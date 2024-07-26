If you’ve listened to a podcast in the last few years, you’ve heard an ad for Lume, a deodorant marketed as being for your whole body: pits, bits, all of it. And if you’ve been at Target lately (don’t lie) and stopped by the deodorant aisle, you’ve likely noticed just how many brands offer their own full-body versions now. But do full-body deodorants actually work? What’s in these sticks, sprays, and lotions that make them any different from the traditional deodorant stick you’ve been using for years?

For starters, you need to know what kind of product you’re using. Antiperspirants keep you dry and reduce the amount of sweat that reaches the surface of your skin. Deodorants, including the full-body variety, mask the smell where sweat meets skin, and some include ingredients to help absorb moisture when it does reach the skin’s surface.

How do full-body deodorants work, and are they actually effective?

The reason we smell when we sweat is because of apocrine glands, which are clustered together with sweat glands on our body, but only in certain areas (underarms and undercarriage, to be specific). Apocrine glands produce a waxy substance bacteria love to munch on, which creates body odor. So, applying antibacterial products in those areas should be helpful in reducing B.O., and full-body deodorants are formulated with naturally antibacterial ingredients.

“That helps with odor because odor is actually generated by bacteria consuming different substances on our skin, and their byproducts smell. So by decreasing the amount of bacteria on your skin, you will actually decrease the smell you give off,” says Chris Adigun, M.D., FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist at Dermatology & Laser Center of Chapel Hill. “I like these deodorants. I think they’re very effective at deodorizing because they have a nice fragrance, and they also have this antibacterial property, so they do work.”

But Adigun does not want anyone to think they have to deodorize the entire surface area of their body and is especially concerned with the message these products send to people with vulvas.

“I am conflicted with recommending the whole body groin deodorant to women. They are often marketed products to deodorize their vaginas and vulvas, and all of those products cause lots of problems. There is a special balance of flora that needs to be unaltered [for vaginal health], so I would say avoid applying whole-body deodorants to the vagina. It is a women’s issue that we’re told that we’re dirty and we need to be cleaned, which is completely false. The vagina does a great job cleaning itself.”

Can I just use the deodorant I have elsewhere on my body?

If you want to use deodorant somewhere on your body besides your armpits, that doesn’t mean you have to use a special product. Your old faithful antiperspirant can safely be applied elsewhere if you want to stop sweat or reduce odor, Adigun says.

“Most regular deodorant products can be used on other parts of the body aside from the underarms,” adds Brendan Camp, M.D., FAAD, double-board certified dermatologist of MDCS Dermatology. But he points out that full-body deodorants come in formulations that might be easier to apply all over, like creams or sprays. They may also be designed so they don’t leave a visible residue behind, says Blair Murphy-Rose, M.D., FAAD, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Skincare Junkie.

How do you find the right full-body deodorant for you?

Using an antibacterial body wash is the first step in reducing body odor, and a full-body deodorant can be a nice addition after that step, says Murphy-Rose. If you’re on the hunt for the best deo for you, choose one with your skin type in mind.

“For those with sensitive skin, I generally recommend avoiding fragrance and botanicals that may elicit hypersensitivity reactions. For those with oily or acne-prone skin, avoid rich butters and oils that some of these products contain,” Murphy-Rose says. And always do a patch test when trying a new skin product: Apply a small amount to the wrist, and then wait a few days to ensure it doesn’t cause a short- or long-term reaction.

Full-body deodorants may also appeal to folks who want an aluminum-free deodorant, or those with kidney or liver conditions whose providers have recommended they steer clear of products containing the compound. Antiperspirants formulated with aluminum work by creating blockages in the sweat glands, Camp explains, which reduces the amount you sweat. Studies associating aluminum with cancer and neurologic disorders have been largely debunked, and Camp agrees there is “limited data to suggest” discontinuing use of aluminum-based antiperspirants if they’re what works for you. If concerns about aluminum are all that’s driving you to use a whole-body deodorant, that may be nice to know.

As with any products, what you choose to use — and what works well for you — totally depends on your body. If you want to try a whole-body deodorant, know that it should work well at naturally knocking down the amount of bacteria on your skin and keeping you fresher throughout the day. If you’d rather just swipe your usual stick in other places on your body, that’s fine, too.