Let’s not mince words: Chafing sucks! If you’ve ever been affected by it, you’ve probably wondered how to prevent chafing or how to stop chafing in its tracks. It can derail your ability to move through the day by causing discomfort and pain in pretty much any nook or cranny of your body where moisture meets friction.

Fortunately, there are many products (like balms, creams, and sprays) and clothing options (like anti-chafing underwear, shirts, and liners) designed to prevent and treat chafing. Whether it’s boob chafe, arm chafe, ball chafe, thigh chafe, or any other kind, we’ve done the research and read countless (sometimes hilarious) reviews to help you find the best solution for your discomfort, with affordability in mind. Here are the best products that help prevent chafing.

01 Body Powder That Banishes Friction Amazon Lady Anti Monkey Butt Body Powder with Calamine $5.99 See on Amazon This powder may have a silly name, but don’t let it fool you. It absorbs sweat and reduces chafing with a talc-free, anti-friction formulation that includes calamine and cornstarch — and reviewers absolutely rave about it. Helpful Review: “I can never review this highly enough. I [got] at least 5 people hooked on it a year. This makes a HUGE difference with chub rub.”

02 Quick-Dry Seamless Boyshorts That Shield Inner Thigh Skin Amazon Ekouaer Women's Seamless 3-Pack Boyshort Underwear $24.99 See on Amazon With quick-drying material made from 92% polyamide and 8% elastane, not to mention super soft seamless construction, these boyshorts may just become your new favorite undies. They come in sizes from S-XXL and a variety of colors that promise to keep you dry and comfortable at home, work, or the gym. Helpful Review: “They fit perfectly on me and cover my behind completely, and I don't have to worry about it squeezing my thighs or making me have a muffin top. They're not granny panties either.... I sleep in them, I wear them as shorts around the house but the best part is... I CAN WEAR THEM UNDER SHORTS/PANTS and you can never tell!”

03 An Anti-Chafe Balm That Minimizes Rubbing Amazon Body Glide Original Anti-Chafe Balm $10.99 See on Amazon First invented in the 1990s as a chafing solution for surfers, hikers, and other tough adventurers in California, Body Glide has found a much wider audience over the years with its vegan and allergen-free balm in convenient stick form. Simply apply before you get dressed anywhere you normally experience chafing. Helpful Review: “Omg this stuff is the best! I am a chubby girl and I recently went to Thailand where it was 90° with a 70% humidity every single day I was there. This stuff got me through! I was able to wear dresses and shorts with no chafing! And I only ever had to apply in the morning and once in the middle of the day! My life is forever changed!”

04 An Anti-Chafe Cream That Pro Athletes Swear By Amazon Chamois Butt'r Original Anti-Chafe Cream $19.99 See on Amazon Chamois Butt'r is another product that got its start with professional and recreational athletes and subsequently made its way into the medicine cabinets of everyday chafers. It is paraben-free, gluten-free, fragrance-free, and color-free. Chamois Butt'r rinses out of clothes easily with soap and water and won't damage technical fabrics. Helpful Review: “Ok so I was a little skeptical at first. As I greased up my nuts, I felt like this has got to be a mistake, I thought for sure that I was gonna squish around like two sumos covered in crisco oil! Boy was I wrong! The greasiness subsides almost immediately. It left my nether regions free from friction all day. This product test was done in June in Orlando, during the rainy season, at Disney World. The temps were in the 90s, humidity was at 100% most of the day. I should have been dealing with a fiery swamp crotch, but here I sit with perfect perianal skin ready to brave the moist Florida heat for a few more days.”

05 Anti-Chafing Shorts (That Double As Underwear) Amazon Molasus Women's Cotton Anti-Chafing Underwear Shorts $27.99 See on Amazon These 95% cotton, 5% spandex anti-chafing shorts are superb multitaskers. Thanks to their gusseted crotch, they can be worn in place of underwear (think: slightly longer boy short undies without the riding up or lines) but also as bike shorts, PJs, or under other clothing. They are sold in four-packs with a variety of different colors and sizes ranging from S-5XL. The fabric is breathable, soft, stretchy, and great for everyday wear or workouts. Did we mention the reinforced seams? Helpful Review: “If you're looking for comfortable underwear, look no further. These are amazing! My thighs no longer chafe. It's like the comfort and ‘freeness’ of wearing no underwear, but without being TOO free. I never liked boy shorts because my thighs are thick and they would just roll up and it would be like wearing regular underwear with SERIOUS panty lines. Not these bad boys. They don't roll up and they don't roll down in the waist either. I've never written a review on Amazon before, but these things changed my life.”

06 Sports Covers To Protect Your Nips Amazon NipEaze The Original Sports Nipple Cover $6.97 See on Amazon Popular with runners, NipEaze is a 100 percent cotton sticker that provides nipple-chafe protection. It has a breathable design, provides nipple concealment, and has sweat- and water-resistant properties. For large nipples, the larger size of this product may be more appropriate. Helpful Review: “The NipEaze is easy to apply and stays on all day. It is so comfortable after application that you will forget they are still on. NipEaze does not leave behind any rashes or noticeable rashes if any. Removing them takes some practice. I found the easiest way to remove them is after your workout when you shower in warm water so slowly remove them and you will be fine!”

07 Continuous Spray Skin Lubricant Amazon TRISLIDE Anti-Chafe Continuous Spray Skin Lubricant Body Friction Protection $19.98 See on Amazon TRISLIDE is a silicone-based spray designed for athletes that boasts not only chafing protection but also anti-blister properties. With its spray application, it can be easily shared with others without the risk of cross-contamination. Helpful Review: “I am not an athlete by any means, but purchased this product to help with ‘chub rub’ between my thighs during the hot summer months. I have tried other products that resemble a stick of deodorant, and they never made much of a difference. This product is the best thing I have ever tried!”

08 Anti-Chafing Thigh Bands Ideal For Under Skirts Or Dresses Amazon Bandelettes Original Elastic Anti-Chafing Thigh Bands $20.69 See on Amazon Bandelettes are great for people who don’t want to apply topical products to their skin to combat thigh chafing and prefer a physical barrier. With a wide range of colors and sizes ranging from S-XXXL, chances are there’s a Bandelettes for you. Follow the size chart to find the perfect fit of this nylon and spandex blend thigh band. Helpful Review: “My delicate inner thigh skin was preserved, not a chub-rub in sight and they're so feminine and romantic looking that I didn't even care if someone caught a peek at that beautiful lace. Way sexier than my usual biker shorts. Love that I can wear dresses all day now without worrying about my thunders overheating.”

09 Chamois Cream To Prevent and Soothe Chafing Amazon Gooch Guard Chamois Anti-Chafing Cream $22.95 See on Amazon Gooch Guard is especially popular with cyclists (including indoor... looking at you Peloton riders) who suffer from chafing, but this product has fans outside the biking world, too. In addition to helping prevent new chafing, it also has properties to help heal and soothe existing irritation. Helpful Reviews: “If you are tired of your cycling shorts getting too rough with your cash and prizes get yourself a jar of this stuff. Reach in there and pull out a big glob of this stuff, shmear it on the chamois. It will feel like a cold, wet, eel between your thighs. It takes a second for your cha cha to adjust, but after... you’ll be a happy camper because the chafing will be warded off.”

10 Bamboo and Cotton Bra Liner That K.O.s Boob Sweat Amazon More Of Me To Love Bamboo & Cotton Bra Liner $15.98 See on Amazon These bra liners are designed to make your existing bras feel more comfortable with their moisture-wicking-ability and super soft 70% viscose from bamboo and 30% cotton fabric. By trapping perspiration, they also help to prevent chafing. Plus, they are conveniently machine-washable and come in packs of white, beige, and black. Helpful Review: “I have problems with chafing under my breasts due to sweating which causes redness and often leads to infection. I dread summer until now. I work out in the gym and no redness. This is a wonderful invention. I would suggest line dry and do not dry in dryer.”

11 A Cooling and Moisture-Wicking Long Sleeve T-Shirt Amazon Under Armour Women's HeatGear Long Sleeve T-Shirt $33 See on Amazon It might sound counterintuitive to wear a long-sleeved T-shirt to keep you cool and dry, but that’s exactly what Under Armour’s Women’s HeatGear line was designed for. The pinhole mesh material breaths and wicks sweat while “rolled forward flatlock seams” help keep you free from chafing. These shirts can be worn alone or underneath clothing and come in a wide range of colors and sizes from XS-XXL. Helpful Review: “I highly recommend this shirt! I work in a warehouse all day and the summer heat is normally terrible to be in, but since I bought this it has helped keep me cooler throughout the day. I am not sweating or feeling as though I am dying of heat exhaustion throughout the day as much anymore.”

12 Chafing Relief Powder Gel Amazon MONISTAT Care Chafing Relief Powder Gel $7.49 See on Amazon Monistat Care Chafing Relief Powder Gel provides effective protection from chafing as well as healing with its stain-free, non-greasy formula that goes on smooth like a gel and quickly absorbs into the skin like a powder. For those sensitive to fragrance? Good news! It has none. Helpful Review: “Love Love Love this stuff! I live in Florida and any time you are outside you are going to sweat! Being a curvier girl I have always dealt with the dreaded chub rub. I decided to give this a try and I am so happy I did! it is seriously so smooth that you get no chaffing at all! This price is amazing for how well the product works. I love that it is small enough I can toss it in a bag if I know I will be doing a lot of walking that day. Usually, I have no need to reapply during the day. Additionally, the main ingredient in this is the same main ingredient as most primers for your face so it is a win win if you want to get two uses out of the product! Get this product and you will be a repeat buyer.”

13 An Anti-Chafing Stick That’s All-Natural Amazon Zone Naturals Chub Rub Anti-Chafing Stick $9.99 See on Amazon Chub Rub is a convenient, chemical-free anti-chafing stick made from coconut oil, shea butter, and aloe that can be used anywhere chafing occurs. Not only does it stop chafing in its tracks, but it also moisturizes and leaves skin silky soft. Helpful Review: “So, I gave this stuff the ultimate test. I applied it under one breast, but not the other. It was a hot day, and I had a lot of work to do. 13 hours later, no itching or burning where I applied Chub Rub. The other side? A travesty! I will use it on both sides now. I applied it after my shower on both sides, and it helped soothe the chafed side. All in all it's going to be a part of my daily routine now!”

14 Moisturizing Anti-Chafing Balm Amazon Body Glide For Her Anti-Chafe Balm $8.99 See on Amazon Body Glide for Her Anti-Chafe Balm provides the same great protection you’ve come to expect from Body Glide’s original balm with added ingredients to hydrate skin like vitamins A, B, E, and F. While it is marketed for women, anyone can benefit from the added moisture. Helpful Review: “This product has made a major difference in my life this summer. I can apply it under the breasts, go about my day and not be distracted by any sweat or itchiness. The skin beneath my underwire also is no longer irritated, red and bumpy. It's really been a great addition to my life.”