If you thought advent calendars were just for Christmas, think again! Disney's new Hocus Pocus: 13 Frights of Halloween advent calendar is the perfect way to get into the spooky spirit before Hocus Pocus 2 lands on Disney+ this fall — and it's on sale right now. Each window holds mini books, recipe cards, stickers, keychains, and more goodies that are Sanderson sisters approved. For Hocus Pocus fans, the advent calendar could be used for a fun countdown to the sequel's Sep. 30 debut or as a leadup to Halloween proper. With its 13 days of treats (and no tricks!) for all the good little witches out there, the Hocus Pocus advent calendar is the perfect way to usher in the spookiest time of year with a bit of throwback fun.

The calendar itself is full of the whimsical '90s Halloween vibes that make the movie so magical. On the outside, the artwork includes illustrations of the Sanderson sisters, Binx, and Dani. Then, when you open the calendar, you're treated to 13 fixed envelopes featuring quotes like "It's just a bunch of hocus pocus," alongside illustrations of moments from the original movie, like Mary riding a vacuum cleaner.

Even though Halloween is still a long way off, Hocus Pocus fans are already proving the new advent calendar is a must-buy. It's currently a bestseller on Amazon — and, best of all, you can save a few bucks if you buy it ahead of Halloween season. As of writing, you can snap up the colorful calendar for $22.49, down from its original price of $24.99.

It goes without saying that the advent calendar is the perfect excuse to watch Hocus Pocus again (and again, and again). It's also an excellent opportunity to nerd out over the upcoming sequel starring everyone's favorite OG witches, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy. Have your family take turns reading teaser info about the movie ahead of its highly-anticipated debut in September. Or stock up on other Hocus Pocus 2 swag. Did you know Kellogg's is releasing a Hocus Pocus 2 cereal this Halloween season? Called "Berry Brew," it will reportedly feature star shapes with sprinkles.

So, order your Hocus Pocus advent calendar now, and then get ready to whip up treats inspired by the Sanderson Sisters' time running amok through Salem in the '90s, answer trivia questions related to the classic movie, and argue with your family members on who gets to lay claim to the stickers. The only thing this calendar doesn't have is a Black Fame Candle, but that's probably for the best since we all know how that worked out for Max, Allison, and Dani.