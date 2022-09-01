Summer may not be over quiiiiite yet — but it's about to be. And whether you're celebrating (or mourning) the close of the sunniest season, there's one end-of-summer activity that never fails to bring a bit of joy: Labor Day sale shopping. It's the perfect time of year to stock up on back-to-school supplies and other essentials you know you'll need well into the fall and winter.

Maybe you have a guest bathroom that needs a makeover, or it's time to refresh the PJ drawer. Maybe you need a new winter coat for the coming cold weather — or you just didn't realize quite how dirty last year's backpack was until approximately four seconds ago. For all these situations and more, there's a Labor Day Sale item with your name on it.

Even better? It seems as though retailers really stepped it up this year when it comes to savings. Some are offering as much as 80% off of their standard pricing! And amid inflation, shrinkflation, and all the other undesirable -ations, it's nice to feel as though you're genuinely getting some extra bang for your buck. To that end, this curated list of Labor Day sale essentials can help you out.

01 A Weighted Blanket To Keep You Calm Casper Casper Weighted Blanket $189 $99 See on Casper Every version of this blanket is on sale for $99 right now — so you can choose from the 10-, 15-, and 20-pound varieties (Casper recommends going for 10% of your weight). It’s synthetic with a 100% cotton outer shell.

02 Comfy Tights For Exploring The Outdoors REI REI Co-op Midweight Base Layer Tights - Women's $49.95 $19.83 See on REI These moisture-wicking tights are designed to go under other clothes and keep you extra warm. (They’re also being discontinued, so get them for 60% off while you can!) One reviewer writes, “I work outdoors in New England and have tried multiple brands of base layers including many merino wool brands. These by far are the most comfortable fitting and the warmest. They regulate temperature really well.”

03 A Three-Pan Staub Set For Fall Baking Projects Sur La Table Staub Rectangular Bakers, Set Of 3 $243 $99.96 See on Sur La Table These stoneware baking dishes with a glass porcelain-enamel finish are easy to clean (throw ‘em in the dishwasher) and can go in the microwave, freezer, or oven. So you can make three different sizes of crumble as soon as you complete your first apple picking outing, and freeze two!

04 Super-Light Cotton T-Shirts Madewell Whisper Cotton V-Neck Tee $19.50 $14.99 See on Madewell Depending on which color you want, you can get these cotton t-shirts (which are usually close to $20) starting at $9.99 — plus take an extra 40% off sale prices with the code LONGWEEKEND. Check out other styles of “whisper cotton” shirts that are on sale too, like this tank top and this long-sleeve crewneck.

05 A Crossbody Bag To Hold Your Phone Madewell Madewell Leather Smartphone Crossbody Bag $58 $49.99 See on Madewell Say hello to a micro-bag made from real leather that holds everything you truly need when you’re lucky enough to leave the house on your own: your phone, your keys, and a couple of cards.

06 Soft, Long-Lasting PJs In Cute Fall Prints Hanna Andersson Long John Pajamas In Organic Cotton $48 $28.80 See on Hanna Andersson These organic cotton PJs are super popular for a few reasons: They’re cute, they’re comfy, and they last a really long time. But they retail for close to $50 — so grab a few pairs while they’re 40% off. Pick your favorite from the three colorful prints... or snag all of ‘em.

07 Baby Sleepers You’ll Keep For Years Hanna Andersson Baby Halloween Zip Sleeper In Organic Cotton $44 $26.40 See on Hanna Andersson Same as the PJs above, just in one-piece form. Stock up on the next size your baby needs — or grab a few for future baby shower gifts. These come in eight adorable fall prints, including pumpkins (pictured in orange), bats, caramel apples, and black cats.

08 A Fleece Jacket That’s Perfect For Fall Columbia Boys’ Steens Mountain™ II Fleece Jacket $45 $17.98 See on Columbia This popular fleece jacket is 60% off in two colors, and 25-50% off in the remaining available styles (see even more colors here). It comes in toddler and infant sizes, too. You’ve already got lots of outdoor fun planned for the fall, right? Go ahead and load all the kids up on fleece in anticipation.

09 An Air Fryer To Refresh Your Weeknight Meals Target PowerXL 7qt Vortex Air Fryer - Black $149.99 $69.99 See on Target If you’ve been thinking about trying an air fryer, this is a great opportunity. This seven-quart size cooker is good for families and gets high marks from reviewers for being easy to clean. French fries, roasted vegetables, fish, steak... you can use it to cook pretty much anything.

10 An Underwear Multi-Pack That’s 20% Off Target Fruit of the Loom Girls' 14pk Classic Briefs - Colors Vary $11.99 $9.59 See on Target Stock up as the new school year begins with this multi-pack of 100% cotton underwear that’s around 68 cents per pair.

13 A Coffee Maker To Jump-Start Your Mornings Target Keurig K-Classic Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker - K50 $139.99 $99.99 See on Target This popular Keurig coffee maker with a 48-ounce capacity makes three different sizes of coffee drinks. All you need are some coffee pods to get started.

14 A Smaller Keurig Machine Perfect For College Kids Target Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $99.99 $79.99 See on Target If space in your kitchen is limited — or you’re shopping for someone who’s just left for college or moved to a new apartment — this is a great find. You need to refill the water reservoir for every new cup, but it’s compact and comes in a variety of cute colors.

15 A Rug For That Big Empty Space In Your Living Room Overstock SAFAVIEH Madison Snowflake Medallion Rustic Farmhouse Distressed Rug - 4' x 6' - Silver/Ivory $192 $49.43 See on Overstock With 5,800+ reviews and a five-star rating, this rug — which comes in neutral colors or brighter orange, fuchsia, and navy patterns — is a great deal at under $50.

16 A Popular Water-Resistant Jacket For 25% Off Columbia Women's Heavenly™ Long Hooded Jacket $160 $120 See on Columbia This long polyester coat gets praise from reviewers for being light but warm. One writes, “This is the third one of these I've bought my daughter; it's her absolute favorite! I had to buy a smaller size for her this year and decided to get one for myself. It is lightweight and warm. It's a longer jacket, we are both only 5,' but that's ok it keeps everything warm and has a nice two-way zipper. High quality and definitely recommend!!”

17 A Luxury Sleep Sack For Less Woolino 4 Season® Ultimate Baby Sleep Bag, Merino Wool, 2 Months - 2 Years, Sheep $99.99 $85 See on Woolino This Merino wool sleep sack usually sells for $100 — which may sound way too high for glorified pajamas. But unlike with other sleep sacks, you won’t need to keep buying new sizes for the first two years of your baby’s life, since it’s sized for 2-month-olds to 2-year-olds. Grab one now while they’re 15% off (with code SUMMEREND).

18 Super-Soft “Hotel Quality” Pillows Amazon COZSINOOR Bed Pillows 2-Pack $64.99 $26.99 See On Amazon Reviewers can’t stop raving about these highly rated pillows touted as ideal for side, back, and stomach sleepers. Made with ultra-plush down alternative filling, they won’t de-fluff after only a few weeks — the construction allows for a “slow rebound,” so the natural curve between your head and neck is always maintained. Right now, you can score a two-pack for 58% off.

19 Cult Favorite 700-Thread Count Pillow Cases Pottery Barn Pottery Barn 700-Thread Count Sateen Pillowcase Set Of 2 $52.50 $36 See On Pottery Barn If you’re going to have “hotel quality” pillows, you should have luxurious pillowcases to match. And for a limited time, you can snag Pottery Barn’s oh-so-silky 700-thread count sateen pillowcases (a set of two) at a discounted price. Woven of 100% cotton, they come in three classic colors — white, ivory, and “smoke” gray — and are rated Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex, meaning they tested clear for 350+ harmful substances common to textile making.

20 A Best-Selling Towel Set To Stock Up On Amazon American Soft Linen 6-Piece Towel Set $72.95 $39.99 See On Amazon They don’t call American Soft Linen’s towels an Amazon cult hit for nothing — this 6-piece set boasts over 42,000 reviews, 73% of which are 5-star reviews. Available in 16 colors, the Turkish cotton towel set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two wash clothes. Bonus: They’re also rated Standard 100, deeming them free of harmful substances.

21 Your New (Affordable) Go-To Fall Boot Target Universal Thread's Teagan Lace-Up Sneaker Boots $25.99 See On Target Oh, the fall fun you’ll have in these! Apple picking, hayrides, fall festivals, even just hitting up your local Starbucks or DD for something pumpkin spice — these lace-up sneaker boots were made for walking into all manner of autumnal activities. They come in four colors and, with a price like this, you can afford to add several to cart.

22 A Cookware Set Marked Down Over $100 Wayfair Faberware 15-Piece Aluminum Non-Stick Cookware Set $160 $58.36 See On Wayfair There’s no time like the present to stop mulling over the decision to buy a new cookware set and just do it — this Faberware 15-piece set is just $58.36, marked down from $160. It comes in eight colors, ranging from classic like champagne (pictured) to fun like purple and aqua. Constructed from non-stick aluminum, these pans help reduce hot spots that lead to burnt or unevenly cooked food.

23 A Multitasking Vac Walmart Bissell 3-In-1 Turbo Lightweight Stick Vacuum $37.96 $29.98 See On Walmart If you’re tired of lugging out your big, heavy-duty vacuum for every cleaning job, now’s your chance to score a lightweight backup option for under $30. This Bissell 3-in-1 acts as a corded stick vacuum, a handheld, and a stair cleaner. Best part: It weighs less than four pounds!

24 A Chunky Sweater You’ll Live In Nordstrom Plaited Stitch Recycled-Blend Crewneck Sweater $35 $12.99 See On Nordstrom Why, yes — you did read that right: This Nordstrom sweater is only $12.99 as part of the retailer’s Labor Day sale. Make from a soft and sustainable recycled fiber blend, it has a chunky texture that screams fall and winter coziness. The sweater is available in sizes small to extra large and comes in four colors.

25 The Snack Tables You Need For Family Movie Night Bed Bath & Beyond Bevel 5-Piece Snack Tables In Walnut $109.99 $54.99 See On Bed Bath & Beyond Even if you aim to eat dinner around the big table most nights, there will be evenings you want to have “TV dinner” on the couch. For those nights, this five-piece snack table set has your back. Right now, they’re an impressive 50% off. Family movie nights, here you come!

26 A Dreamy Dinnerware Set Wayfair Bemot Artist's Blend 16-Piece Dinnerware Set $79.99 $43.20 See On Wayfair With 3000 positive reviews, this Bemot Artist’s Blend dinnerware set feels like a real steal at less than $50 for 16 pieces. The subtly speckled, earthenware design gives them a true artisanal feel, too, so they double as eye candy if you have open shelving.

27 The New Knife Set You’ve Been Eyeballing Amazon Astercook Knife Set $89.99 $39.99 See On Amazon Time to retire that old knife set you got for your wedding all those years ago. This Astercook knife set is marked down 56% for Labor Day, so upgrading your old one is now a no-brainer. This set comes with a built-in knife sharpener to keep the high carbon stainless steel cutlery sharp.

28 Glass Spice Jars To “Home Edit” Your Pantry Amazon 24-Piece Glass Spice Jars With Labels $44.99 $22.84 See On Amazon Been watching a lot of HGTV or obsessing over The Home Edit, wondering how you can achieve the organizational greatness you crave on a budget? You can start with these simple yet chic glass spice jars, which are 49% off. They come with everything you need to overhaul your spice rack, including the jars, white printed spice labels, shaker lids, airtight metal caps, and a silicone collapsible funnel.

29 An Endlessly Charming Initial Mug Anthropologie Dagny Monogram Mug $14 $5.95 See On Anthropologie Now that the kids are back in school, Mama deserves a little something special to sip her coffee or tea from. This darling Dagny monogram mug from Anthro is just the ticket — and it’s only $5.95 right now. Buy one for you, or buy several and save for gifts to give out to teachers. But hurry; letters are selling out fast.

30 A Waffle Maker Your Kids Will Love Urban Outfitters Hearts Mini Waffle Maker $40 $19.99 See On Urban Outfitters If you thought your kids loved when you made funny face pancakes, wait until they see you whip up a whole bunch of mini heart-shaped waffles. Half off, this Waffle Wow! waffle maker takes the guesswork out of back-to-school breakfasts.

31 A Sheet Set With 20,000+ Positive Reviews Brooklinen Brooklinen Classic Starter Sheet Set $104 $75.14 See On Brooklinen With over 20,000 reviews — and 83% of them five stars — it’s little wonder this Brooklinen Classic Starter Sheet Set is considered a cult favorite. It comes with one 270-thread count cotton percale fitted sheet and two pillowcases, making it perfect if you’re part of the “top sheets are useless” crowd.

32 Sleek & Inexpensive Measuring Spoons Amazon 7-Piece Magnetic Measuring Spoon Set With Leveler $22.99 $9.99 See On Amazon These may not be the most exciting Labor Day item of the bunch, but by god, they’re practical. This set, in particular, is a smart buy since it comes with six stainless steel magnetic measuring spoons and a leveler. The leveler even comes with measurement markers on it!

33 A Kit To Keep Your Hair Looking Good On The Go FoxyBae FoxyBae Mini Marble Travel Kit $159 $55 See On FoxyBae If you’re one of the many devotees of FoxyBae beauty products, you’ll be happy to know that their Labor Day sale is bananas. In addition to scoring up to 75% off, you can get an extra 10% off by using the code LDAY22. This super-convenient travel kit comes with a mini flat iron, mini curling wand, mini hair dryer, and a carrying case — at a cost savings of over $100.

34 A Perfect Guest Room Quilt Set Wayfair Standard Cotton Reversible 3-Piece Quilt Set $160 $60.43 See On Wayfair If you’ve been on the search for a great quilt set for your guest bedroom, you just found it. At 62% off, this Tommy Bahama cotton reversible three-piece set will only set you back $60.43 — down from $160. It comes in three colors (white, dune, and pelican gray) and features two pillow shams and a quilt/coverlet.

35 A Blowdryer Brush To Make Mornings Easier Amazon Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Hair Dryer & Hot Brush $59.99 $32.49 See On Amazon Are you ready to have your mind blown a little? OK, here goes — Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer brush has over 420,000 reviews on Amazon, 79% of which are five-star reviews. It’s a hair dryer, it’s a brush, it’s a volumizer... and it’s a hit. It’s marked down 46% for Labor Day, so it’s time to see what all the fuss is about.

36 A Stoneware Baker That Begs For Holiday Use Wayfair Ayesha Curry 8-Inch Square Ceramic Baker $60 $20.99 See On Wayfair Ayesha Curry’s 8-inch square ceramic baker is the kind of holiday baking dish we all crave — one that is durable, stain-resistant, and long-lasting, but that is equally stylish. Thanks to the sweet and subtly chic heart logo design, you’ll want to keep this beauty front and center at big family gatherings.

37 A Mattress Marked Down Over $700 Wayfair Sealy-To-Go 12" Medium Memory Foam Mattress In A Box $1,199 $489 See On Wayfair Is this a big-ticket purchase? Sure. But if you’re in the market for a new mattress, you can’t do much better than a 59% savings (that’s over $700). This Sealy-to-Go 12-inch memory foam mattress in a box combines comfort and convenience at an incredible price.

Whether you’re still stocking up on school year basics or (let’s be honest) just sale-shopping for the dopamine hit, there are plenty of Labor Day deals you can take advantage of this year. Happy hunting!