Disney To Open A New Park In Abu Dhabi, Its First In 15 Years

Some might say that when Walt Disney first opened Disneyland in California just about 70 years ago, that he couldn’t have imagined parks around the world bearing his name in decades to come. Personally, I think Disney was creative and ambitious enough not only to imagine an international theme park empire but expect it.

Though Walt died before the completion of Walt Disney World, his second resort, Disney has opened six parks on three continents since 1955— Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disney, Hong Kong Disneyland, Shanghai Disney. And today, the company announced that a seventh park will be opening in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E.

The resort will be located on Yas Island, creating a scenic waterfront backdrop for the latest most magical place on Earth. While there is no opening date set yet, CNN reports that it could be by the early 2030s. (It doesn’t seem like a real date, I know, but that’s actually only in the next five to seven years or so.) The resort will be developed and built by Miral — an Abu Dhabi company known for immersive experiences and resorts on Yas Island — while Disney Imagineers (an honest-to-goodness job title) will take the lead on creative design and operational oversight.

“Disneyland Abu Dhabi will be authentically Disney and distinctly Emirati,” said Robert A. Iger, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company in a statement. “An oasis of extraordinary Disney entertainment at this crossroads of the world that will bring to life our timeless characters and stories in many new ways and will become a source of joy and inspiration for the people of this vast region to enjoy for generations to come.”

“The collaboration between Abu Dhabi and Disney demonstrates the remarkable results of combining visionary leadership and creative excellence,” Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman at Miral said of the partnership. “What we are creating with Disney in Abu Dhabi is a whole new world of imagination — an experience that will inspire generations across the region and the world, creating magical moments and memories that families will treasure forever.”

The resort, the first in the Middle East, opens the Disney parks experience to an enormous new audience: the UAE, already a major tourist destination, is within a four-hour flight from a third of the world’s population.

While specific details of the park have not yet been announced, the resort promises “signature Disney entertainment, themed accommodations, unique dining and retail experiences, and storytelling in a way that celebrates both the heritage of Disney and the futuristic and cultural essence of Abu Dhabi.”