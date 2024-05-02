Have you ever wanted to melt a Reese's cup, stir it up, and then dip other things into it? Same! Well, we're in luck. On May 1, the popular PB brand Jif announced a sweet new release: Jif Peanut Butter & Chocolate. And if you think that sounds like a classic combo your family tends to reach for in the candy aisle, you aren't alone — insiders are already saying Jif's new blend tastes like Reese's Cups in a jar.

Available in their classic 15-ounce "tub" or individual to-go containers (1.1-ounce), the spread combines Jif's reliably salty-sweet peanut butter with a simple, classic cocoa flavor. Unlike other cocoa spreads, Jif's version opts for chocolate peanut butter instead of chocolate hazelnut. According to a press release, it also contains "50 percent less sugar" than some of its chocolate hazelnut competitors.

Jif calls this new addition to their roster their "biggest flavor innovation in 10 years." Which checks out, considering that was roughly around the time they released their Whipped Peanut Butter & S'mores blend that made cookies and graham cracker snacks taste oh-so elevated.

Do what you will with that information. (Raise your hand if "eat it with a spoon" comes to mind.")

While you're probably ready to run out and stock up, your best bet for scoring Jif's new spread is Amazon. The caveat? It sold out fast. Given its early popularity, the brand will likely soon restock both the 15-ounce jars (sold in a case of 12 jars) and the individual cup options (sold as a unit of six eight-count packs).

If you'd prefer to toss yours into a real-life cart, Jif is promising an in-store rollout throughout spring and summer. So, if it's not at your favorite grocery store yet, give it a couple of weeks and then look again.

Other than eating it straight-up with a spoon, what can you do with Jif's Peanut Butter & Chocolate? You could use it as a dip for your animal crackers when you can't find any Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers. Or, if you're a *really* big fan of the flavor combo, you could literally dip your Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers into Jif's Peanut Butter & Chocolate. In the immortal words of Taylor Swift, "This is our house; we make the rules."

But I get it. When the options seem limitless, it can feel impossible to make a move. Here are some ideas to help you put that new PB-and-chocolate-flavored spread to good use.

Make peanut butter and chocolate cookies. (Just replace the peanut butter with this spread.)

Use it on a sandwich (just like you do with that chocolate hazelnut spread).

Dip your fruits in it (apples, especially).

Try making frozen peanut-butter-and-chocolate-covered bananas.

Add to s'mores. Specifically, add it to a s'more made with an actual Reese's Cup for added PB&C-ness.

Spread it between two Girl Scout Tagalong cookies and make a chocolate-and-peanut-butter-overloaded cookie sandwich.

Use it to make ice cream.

Use it for cake or brownie frosting.

Put it in your homemade Rice Krispies treats.

There are a lot of amazing flavor combos in the world, but few come close to peanut butter and chocolate. Jif hit the ball out of the park with this jarred combination. Will it be the trendy food of the summer? Probably. Will it be worth every penny you spend experimenting with it? Abso-f*cking-lutely.

Now, what about a peanut butter, chocolate, and cinnamon mix — 'ey, Jif?