Before my first trip to Disney World, one of the things I was worried about the most was getting around. I had an old childhood memory of walking through a hot, unshaded, endless parking lot to get to an amusement park, and I was worried that getting from my resort to the park, or from park to park, would not be fun.

What I didn’t realize was that one of the reasons Disney is so loved is because it’s well thought out from soup to nuts, especially for visitors with accessibility needs and for those with kids. When it comes to transportation, there are a lot of great options, though it’s important to understand which options are available where.

Here’s a quick primer on all the transportation options at Disney World.

The Skyliner

Why not start with my favorite thing ever? The Skyliner in Disney World is fast, convenient, and free. And who doesn’t love to travel via aerial gondola? It might look and feel like its own ride, but in actuality, it’s also one of the best ways to get from here to there on the Disney property.

The most important thing to know about the Skyliner is that it is only attached to certain resorts — and Disney has planned it so there are resorts at every price point that have a Skyliner option:

Riviera Resort

Caribbean Beach Resort

Pop Century Resort

Art of Animation Resort

In addition, there’s a station that’s walkable to Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, Beach Club Resort, and the BoardWalk Inn and BoardWalk entertainment district. Where else does the Skyliner go? Travel with ease to Epcot’s International Gateway and Hollywood Studios.

The best part about the Skyliner is that it moves continuously, so there is zero waiting around for your ride. It also runs from an hour before the parks open to 90 minutes after close — so they’re basically always available to get you to and from the parks.

The Monorail

My second-favorite transportation option is Disney’s three monorail lines. Every time I used one, it arrived within minutes, and it was super easy to get on and off, even if you’re doing the stroller thing and wrangling multiple kids.

The monorail hits Magic Kingdom, Epcot, and the Transportation and Ticket Center (TTC), and like the Skyliner, it runs both before and after the parks open, giving you good time to get where you need to go. And yep, the costs of using the service are included in your stay.

The monorail also serves three different Disney resorts:

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney's Polynesian Village Resort

Buses

I used buses more than any other mode of transportation at Disney World — and with good reason. The free and air-conditioned bus service goes to the most places, and some places are only easily accessible by bus or car. During my stay, I never went anywhere that didn’t have a bus stop, and that’s the biggest pro to using this mode of transport.

The buses run continuously, but you might have to wait a bit. A few times at Disney, I waited up to 30 minutes for a ride — time usually spent dreaming about how fast and easy the Skyliner is. Still, for a free service that runs whenever you need it, it’s a pretty darn good option. Given my experience, though, just know that it can involve waits, especially when the parks open, at the end of the day, or after events (taking the bus home after the midnight parade at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party with what felt like everyone else in the world was... not fun).

One thing I noticed during my stay was how great the bus drivers were at helping people with strollers, wheelchairs, and other accessibility needs get on and off the bus safely. Everyone seems incredibly well-trained and kind.

Water Taxis & Ferries

I did not travel by water during my trip, and yes, I am filled with regret. Next time. But from what I read, there are a ton of options to set sail to get to three of the area’s parks: Epcot, Magic Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios.

There are also options to get between certain resorts by water. For a full list of boat-based transportation options, float over to Disney’s water transportation guide.

Car

I drove to Disney World, but once I arrived at my resort, I parked it and never moved it again until I left. Parking is free if you're staying at a hotel, and the other transportation options were totally great for my needs without ever having to get my keys out.

Still, your car might be a good option in certain circumstances, like if you're staying off the Disney property, leaving for home straight from a park, or want to avoid a bus crunch after an event.

The only notable exception is Magic Kingdom, which you can't really park at — you need to go to the transportation center first. In this case, taking the bus or monorail is much easier if you're staying on the property.

Just note that parking will cost you between $30 and $45 per day if you're not staying at a resort, unless you're an annual passholder.

Car Services

Yes, you can call an Uber or Lyft while you're at the most magical place on earth. There’s even an adorably-on-theme Minnie Van service powered by Lyft that has become super popular.

Unlike the Disney-provided options, though, this will obviously cost you. There are some pros to this option, especially in certain circumstances — some Disney experts swear by taking car services to rope drops in the morning to avoid crowded buses, or taking them to any ticketed events or reservation situations when time is of the essence.

General Transportation Tips

My biggest tip is to use the My Disney Experience App. It has routes and stops for all things transportation and parking related, including wait times for buses. This is especially great because sometimes the quickest way home is not the most direct route.

Secondly, don't be afraid to mix it up. I got comfortable using the bus system and then didn't explore other options as much as I should have until much later in my trip. Branch out and try new types of transportation, and realize that one type might be much better for getting you to some locations or at specific times.

Third, if your child (or you!) are into collecting things and modes of transportation, you can spend part of your trip amassing Disney World Transportation Collector Cards. You can get these cards from cast members near different types of transportation and try to get them all before you leave. It's fun, and it's free!

Finally, Disney always tells you to ask a cast member for more information. At first I was shy, but by the time I settled into the Disney culture, I found that the vast majority of cast members honestly and sincerely want to help you have the best trip you can. They'll be happy to help you get to where you're going.