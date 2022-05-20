Whether you’re planning a cookout or a day at the pool this Memorial Day, you’re going to need supplies. For members of the big-box store, Costco is one of the best places around to stock up on everything from potato salad to fun pool floaties for the kids. The warehouse retailer is a true one-stop destination, making it a go-to for shoppers on the hunt for deals throughout the year. But will Costco be open on Memorial Day?

This year the holiday falls on Monday, May 30, and as usual, it will mark the unofficial start of summer in the United States. With many people off from work and kids home from school, Memorial Day is the perfect holiday to usher in the warmer weather months with outdoor activities. Those outdoor activities require a surprising amount of food and planning though, hence the many sales that tend to pop up at stores across the country around this time of year.

If you’re a committed Costco shopper, then there’s a good chance you already have a list of items you need for the day jotted down and your Costco card at the ready. However, before you head out to grab those pickles you definitely forgot to pick up for your neighbor’s barbeque, here’s what you need to know about Costco’s holiday schedule.

Will Costco be open on Memorial Day?

Sadly, Costco will be closed on Memorial Day — which is something longtime members likely already know. It’s one of the few days of the year that the warehouse store is always closed. With that in mind, you’ll need to make sure you grab everything you need for your Memorial Day celebration in the week leading up to the holiday. If you do forget something, just be aware you won’t be able to run to Costco to pick it up on Monday.

Planning a road trip for the weekend? Then you should also know that Costco Gas will be closed as well. Frequent Costco shoppers will have to turn to a convenience store or rest stop to gas up before hitting the road on Monday.

Is Costco still having a Memorial Day sale?

Absolutely! Even though the store will be closed on the actual holiday, Costco is having a big sale in the lead-up to Monday. According to the store’s official ad, everything from appliances to furniture and electronics will be sold at reduced prices in celebration of the holiday. Many of those deals will be available in stores and online, so now might be the time if you’re looking to splurge on a big-ticket item.

(Just be sure to check out your local ad for specifics.)

What other holidays does Costco close on?

Memorial Day is one of seven holidays that Costco closes for every year. Mark your calendar, because you won’t be able to shop at the big-box retailer on any of the following days:

Memorial Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

New Year’s Day

Easter Sunday

The rest of the year, Costco is open to shoppers searching for discounts who have no interest in visiting multiple stores. Also, you should note that the store’s hours won’t be altered for Memorial Day weekend, which gives you plenty of time to stock up before Monday.

Which stores are open on Memorial Day?

If you do need to run to the store on Memorial Day, don’t worry too much. There are plenty of major chains that will be open to shoppers on the holiday. Among the stores that will be open are:

Target

Walmart

Whole Foods

CVS

Rite-Aid

Walgreens

Kroger

Publix

Aldi

Hours vary by location, so make sure that you call your local store to check its hours of operation before heading out to grab any last-minute holiday supplies.