50 Virgo Quotes That Capture These Practical Perfectionists

Beyoncé is everything you need to know about being a Virgo: hardworking, a perfectionist, sensual, organized, and someone who gets it *done.* It's not a total shocker that due to their nose-to-the-grindstone, won't-accept-less-than-the-best vibe, Virgos have a bad reputation for being, uh, difficult and supercritical. And, let's be real, they definitely can be! But that's also not giving Virgos their proper credit because underneath the nit-picky attitude is someone who truly wants to change the world.

Virgos, who are born between Aug. 23 and Sept. 22, are hard on others — and harder on themselves — because they truly believe in achieving one's highest potential. Maybe that's why your Virgo mom friend is always trying out the latest wellness trend or skipping girl's night to work on her side hustle. Because they are represented by the Virgin, they also have a strong connection to the divine and, as such, think that it's their cosmic mission on earth to be the very best they can be while also bringing out the best in others. Not surprisingly, Mother Theresa was also a Virgo.

Virgos are earth signs, meaning they are inherently grounded and find solace in nature, physical activity, and pleasure. They're ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, which explains why they're excellent at communicating and are quick to respond to every text and email with clarity and precision. While they're definitely amazing organizers and are detailed to a fault, they are known to let their hair down once in a while (hellooo, Beyoncé!) and are famous for their sarcastic sense of humor. Loyal to a fault, Virgos make for amazing friends — even if they think they can organize your kitchen better than you. Famous Virgos include Zendaya, Pink, Nicole Richie, Blake Lively, and Michelle Williams.

Below is a list of inspiring that capture what it means to have this sign.

Insight Virgo Quotes From Astrologers & Authors

"Virgos are unquestionably dependable and sincere." — Linda Goodman "When life feels chaotic, Virgo will tidy up." — Chani Nicholas “Every silver lining has a cloud. This, in a nutshell, describes the outlook of many Virgos. They really are the worriers of the world.” — Christina Walker “Virgo is particular; she’ll wear a worried frown while she straightens up your tie and dusts your shoulders down.” — Bernie Morris “People fail to realize a Virgo does everything out of love, and that they should be more worried when they stop caring.” — Unknown "Virgos are more or less the canonized saints of friendship. Their empathy is limitless and comes with action." — Alex Dimitrov and Dorothea Lasky “Pay attention to the little details. They appreciate when someone takes the time to remember something little about them.” — K.C. Stewart "There's a saying that goes, 'If you want something done right, hire a Virgo.' Actually, it's not a real saying... but it should be." — Mecca Woods "Some of the most beautiful expressions of Virgo come from the intersection they nurture between communication and the physical body. Whoever was the first wise voice to say 'Just listen to your body' was probably a Virgo." — Colin Bedell "Discerning and discreet, Virgo is the perfectionist who prefers attention to detail over the bigger picture." — Sally Kirkman "I am 100 percent Virgo, stubborn, over-organized, slightly abstracted from the rest of the world." — Paulo Coelho "Either you are a good Virgo or a crazy Virgo! The good Virgo side of me is educating and raising the children, being there for them." — Carine Roitfeld "When you get caught lying to a Virgo, don't beg for forgiveness, because you're done." — Unknown “The Virgo believes in the concept of perfection and strives to achieve it, no matter how humanly possible.” — Brad Kronen “She was a Virgo. She was used to solving problems, even if it meant she spent far too much time mulling things over in the bathtub.” — Leslye Walton, The Strange and Beautiful Sorrows of Ava Lavender “It takes a lot of work to win a Virgo’s love. However, when a Virgo’s love is won, such love is smoldering, passionate, and does not cool quickly.” — Saskia Hall “Virgo is the smell of nature, but in a sexy way.” — Robert Black “Ruled by Mercury, Virgos benefit from a sharp intellect that can be self-critical, while often being quite health conscious.” — Stella Andromeda “Virgo is naturally shy and modest. And what you see is what you get.” — Dadhichi Toth “You have superior talents and a creative, forceful intelligence, and with your Virgo analytical gifts are able to choose what’s valuable.” — Joanna Martine Woolfolk

Spot-On Quotes By Virgo Celebrities

"Virgos are very down to earth. She's an earth mother and also very picky." — Sanaa Lathan “When life feels chaotic, Virgo will tidy it up.” — Chani Nicholas "I wish I did have time to relax, but I'm a Virgo, and it's just not in me." — Eva Marie "If you don't take the time to think about and analyze your life, you'll never realize all the dots that are all connected." — Beyoncé "I'm a Virgo; I naturally love to organize things." — Patrick J. Adams "Anything that controls my state of mind I never really want to do because I always want to be under control. That might be part of me being a Virgo. I never want to do something that stops me from being in control of who I am and my actions." — Keke Palmer "If you believe in astrology, I'm a Virgo, so I'm very controlling; I'm very neat, and I'm very organized." — Trisha Yearwood "I'm a Virgo, and I'm really good at scheduling. And I really make it work. I get up at 6.30 every day." — Nicole Richie "[I'm] a perfectionist Virgo, constantly qualifying and rethinking." — Michelle Williams "Virgos are very faithful. I'm a faithful friend. I'm a faithful lover." — Karl Lagerfeld "I'm kind of psychotic, and I like to talk about things. I'm a Virgo, too, so I like to analyze and overprocess." — Pink "I've learned to control worry, control doubt, control my inner Virgo." — James Righton "I'm never satisfied, man. I'm Virgo. We overanalyze, and we're never satisfied. So I'm gonna keep going 'til the wheels fall off." — Wale "I am a competitor, I am a Virgo, and for me, I would never quit anything." — Michelle Visage "I suffer from the Virgo disease: nothing I did was pure enough. I was never sure whether I wanted disciples or partisans. I was never sure if I wanted Parliament or a hermitage." — Leonard Cohen "I'm a Virgo, so I'm a super hard lover. I fall in love so quickly!" — Justine Skye "I'm a Virgo; it's in my sign to be hard on myself." — Keanu Reeves "The success of love is in the loving; it is not in the result of loving. Of course, it is natural in love to want the best for the other person, but whether it turns out that way or not does not determine the value of what we have done." — Mother Teresa "I do it best when I do it myself. I'm a Virgo, and I know what I like." — Zendaya "When I was dancing, I felt in control and happy. I'm a Virgo, so I really like to be in control." — Misty Copeland "My wife loves to get all dressed up and go out, and I'm this gloomy Virgo. It works because of the mutual recognition that we are two democratic narcissists. She does what she has to do, and I do what I have to do. We respect that." — Peter Falk "I'm on the daft scale. I mean, I am a typical Virgo in some ways. I am driven. I like to be prepared. I make lists. But I also like to muck around." — Suranne Jones When I'm not feeling my best, I ask myself, 'What are you gonna do about it?' I use the negativity to fuel the transformation into a better me." — Beyoncé "I'm not afraid to fail. I'm not afraid to fall over and make a mistake. That often cripples people on the onset of getting into anything." — Idris Elba "I love finding things. I love digging around in the dirt. It's part of my Virgo... You're always searching around for something and finding little hidden treasures." — Julia Sawalha “I’m such a big-time Virgo: I’m a perfectionist, I’m very critical, and I like to be the leader.” — Lili Reinhart "I'm a Virgo, and I'm more — I don't want to say 'negative' — but I'm the girl who thinks no one's coming to my birthday party, no one's buying my clothes, no one's reading my book, no one's watching my show. That's just how I think." — Rachel Zoe "I am a competitor, I am a Virgo, and for me, I would never quit anything." — Michelle Visage "The only problems I've ever had with being honest is telling people how I feel about them or saying how I feel about other people." — Pink "I don't have to prove anything to anyone. I only have to follow my heart and concentrate on what I want to say to the world. I run my world." — Beyoncé

Happy Virgo season!