Having siblings is like having both an arch-nemesis and best friend wrapped into one. There is nothing quite like growing up with brothers and sisters. Of course, there were times when you wished you were an only child, but there were also moments you couldn’t believe how lucky you were to have them by your side. Sure they are a pain the ass, but siblings are there for you when you need them the most — and that’s what counts.

RELATED: 100+ Funny Mom Jokes Because She’s Way Funnier Than Dad

They can make you crazier, angrier, and more frustrated than anyone else in the world… but there’s still no one who can replace your siblings. Brothers and sisters have a bond that is stronger than any squabbles. The following 115+ quotes are the perfect way to remind you that even when your brother or sister makes you insane, they’re still one of your favorite people on the face of the planet.

RELATED: 80+ Sidesplitting Family Jokes To Whip Out At The Next Reunion

Looking for more familial content? We have family quotes pages, mom quotes pages, dad jokes, and more.

Giphy

1. “A sister is both your mirror and your opposite.” — Elizabeth Fishel

2. “Sometimes being a brother is even better than being a superhero.” — Marc Brown

3. “Big sisters are the crab grass in the lawn of life.” — Charles M. Schulz

4. “There’s no other love like the love for a brother. There’s no other love like the love from a brother.” — Unknown

5. “For there is no friend like a sister, In calm or stormy weather; To cheer one on the tedious way, To fetch one if one goes astray, To lift one if one totters down, To strengthen whilst one stands.” — Christina Rossetti

6. “What strange creatures brothers are!” — Jane Austen

7. “Sisters are different flowers from the same garden.” — Unknown

8. “We came into the world like brother and brother; And now let’s go hand in hand, not before one another.” — William Shakespeare

9. “A ministering angel shall my sister be.” — William Shakespeare

10. “God blesses him who helps his brother.” — Abu Bakr

11. “What’s the good of news if you haven’t a sister to share it?” — James DeVries

12. “Never make a companion equal to a brother.” — Hesiod

13. “There’s no better friend than a sister.” — Mary Engelbreit

14. “A brother is a gift to the heart, a friend to the spirit.” — Unknown

15. “The ones that stay with you through everything — they’re your true best friends. Don’t let go of them. Also remember, sisters make the best friends in the world.” — Marilyn Monroe

16. “How do people make it through life without a brother?” — Unknown

17. “At this point, none of us are sure why we fight. We’re sisters. We need no good reason to fight, even though we have plenty of them.” — Ken Wheaton

18. “Brothers don’t necessarily have to say anything to each other — they can sit in a room and be together and just be completely comfortable with each other.” — Leonardo DiCaprio

19. “A sister is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost.” — Marion C. Garretty

20. “Brothers are playmates in the beginning and best friends for life.” — Unknown

21. “Sisters take care of each other, watch out for each other, comfort each other, and are there for each other through thick and thin.” — Unknown

22. “Brothers and sisters are as close as hands and feet.” — Proverb

23. “Sometimes we need someone to be simply be there. Not to fix anything, or to do anything in particular, but just to let us feel that we are cared and supported.” — Unknown

24. “If you have a brother or sister, tell them you love them every day — that’s the most beautiful thing.” — Amaury Nolasco

25. “Sweet is the voice of a sister in the season of sorrow.” — Benjamin Disraeli

26. “There is nothing like the love for a brother. There is no love like the love from a brother.” — Astrid Alauda

27. “A sister is a gift to the heart, a friend to the spirit, a golden thread to the meaning of life.” — Isadora James

28. “He is my most beloved friend and my bitterest rival, my confidante and my betrayer, my sustainer and my dependent, and scariest of all, my equal.” — Gregg Levoy

29. “A sister is one who reaches for your hand and touches your heart.” — Unknown

30. “Brothers aren’t simply close; brothers are knit together.” — Robert Rivers

31. “Is solace anywhere more comforting than that in the arms of a sister?” — Alice Walker

32. “A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born for a difficult time.” — Proverbs 17:17

33. “You know full well as I do the value of sisters’ affections; there is nothing like it in this world.” — Charlotte Bronte

34. “A sibling is the lens through which you see your childhood.” — Ann Hood

35. “When life’s hills become too steep to climb on my own, my sister takes my hand and reminds me that I didn’t have to climb it alone to begin with.” — Unknown

36. “Half the time when brothers wrestle, it’s just an excuse to hug each other.” — James Patterson

Giphy

37. “Sister is our first friend and second mother.” — Sunny Gupta

38. “When brothers agree, no fortress is so strong as their common life.” — Antisthenes

39. “One’s sister is part of one’s essential self, an eternal presence of one’s heart, soul and memory.” — Susan Cabil

40. “If they brother wrongs thee, remember not so much the wrong-doing, but more than ever that he is thy brother.” — Epictetus

41. “Sisters don’t need words. They have perfected their own secret language of smiles, sniffs, sighs, gasps, winks, and eye rolls.” — Unknown

42. “When your son grows up, become his brother.” — Arabic Proverb

43. “I sought my soul, but my soul I could not see; I sought my god, but my god eluded me; and then I sought my sisters and my brothers, and in them I found all three.” — Baba Amte

44. “Our brothers and sisters are there with us from the dawn of our personal stories to the inevitable dusk.” — Susan Scarf Merrell

45. “‘Friends grow up and move away. But the one thing that’s never lost is your sister.” — Gail Sheeny

46. “Once a brother, always a brother, no matter the distance, no matter the difference and no matter the issue.” — Byron Pulsifer

47. “I’ve known every love possible, but as the years stretched out, the love I longed for the most is the one I shared with my sister.” — Josephine Angelini

48. “The bond that binds us is beyond choice. We are brothers. We are brothers in what we share.” — Ursula K. Le Guin

49. “To have a loving relationship with a sister is not simply to have a buddy or a confidante. It is to have a soulmate for life.” — Victoria Secunda

50. “My brother is worth a thousand of your friend.” — Game of Thrones

51. “In the cookies of life, sisters are the chocolate chips.” — Unknown

52. “A sister can be seen as someone who is both ourselves and very much not ourselves — a special kind of double.” — Toni Morrison

53. “We came into the world like brother and brother, and now let’s go hand in hand, not one before another.” — William Shakespeare

54. “Sisters. Because we all need someone who will defend us behind our back and then call us on our shit to our face.” — Brooke Hampton

55. “Everyone knows that if you’ve got a brother, you’re going to fight.” — Liam Gallagher

56. “A sister is someone who loves you from the heart. No matter how much you argue, you cannot be drawn apart. She is a joy that cannot be taken away. Once she enters your life, she is there to stay.” — Shiva Sharma

57. “When I say I won’t tell anyone, my sister doesn’t count. ” — Unknown

58. “A sister is everything you wish you could be and everything you wish you weren’t.” — M. Molly Backes

59. “Help your brother’s boat across and your own shall reach the shore.” — Hindu Proverb

60. “In thee my soul shall own combined the sister and the friend.” — Catherine Killigrew

61. “She is your teacher, your defense attorney, your personal press agent, even your shrink. Some days, she’s the reason you wish you were an only child.” — Barbara Alpert

62. “I sought my soul, but my soul eluded me. I sought my God, but my God eluded me. I sought my brother and I found all three.” — Unknown

63. “Sisterly love is, of all sentiments, the most abstract. Nature does not grant it any functions.” — Ugo Betti

64. “Sisters and brothers are the truest, purest forms of love, family and friendship, knowing when to hold you and when to challenge you, but always being a part of you.” — Carol Ann Albright Eastman

65. “You can kid the world, but not your sister.” — Charlotte Gray

66. “Sisters, as you know, also have a unique relationship. This is the person who has known you your entire life, who should love you and stand by you no matter what, and yet it’s your sister who knows exactly where to drive the knife to hurt you the most.” — Lisa See

67. “Your parents leave you too soon and your kids and spouse come along late, but your siblings know you when you are in your most inchoate form.” — Jeffrey Kluger

68. “It’s strange how sisters can be saviors or strangers and sometimes a bit of both.” — Amanda Lovelace

69. “Son, brother, father, lover, friend. There is room in the heart for all the affections, as there is room in heaven for all the stars.” — Victor Hugo

70. “We acquire friends and we make enemies, but our sisters come with the territory.” — Evelyn Loeb

71. “What are sisters for if not to point out the things the rest of the world is too polite to mention.” — Claire Cook

72. “If you want to do really important things in life and big things in life, you can’t do anything by yourself. And your best teams are your friends and your siblings.” — Deepak Chopra

73. “A sibling may be the keeper of one’s identity, the only person with the keys to one’s unfettered, more fundamental self.” — Marian Sandmaier

74. “I smile because you’re my brother and I laugh because there is nothing you can do about it.” — Unknown

Disney/Lucasfilms

75. “Having a sister is like having a best friend you can’t get rid of. You know whatever you do, they’ll still be there.” — Amy Li

76. “A trial between brothers has no winners or losers.” — Ekonda Proverb

77. “The best advice my mother ever gave me: ‘Be nice to your sister. Your friends will come and go, but you will always have your sister. And I promise that someday she will be your best friend.” — Unknown

78. “There is always a chance that he who sets himself up as his brother’s keeper will end up by being his jail-keeper.” — Eric Hoffer

79. “Sisters function as safety nets in a chaotic world simply by being there for each other.” — Carol Saline

80. “Siblings by chance, friends by choice.” — Unknown

81. “When traveling life’s journey, it’s good to have a sister’s hand to hold onto.” — Unknown

82. “To the outside world, we all grow old. But not sisters. We know each other as we always were. We live outside the touch of time.” — Clara Ortega

83. “Brotherhood means laying down your life for somebody, really willing to sacrifice yourself for somebody else.” — Tim Hetherington

84. “There can be no situation in life in which the conversation of my dear sister will not administer some comfort to me.” — Mary Montagu

85. “Happiness is a cup of tea and a chat with your sister.” — Unknown

86. “A sister is a friend you don’t have to avoid the truth with.” — Michelle Malm

87. “You may be as different as the sun and the moon, but the same blood flows through both your hearts. You need her, as she needs you.” — Game of Thrones

88. “Of two sisters, one is always the watcher, one the dancer.” — Louise Gluck

89. “Sisters become more beautiful as each day passes by.” — Michelle Malm

90. “A little sister time is good for the soul.” — Unknown

91. “Sisters share the scent and smells — the feel of a common childhood.” — Pam Brown

92. “You keep your past by having sisters. As you get older, they’re the only ones who don’t get bored if you talk about your memories.” — Deborah Moggach

93. “Sisters are like cats. They claw each other all the time but still snuggle up and daydream together.” — Unknown

94. “Nobody could hold the same place in your heart as your sister. Love or hate her, she was the only person who grew up exactly like you, who knew the secrets of your household.” — Jessica Taylor

95. “The happiest days of my youth were when my brother and I would run through the woods and feel quite safe.” — Rachel Weisz

96. “The thing with brothers is, you’re supposed to take turns being the keeper. Sometimes you get to sit down and be the brother who is kept.” — Orson Scott Card

97. “Sisters make the bad times good and the good times unforgettable.” — Unknown

98. “Never let an angry sister comb your hair.” — Patricia McCann

99. “If you don’t understand how a woman could both love her sister dearly and want to wring her neck at the same time, then you were probably an only child.” — Linda Sunshine

100. “The highlight of my childhood was making my brother laugh so hard that food came out of his nose.” — Garrison Keillor

101. “Some have more than one example to look up to. Others have only their brother.” — Maxime Lagacé

102. “What sets sisters apart from brothers and also from friends is a very intimate meshing of heart, soul and the mystical cords of memory.” — Carol Saline

103. “Our brothers and sisters bring us face to face with our former selves and remind us how intricately bound up we are in each other’s lives.” — Jane Mersky Leder

104. “One of the most important responsibilities as a sister is irritating your brother 24/7.” — Unknown

105. “When she was sad, he was with her.

When she was mad, he was with her. When she was happy, he was with her. Who was he? Boyfriend? Best friend? Nah. It was her brother.” — Unknown

106. “Brother and sister, together as friends, ready to face whatever life sends. Joy and laughter or tears and strife, holding hands tightly as we dance through life.” — Suzie Huitt

107. “Brothers and sisters can say things to one another that no one else can.” — Gregory E. Lang

108. “Only a brother can love like a father, annoy like a sister, care like a mother, and support like a friend.” — Unknown

109. “We didn’t even realize we were making memories; we just knew we were having fun.” — Winnie the Pooh

110. “Happiness is annoying your brother.” — Unknown

111. “Sisters are the second version of Mother. She will give you advice, protect you and scold you, but will never tolerate if someone hurts you.” — Unknown

112. “Children of the same family, the same blood, with the same first associations and habits, have some means of enjoyment in their power which no subsequent connections can supply.” — Jane Austen

113. “I have a tendency to become a mother to everyone. My brother and sister are always complaining that I’m too protective.” — Penelope Cruz

114. “I see a brother and sister, sitting over there together, fighting over a toy, they just can’t seem to see their love shining through with every smile that they bring.” — Valerie Dupont

115. “I don’t believe an accident of birth makes people sisters or brothers. It makes them siblings, gives them mutuality of parentage. Sisterhood and brotherhood is a condition people have to work at.” — Maya Angelou

116. “Don’t talk about my sister; don’t play with me about my sister. If you do, you’ll see another side of me.” — Beyoncé

117. “My sister was the one person who told me not to change, that my skin was beautiful. She really helped me feel good about myself.” — Khoudia Diop

118. “Siblings are the people we practice on, the people who teach us about fairness and cooperation and kindness and caring — quite often the hard way.” — Pamela Dugdale

119. “We know one another’s faults, virtues, catastrophes, mortifications, triumphs, rivalries, desires, and how long we can each hang by our hands to a bar. We have been banded together under pack codes and tribal laws.” — Rose Macaulay