There are very few things in this world that we appreciate more than free porn (and the ability to watch it on our cell phones). After all, the myth that only men enjoy sex and watching porn is so outdated. We. Love. Sex. Finding the right space to properly enjoy porn while also working, doing your share of the chores, and raising any babies can be a challenge, though. Sure, sometimes you mute the video because the dude’s utterances are just so tired. However, most porn is best experienced with the volume up, which makes it hard to enjoy in a house full of people. While you may not hold any shame attached to self-pleasuring, you’d probably still like some semblance of privacy, right?

Enter erotica (or Literotica). Not only does reading your porn mean you can do so in absolute silence, but it’s also much easier to read when you’re lacking privacy. After all, that block of text could just as easily be a work email or another Scary Mommy article, instead of a totally wild and satisfying sex story. Of course, not all erotica is created equal. Can you imagine what a post on Literotica from your high school boyfriend might look like? Cringe. There are plenty of truly decent sites out there, though, that offer great material for whatever purpose you choose. Below are some of our favorites.

But first, looking for more info on all things erotic and sensual? Check out our package on sex poems, erotic quotes, sex songs, the steamiest sex positions, the ins and outs of shower sex, how to have sex over video chat, how to have sex in a car, role play ideas, sexting examples, and oh so much more.

Online Erotica for Your Reading Pleasure

Literotica might be one of the oldest and most extensive collections of free online sex stories. Everything is categorized in two ways. First, you can look up exactly the kind of stories that fall into your specific area of sexual interest. Think bondage, pregnancy, and interracial sexual explorations. The stories are also categorized as if they were filed in a bookstore. Do you want something more Sci-fi/Fantasy, a work of historical fiction, or perhaps something more romantic? They also offer summaries of each short story. Whatever you’re into, Literotica has made it extremely easy to sort through quickly and find just the right thing.

Looking for something a little (or a lot-le) less heteronormative? Nifty is an excellent resource for free online erotica featuring the LGBTQ+ community. You can narrow it down based on your interests, needs, and orientation. In other words? No matter how you identify, you should be able to easily find yourself in the sex stories posted on Nifty.

Another giant collection of free online erotica can be found at ASSTR. Their website is easy to navigate and filter. And, if you post to their site, you could even find your work featured in one of their anthologies. Talk about an ego boost.

Masturbation can be just as sexy and sensual as sex with another person. However, it’s often overlooked in the erotica community. To be fair: It’s often insensitively portrayed in the porn industry, too. After all, are you masturbating for yourself… or for your partner? At Solo Touch, all the stories are all centered on self-pleasure.

Like it a little rough? BDSM Cafe is an advocate for all things, obviously, BDSM. They offer free sex stories, poetry, galleries, and videos that all cater to adults with kinks that line up with that sexual philosophy. They offer short-form and long-form sex stories, all totally free.

Ever start a story, erotic or otherwise, and then hate the turns it takes? At CHYOA, your erotic adventure is almost entirely in your hands. Haha. Get it? In your hands? Enjoy!

We’ve all been there. We just finished an amazing show or movie but immediately thought, “Those two people shouldn’t have ended up together!” That is literally the reason fan fiction became a “thing.” At AFF, your fan fiction will come with a side of hot, graphic sex. Think it’s a little too nerdy for you? Fun fact: Fifty Shades Of Grey actually started as Twilight fan fiction.

Not only does Kinkly give some chef’s kiss-worthy sex tips, but they also offer up a hefty collection of erotica.

While the website is a bit garish, the stories on TDS are honestly nothing short of hot. Of course, that might have something to do with the fact that everything published on the site is supposed to be true.

In addition to their sex toy market, Volonte also offers its “pleasure project” blog. They offer erotic stories and give you the lowdown on pleasurable sex positions and relationship advice. You’re welcome, Mama!

Girl on the Net is actually a personal blog and some of the stories are super romantic and filled with The Notebook level “I love yous” and heartfelt realness, while other stories are first-person play-by-plays on someone’s experience using a c***ring. So there’s something there for everyone.

This site is geared specifically toward women to get them to strum their “lady guitar,” if you know what we mean. *wink* *wink* But just in case the euphemism went over your head, Clititcal designs content they want you to masturbate to — just in case the title wasn’t obvious enough. In addition to free erotica, they also offer super positive masturbation guides and tips. So get into it! You might learn something new, that keeps you coming back for more (you see what we did there?).

Remittance Girl is a free online site that gives you stories centered on pleasure and sexual fetishes that will help get you (and your partner) going. It categorizes its topics so you can find exactly what you’re looking for.

Stories are great, but so is learning about real-life sexual experiences. Sex, Love, and Everything explores the relationship of a married couple with an open marriage. They practice polyamory and write about their experimenting, sexual partners, and what it’s like having these experiences. If you’re married or just looking to try something new and interesting with your lover, not only are you getting a good steamy story, but you might discover some new kinky activities to try. Part of what makes Sex, Love, and Everything different is the realness and nonfictional aspects of its writing.

Amazon

No. Seriously. In case you missed the memo, everyone is self-publishing on Amazon these days. And while you can pay your hard-earned money for a lot of it, there are also tons of free erotica on the site. Why? Many up-and-coming authors will offer their newest books for free for a limited time. Offering books for free still counts as sales (kind of), and it helps push their books higher up on the bestsellers and most popular lists. They are also hoping that after you read their work, you will leave a review. Writers who publish on Amazon might have slightly better writing chops than those who post on the above websites. Still, it is often their first foray into self-publishing. You should get some decent content entirely for free. So, make sure you leave that review as a “thank you.” As for the subject matter? Anything is fair game on Amazon. There’s even a collection of (wait for it) dinosaur erotica. Read the teaser before you download the book.

Best Erotic Podcasts About Sex

While you shouldn’t drive, operate heavy machinery, or perform long division while listening to erotica, you can do just about anything else. As long as you got the headphones on, you can listen to these erotic podcasts as you do dishes, run a load of laundry, or tidy up the kid’s toys. Here are just some of our favorites to tantalize you during the day and fuel your fantasies at night.

Popular Literotica Books

Want something you can curl up with and read, bookmark, and return to again and again? Well, these novels put the “lit” in literotica.

Forbidden Hearts series by Alisha Rai

Mister O by Lauren Blakely

The Claiming of Sleeping Beauty by Anne Rice

Betrayal by Naomi Chase

Their Virgin Captive by Shayla Black and Lexi Blake

Billionaire Bad Boys series by Carly Phillips

The Night Off by Meghan O’Brien

A Touch of Temptation by Julie Blair

Bared to You by Sylvia Day

The Sex Chronicles by Zane

Mechanic by Alexa Riley

The Pearl series by Arianne Richmonde

The Family Jewels by Carole Hart

Dark Lover by R.J. Ward

Ageless Erotica Edited by Joan Price

The Amorous Woman by Donna George Storey

Gabriel’s Inferno by Sylvain Reynard

The Wedding Date by Jasmine Guillory

The Siren by Tiffany Reisz

Outlander by Diana Gabaldon

The Exhibitionist by Tara Sue Me

Love Machine by Kendall Ryan

Finding Master Right (Masters Unleashed) by Sparrow Beckett

Hot-Read Short Stories

Literotica is super steamy, but it can take a while to turn you on. Check out these short reads that take no time getting to the good stuff.

“The New Neighbor” by Jack C. Fisher

She continued admiring his masculine physique as he handed her a cup of fresh coffee. In the process, her fingers touched his hands. She swore it warmed her up more than the coffee. She did what she could to hide it though, smiling awkwardly at him and trying not to hint at how much he’d brightened her morning.

Standing in the middle of the messy condo, Sarah began sipping her coffee with him. She didn’t even mind that it had no cream or sugar. James seemed to prefer it black anyways. As such, she found herself wanting to align herself with his preferences.

See how it all starts and continue the story here!

“Love Like Champions” by Jack Fisher Publishing

His words trailed off as his desires took over. He kissed her again, this time with the passion of a champion. Darla kissed back, eager to match that same championship-caliber energy. For such a powerful moment that had been 13 years in the making, nothing less was acceptable.

Like a couple of pros, they went to work undressing each other. Adam pulled her favorite Eagles sweatshirt up over her head while she undid his jeans. Then, in a show of strength that would’ve impressed any starting offensive lineman, he lifted her up in his arms and laid her down on the couch.

See how it all starts and continue the story here!

“A Fresh Start” by Alicia Fox

Tom was bent over with laughter. Reaching down to pull me up out of the water, he gripped me in his tanned arms, and a wave of electricity ran between us. I hadn’t been wearing a bra and, as I clambered up to him, I realized my tiny knickers were see-through from the water. Of course, I felt self-conscious, but as his eyes flickered along my body, lingering on my hardened nipples, I almost forgot my embarrassment. I wanted him to look at me; I felt like it was the first time that he’d really seen me. A wave of energy rushed through me, tingling between my thighs. If I hadn’t seen the waiter walking over just then, well, I don’t know for certain, but I felt sure he’d have kissed me.

See how it all starts and continue the story here!

“Up the Stairs, A Sexy Short Story” by Zeina Khalem

“Excuse me,” I said, swirling to face him. “What makes you think you were invited to come in here with me?”

“Oh.” A look of panic flashed across his face, and he put up his hands. “Shit. I thought,… my mistake.” He turned to leave, but I wrapped my arms around his waist and pulled his body flush against mine. “I’m just teasing. Come here.” His alarm gave way to bemused dismay, then a look that promised swift, sweet vengeance. “So you like to tease, do you?” he said. “Sometimes.” I pouted and worried my lip, looking up at him from under my lashes. I popped open the top button of his shirt and drew circles on his chest with my finger. “I wouldn’t want you to get bored.”

See how it all starts and continue the story here!

“The New Neighbor” by Jack Fisher Publishing

He moved in a little closer when he said those words, giving Sarah a good whiff of his manly scent. He smelled like he hadn’t showered, but had a long night and worked up a hell of a sweat. It was the kind of musk that sent every womanly instinct into overdrive. Not since her junior prom had her loins been so inflamed and that had been in an overpriced dress.

At that moment, Sarah found herself making a decision that might either be a big mistake or the first genuinely right decision she’d made in a long time

See how it all starts and continue the story here!

Myths About Bodice Rippers

If we haven’t made it abundantly clear yet, let us do so now: There’s nothing to be ashamed about when it comes to reading erotic fiction. And, TBH, it sucks that there’s still any stigma at all surrounding the bodice-ripper genre.

First, let’s explain the bodice ripper genre. Bodice rippers are sexually explicit, romantic novels in historical settings. Think damsel in distress, think Harlequin, and think Fabio on the cover brandishing a sword and medieval garb as a breathless woman with a heaving bosom hangs on to his giant biceps. You know the books, you browsed them quietly as a teen at your local library or bookstore. The genre is a billion-dollar industry on its own with a strong following and self-publishing arm. But even with all that success, there is so much misinformation about them. Here are a few commonly perpetuated myths contributing to the stigma that is — spoiler alert — totally false:

Bodice rippers are just for the old and/or desperate . Throw away any preconceived notions you may have had about Literotica readers. Over half live with significant others. And while the average reader is a 35 to 39-year-old female, 18 percent of the readership is male.

. Throw away any preconceived notions you may have had about Literotica readers. Over half live with significant others. And while the average reader is a 35 to 39-year-old female, 18 percent of the readership is male. Readers are uneducated . Actually, according to Everyday Health, almost half of people with a penchant for bodice rippers have a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

. Actually, according to Everyday Health, almost half of people with a penchant for bodice rippers have a Bachelor’s degree or higher. They’re all outdated. Actually, the times they are a’changing. With the rise of self-publishing, more and more people are putting their work out into the world… and that includes plenty of modern writers.

Now, Go Write Your Own!

Who knows better about what you need to finish the job than yourself, right? Ever have a sexual encounter that you thoroughly enjoyed? Or maybe one you wish played out differently? Spend some time with your memory and expectations, then put pen to paper. (Or fingers to keys, as it were.)

If you’re worried that erotica is “beneath you,” then fear not. First, on all these sites, you’re free to publish under a pen name. Furthermore, you might be surprised to know that erotica isn’t the low-grade smut of the past. Even vampire-enthusiast and best-selling author Anne Rice has written and published highly popular erotica. Her Sleeping Beauty series is a masterpiece in sexy retellings of classic fairytales that we highly recommend.

With that in mind, we’ve put together some basic writing tips:

Keep a consistent narrator.

Create relatable, likable narrators.

Use your senses — draw readers in by describing what they should see, touch, taste, hear, and smell.

Avoid plot holes (yes, this is important even in Literotica-style writing).

Proofread.

Always be ready to write down good ideas when they pop into your head.

How do you know if what you write is worth publishing? If it takes your breath away or leaves you squirming in your seat, there’s a good chance that it’ll do the same for someone else. Share the goods.