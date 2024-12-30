The first time we took our family to Disney World, we weren’t sure what to expect. Neither my husband nor I had been since we were kids in the ’90s, and with all the talk about Lightning Lanes, Park Hopper tickets, and itineraries, we felt a little overwhelmed. But there was one aspect of planning a Disney vacation that made perfect sense to us, and it’s the one thing we always tell people to do if they ask us for Disney planning advice — get the Disney dining plan. And now, Disney is bringing back their incredibly popular free dining plan for certain dates in 2025.

Beginning Jan. 2, select 2025 Walt Disney World vacation packages are eligible for a free Disney dining plan. Non-discounted three-night, three-day (minimum) vacations between Jan. 2 and Feb. 10, 2025, can receive a free dining plan, as long as those vacation plans also include a stay in a Disney World resort and a ticket with a Park Hopper option. This same free dining plan can also be added to most vacations booked between May 27 through June 26, as well as July 7 through Aug. 6.

If you’ve never used a Disney Dining Plan, it’s pretty simple: You can choose between a Quick-Service Dining Plan (the cheaper option) and the original Dining Plan. The former plan ensures that everyone in your party over the age of 3 — so, everyone with a park ticket — can have two quick-service meals (think restaurants where you just walk up and order, no sit-down restaurants), one snack or nonalcoholic drink, and one refillable resort mug, while the latter plan includes one quick-service meal, one table-service meal (so a sit-down-and-eat restaurant), one snack or nonalcoholic drink, and one refillable resort mug. Items can roll over from day to day, so if you don’t have your table-service meal one day, you’ll have two the next day.

And my personal favorite hack? You can use any leftover snack credits on your Dining Plan to purchase snacks in gift shops to take home. (My husband’s a big fan of stockpiling those Disney Rice Krispies treats.)

Look for more details starting Jan. 2 on the resorts included in this free dining plan and what the parameters surrounding the discounts include. The resort you’re staying in will also determine which of the dining plans you receive as part of the free dining program.

But trust me, whether you have a bunch of foodies for kids or children who survive solely on chicken fingers and french fries, the Disney Dining Plan is worth it. It’s incredibly easy to use and takes a lot of the vacation mental load off of you. No need to budget meals or stress about what you’re going to do for lunch — just use the Dining Plan. And I promise, everyone will find something to eat at Disney World.