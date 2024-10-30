Halloween is one of those holidays that you can feel pulsing throughout the entire day. Everyone’s spirits are high, costumes are worn to work and school, candy corn is a breakfast consideration — it’s just one big, fun day from start to finish. But it can feel a little hairy the closer you get to trick-or-treating, especially on a school night. Chances are your kids have already had lots of candy throughout the day and are so excited to meet up with their neighbors and friends that the thought of sitting down for a meal is out of the question. So, what’s for dinner on Halloween night? How can you keep the kids from getting hangry while also saving your own sanity? Literally nobody wants to cook on Halloween night, especially when there are costumes to put on and makeup to apply and a toddler witch hat to find in the back of your minivan.

And don’t worry, dinner on Halloween night doesn’t have to include eyeballs made of peeled grapes or any of those disgusting carved hot dogs and ketchup to make a dinner plate look like a bunch of chopped fingers. (But if you want to go in that direction, have at it, friend.) This list includes easy, one-pot meals you can throw together in a few minutes, along with slow cooker dishes that you can start in the morning and then completely forget about until dinner time. And don’t sleep on a PB&J or a bowl of boxed macaroni and cheese — these are all viable Halloween dinner-night options.

Honestly, even a bowl of cereal will work. Just keep those kids happy and their bellies full so nobody’s having a 9 p.m. meltdown while you try to finish Agatha All Along.

01 Ridiculously Good Air Fryer Chicken Breast Pinch of Yum I make this air fryer chicken from Pinch of Yum at least once a week. It’s so easy and packed full of flavor, but it’s also incredibly tender and perfect to eat on a wrap, in a salad, or just with some sides and dipping sauce. Get all the spices together before you’re ready to eat, and throw them in the air fryer maybe an hour before you want to head out for the night. Kids can eat it with one hand while running around the house, I promise — it’s the best.

02 One-Pot Cheesy Taco Pasta Gimme Some Oven I love any good one-pot dish, and this one-pot cheesy taco pasta from Gimme Some Oven is a family favorite. It’s a really great recipe if you need to customize flavors or spices, and you can offer tons of different toppings for kids to try if they want. It’s also nice, hearty, and full of protein for all that running around you’re going to do on Halloween night.

03 Instant Pot Chicken Nachos Damn Delicious Another easily customizable dinner, these Instant Pot chicken nachos from Damn Delicious are so beyond good. The chicken and salsa takes just 10 minutes of cooking in the Instant Pot, and then you can just bake it all together with the chips and cheese for a bit and set it on the table as-is. Throw some toppings on the side for your kids to make their meals their own, and don’t even worry about plates. Another major bonus? This is a great choice for families who have a crowd to feed on Halloween night.

04 Slow Cooker Baked Potatoes A Pretty Life in the Suburbs I’m convinced baked potatoes are the world’s greatest food. You can dress them up however you want, and you can make them as hearty or light of a dinner as you desire. This recipe for slow cooker baked potatoes means you can toss them in the slow cooker in the morning and just set out the toppings — think cheese, bacon bits, even chili from a can — and everyone can make their own dinner exactly like they want.

05 Slow Cooker Sausage Cheese Dip Averie Cooks If you know your kids aren’t going to sit still for a real meal and you really want to save yourself some clean-up time, try whipping up this slow cooker sausage cheese dip from Averie Cooks. Just throw some chips in a bowl and maybe have other friends or neighbors bring over extra appetizers for light-but-hearty bites before you head out trick-or-treating.

06 Easy Lasagna Soup A Spicy Perspective Lasagna is always a great win, but this lasagna soup from A Spicy Perspective makes it even easier to enjoy and is so hearty and delicious. Serve it with some crusty bread to dunk, and you’ve got the perfect Halloween meal.

07 More Easy Halloween Dinner Ideas And if the thought of pulling out one pan or cutting board has you in a tailspin, try any of these super simple and easy dinners. You can use lots of shortcuts like frozen meatballs and canned soups to make something delicious, and you don’t have to spend a lot of time or money whipping anything up. The idea is to give them some protein to handle all the running around they’re going to do — don’t you dare worry about their candy intake. It’s one night, and if all they eat before going trick-or-treating is a banana and a bowl of applesauce, that 100% counts. Spaghetti

Canned soup and grilled cheese

Greek yogurt and fruit

Peanut butter toast and fruit

Sandwiches and chips

Macaroni and cheese

Frozen meatballs and barbecue sauce

Quesadillas

Tacos

Hot dogs

Corn dogs

Chili

Remember, Halloween is supposed to be a fun night. If dinner is going to stress you out and ruin all the fun, don’t let it. Whatever they ate for breakfast or lunch is probably fine. And honestly, think of all the protein a Reese’s Pumpkin has. You, and your kids, are golden. Go trick-or-treat freely.