations, and space may be limited.

Disney's Contemporary Resort

Disney

Top Drink Recommendation: Cocoa Boulevardier at Steakhouse 71 Lounge

Cocoa Boulevardier at Steakhouse 71 Lounge Top Food Recommendation: Sonoma Goat Cheese Ravioli at California Grill Lounge

Steakhouse 71 Lounge

Located off of the main lobby, Steakhouse 71 pays homage to Disney World's opening years. After you gawk at the black-and-white photo-lined hallway depicting historical images, you'll find the spacious lounge. It carries a bit more upscale feel than many of the mouse's other bars, but still casual enough if you want to rock your ears.

Classic cocktails are the name of the game here, with a particularly delicious Cocoa Boulevardier using Knob Creek Disney Single Barrel Reserve Bourbon, created exclusively for Disney. It's also home to Disney's most famous burger, the stack burger, a fitting meal to sustain you for the crawl.

California Grill Lounge

Perched high atop the Contemporary, the California Grill offers the best views in the kingdom. And while getting reservations here can prove to be quite a feat, its accompanying lounge is first-come, first-served. The menu is California fusion, and a must is the Sonoma goat cheese ravioli appetizer, a jumbo-sized stuffed pasta sitting on a bed of zesty tomato broth. Although it offers a full bar, this romantic spot is a particular treat for wine lovers. California Grill serves an impressive selection of mostly Golden State vines, and an in-house sommelier is on hand to assist you in ordering the perfect sip.

Space is extremely limited, so hopeful visitors are known to line up as early as an hour before the evening opening to snag a spot. And don't forget to save your receipt! Lounge-goers can return later in the evening when the restaurant dims the lights and pipes in the fireworks soundtrack from nearby Magic Kingdom. Its floor-to-ceiling windows make for the perfect vantage point.

Disney's Polynesian Village Resort

Disney

Top Drink Recommendation: HippopotoMai-Tai at Trader Sam's Grog Grotto

HippopotoMai-Tai at Trader Sam's Grog Grotto Top Food Recommendation: Ohana Noodles at Tambu Lounge

Trader Sam's Grog Grotto & Tiki Bar

Disney's mastery in storytelling is on full display at this coveted tiki bar. An attraction in and of itself, the intimate bar is known for its perfectly tinkered cocktails that beckon the golden age of the famed drinking movement. Here, a buzz comes with a side of spectacle as many of the elaborate cocktails are served with little skits performed by the energetic staff. You could spend hours exploring every detail of the space, chock full of Disney Easter eggs hidden among its intricate décor.

Thirsty guests often line up well over an hour ahead of opening to make it inside. All hope is not gone if you can't make it in, though: You can grab its famous drinks, like the HippopotoMai-Tai, from a waterfront outdoor terrace, complete with live music and a to-go bar.

Tambu Lounge

For decades, this quaint lounge has been serving fruity, tropical concoctions that seamlessly fit in with the South Seas vibes of the hotel. Of its Hawaiian-inspired drinks, nothing's more famous than its signature Lapu Lapu, a booze-forward sip served in a hollowed out fresh pineapple. The lounge has a limited food menu but does serve some well-known Disney eats from 'Ohana next door, including its bread pudding and the now iconic Ohana noodles.

Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney

Top Drink Recommendation: Salted Mascarpone Espresso Martini at Narcoosse's

Salted Mascarpone Espresso Martini at Narcoosse's Top Food Recommendation: Truffle Fries at Enchanted Rose

Enchanted Rose

Classic cocktails are the focus of this upscale spot that's elegantly appointed with subtle references to the animated classic Beauty and the Beast, including a massive golden chandelier that serves as an homage to Belle's iconic dress. It's also an excellent spot for shareable bites, like house-made truffle fries or a cheese plate. The lounge is divided into several themed rooms with a favorite being The Library modeled after the Beast's grand library. With cozy couches, it's the ultimate relaxing retreat after a marathon park day.

Narcoosee's

This waterfront restaurant is a bona fide sleeper hit. While the bar itself is quite small, if you're lucky enough to snag a seat you can partake in Disney's most exciting cocktail program. The menu is changed up seasonally — and its team doesn't hold back — like with the salted mascarpone espresso martini, an inventive (and delicious!) take on the wildly popular cocktail. And come fireworks time, the lights are dimmed as music is piped in and sippers are treated to perfect views of Cinderella Castle looming in the nearby distance.