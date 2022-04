70+ Roses Are Red, Violets Are Blue Jokes For The Cheeky Flower In Your Life

Roses are red, violets are blue, these ridiculous jokes will surely get you. Roses are red, violets are blue, we’ve collected tons of these funny jokes for you. Roses are red, violets are blue, read ahead, and you’ll have fun, too. Who doesn’t love a creative “rose are red, violets are blue” poem? The great part about this classic verse is that you can make it as clever, dirty, or silly as you want. There’s a reason we still scribble these lines into Valentine’s Day and anniversary cards — it’s still got its charm.

OK, OK, you get the picture. For many of us, “roses are red, violets are blue” was our first poem. Although it has the potential to be a super sweet message, it can also be really funny. If you know more roses are red, violets are blue jokes than you do romantic poems, welcome. You’ve come to the right place. This short poem has many different faces. Some are racy, while others are hilarious. So if you’re looking to put something cute but raunchy or silly in your lover’s next Valentine’s Day card, we got your back, girl.

After all, is there anything more versatile than a good “roses are red, violets are blue” joke? They’re perfect as a joke for kids, with a twisted ended they can turn into a dirty joke, and some are just plain flirty. Whatever your favorite kind is, we’ve collated the best ones we could find into one page for your browsing and giggling pleasure.

1. Roses are red,

Violets are blue, Who is your daddy, And what does he do?

2. Roses are red,

Violets are blue, White wine costs less, Than dinner for two.

3. Roses are red,

But violets aren’t blue, They’re purple, you dope. Now go get a clue.

4. Roses are red,

Violets are blue, A face like yours, Belongs in a zoo.

5. Roses are red,

Violets are blue, I’d rather be single, Than with someone like you.

6. Roses are red,

Violets are too, I’m colorblind, What about you?

7. Roses are red,

Violets are blue, You look like a donkey, And smell like one, too.

8. “Roses are red,

Violets are blue, I’m a schizophrenic, and so am I.” — Billy Connolly

9. Roses are red,

Violets are blue, I’m using my hand, But thinking of you.

10. Roses are red,

Violets are blue, Coffee is bitter, And so are you.

11. Roses are red,

Violets are blue, But I wouldn’t know, I don’t get them from you.

12. Roses are red,

Violets are blue, I can’t rhyme, Banana.

13. Roses are red,

Violets are yellow, I’m hoping this poem, Will get me a fellow.

14. Roses are blue,

And violets are red, Please reverse, What I just said.

15. Roses are red,

The earth is wide, You’d look much better, With me by your side.

16. Roses are red,

Violets are blue, I can’t believe, You’re a monkey, too.

17. Roses are red,

Violets are blue, There’s always someone, Who’s better than you.

18. Roses are red,

Violets are blue, Look at me again, It will be the end of you.

19. Roses are red,

I’m going to bed.

20. Roses are red,

Violets are blue, Your phone is smart, So why aren’t you?

21. Roses are red,

I have a phone, Nobody texts me, Forever alone.

22. Roses are red,

Violets are blue, I’m a cougar, How old are you?

23. Roses are red,

Violets are blue, I really messed up, Now what can I do?

24. Roses are red,

Violets are blue, You’re a psycho, But I still love you.

25. Roses are gray,

Violets are gray, You are gray, I’m a dog.

26. Roses are red,

Relationships are tough; The reason I love you, Is ’cause we hate the same stuff.

27. Roses are red,

Facebook is blue, No mutual friends, Who in the world are you?

28. Roses are red,

Violets are blue, I’m allergic to flowers, Achoo!

29. Roses are red,

Violets are blue, I want to order pizza, And watch Netflix with you.

30. Roses are red,

Violets are blue, I have a bat, Get in the van.

31. Roses are green,

Violets are blue, I’m colorblind.

32. Roses are red,

Violets are blue, I was born smart, What happened to you?

33. Roses are red,

Violets are blue, Sorry to say, I’m not into you.

34. Roses are red,

Foxes are clever, I like your butt, Can I touch it forever?

35. Roses are red,

Violets are blue, I’m unoriginal, This is all I can do.

36. Roses are red,

Violets are blue, I hate poetry, But I’m into you.

37. Roses are red,

Violets are blue, You snore like a bear, But I’m still into you.

38. Roses are red,

Violets are blue. Poems are hard, And I am too.

39. Roses are red,

Pizza sauce is too; I ordered a large one, I’m not sharing with you.

41. Roses are red,

Violets are blue, Please keep your flowers, And your poems, too.

42. Roses are red,

Violets are blue, When I flush the toilet, I remember you.

43. Roses are red,

Violets are blue, Sheep go baah, And cows go moo.

44. Roses are red,

Violets are blue, TL;DR, They differ in hue.

45. Roses are red,

Here’s something new: Violets are violet, Not freaking blue.

46. Roses are red,

Violets are blue, Instagram’s down, Your Facebook will do.

47. Roses are red,

Violets are blue, Even my mom’s, Funnier than you.

48. Roses are red,

Violets are blue, My mom’s TikTok dance, Is cooler than you.

49. Roses are red,

And if violets look blue; That’s ’cause anthocyanidins, They differ in hue.

50. Roses are red,

Violets are blue, These jokes are getting old, And so are you.

51. Roses are red,

Violets are red, Everything’s red, Holy sh*t, the garden’s on fire.

52. Roses are brown,

Violets are brown, Who pooped in my garden?

53. Some roses aren’t red,

Some violets are blue, Nobody’s wrong, Except maybe you.

54. Roses are red,

Violets are blue, So glad I realized I’m better without you.

55. Roses are red,

Violets are blue, I finally have a bae, Now what do I do?

56. Roses are red,

Violets are blue, If I were you, I’d want me too.

57. Roses are red,

Violets are blue, I have five fingers, The middle one is for you.

58. Roses are red,

Violets are blue, I finished my popcorn, During the preview.

59. Roses are red,

Violets are blue, Garbage gets dumped, And now you do, too.

60. Roses are red,

Violets are blue, If monsters are coming, I’ll run faster than you.

61. Roses are red,

Violets are violet, Here is my number, Why don’t you dial it?

62. Roses are red,

Violets are blue, One ripped condom, Created you.

63. Roses are red,

Violets are blue, I cry myself to sleep, Dreaming of you.

64. Roses are red,

Violets are blue, I said it was me, It was actually you.

65. Roses are red,

My screen is blue, I think I deleted system32.

66. Roses are red,

Violets are blue, If I had a brick, I’d throw it at you.

67. Roses are red,

Violets are blue, This card was expensive, Take off all your clothes.

68. Roses are red,

Thor is fat, The god of thunder ends up playing Fortnite and roasting children on voice chat.

69. Roses are red,

Cellos are brown, Never gonna give you up, never gonna let you down.

70. Roses are red,

Violets are blue, Poetry is hard. Avocado.

71. Roses are red,

Violets are glorious, Never surprise Oscar Pistorius.

72. Roses are red,

Violets are blue, Some poems rhyme, This one doesn’t.

73. Roses are red,

Violets are blue, Sunflowers are yellow, I bet you were expecting something romantic, but these are just gardening facts.

74. Roses are red,

Sneezing is gross, Sorry, you’re sick, I forgot you’re allergic to roses.

75. Roses are red,

Violets are blue, I’m bad at gardening, And even worse at poetry.