Ah, summertime... it slips by so quickly in a haze of suntans, splashing, and wasting entire weeks in the carefree pursuit of fun. And if you recall from your own youth, it’s also prime time for teens to explore that most magical of summer things: first love. Such is the case for Isabel Conklin, aka “Belly,” in the Amazon Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty — and Belly’s love triangle is just beginning. Season 1 of the series, which was based on the first book in Jenny Han’s young adult trilogy of the same name, made for perfect mother and teen-daughter viewing. From the ever-evolving bond between Belly and her mom Laurel to Belly’s burgeoning feelings for her childhood friends turned love interests, Conrad and Jeremiah, the beachy series managed to be both a romantic summer escape and an emotional family drama. Of course, that means viewers are already clamoring for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2.

Thankfully, Amazon Prime Video renewed the series before Season 1 even aired. That means a second season is on the way. In fact, filming for Season 2 has already begun. On July 25, the show’s official Twitter account shared a photo of Lola Tung and Han on the set, alongside the caption, “and we’re rolling on season 2.”

With the cast and crew already back to work, it’s only a matter of time before fans are treated to more Cousins Beach drama. But what does the future hold for Belly, her family, and her friends? Read on for everything you need to know about Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

What will Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty be about?

Season 2 ended on quite the cliffhanger as Conrad and Belly kissed after Jeremiah became overwhelmed when he discovered his mom, Susannah, had decided not to go through another round of chemotherapy. It seems Conrad and Belly are officially a couple now, but if Season 2 follows the plot of Han’s second book in the series, It’s Not Summer Without You, then there will undoubtedly be some major twists ahead. In the book, Conrad runs away from home after Susannah dies, leading to Jeremiah and Belly embarking on an emotionally charged road trip to the beach house to bring him home.

In June, Tung told E! News she’s looking forward to seeing some of the big moments from the second book being adapted for television. “There are a lot of really special scenes from the book,” she said. “There are many, many special moments. I’m very excited to see the trajectory of Belly’s relationship with both of the boys and with everyone in her life. She can only continue to grow and to go on this journey, and I’m very excited to go on it with her.”

Meanwhile, in a June interview with Today, Han teased that the thing she’s most excited about for Season 2 is seeing the characters experience other seasons beyond summer. “I’m looking forward to seeing other seasons. Literal seasons. All you see is summertime now. There’s a lot more road to hoe, and we’ll get to see (Belly’s) world a bit bigger,” the author shared.

Which The Summer I Turned Pretty cast members are returning for Season 2?

A full list of which actors are returning for Season 2 hasn’t been released yet, but Tung is definitely back as Belly. Likewise, fans can expect to see more of Christopher Briney (Conrad), Gavin Casalegno (Jeremiah), Sean Kaufman (Steven), and Jackie Chung (Laurel). The biggest question mark right now is whether or not Rachel Blanchard’s Susannah will be back since her character dies between books one and two.

Han addressed Susannah’s importance to the story during a June interview with Variety. “I would say that Rachel and I talked a lot about how I think that Susannah is like one of the most important characters in the first season,” she told the publication. “I think every single person is in her orbit in a way, and they’re all there because of her, and she’s very beloved by all of them. People are sort of reacting off of her in many ways. She’s setting people off on different journeys, so it was important to me that the person I cast for that part was somebody that drew people in, someone that you could just fall in love with.”

Is there a The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 trailer?

Since filming only began in July, fans will have to be patient as they await a trailer for the second season.

Will there be a The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3?

Amazon Prime Video hasn’t made any official announcement yet, but Han is certainly hopeful that Belly’s story will continue beyond Season 2. “It’s totally up to what Amazon wants and really, truly what audiences want,” she told Variety. “I would love to get three seasons because there are three books. So I would love to be able to finish telling that story the way that I wrote it. But I certainly don’t take anything for granted.”