No matter how you feel about New Year’s Eve, there’s just some kind of special energy happening — and everyone can feel it. Maybe you’re ready to kiss 2024 goodbye or maybe you’re already nostalgic for the memories, but knowing what you’re going to drink on New Year’s Eve can really set the tone for the evening and as you head into 2025.

Sure, a New Year’s Eve cocktail can be as simple as your favorite hard seltzer in a can or a glass of wine, but why not lean into the vibes? Do you want to full-on celebrate the joy of 2024 as you look forward to 2025? Are you hoping for more luck and prosperity in the new year? Are you ready to put to bed 2024 and all of its parenting milestones that made you feel like you were teetering on the brink of insanity?

There’s a New Year’s Eve cocktail for you here. Pick the one that represents you (and your 2024/2025 vibes) the most, and get to sipping. It’s New Year’s Eve! You can either start all over, make things a little better, or keep it all the same — and the drink in your hand can represent all that and more.

If you’re an “Every Year is a Good Year” kind of person: Damn Delicious Some New Year’s Eve drinkers just want to celebrate. Whether 2024 was good to you or not, no matter how you feel about what’s to come in 2025, if you’re one of these people who just feels happy to be alive when everyone’s singing “Auld Lang Syne,” try this champagne punch from Damn Delicious. It’s fresh, it’s light, it’s happy — it’s celebration in a glass.

If you were sick most of December: Cookie and Kate Nobody was safe from the germs that swept through December like that snowstorm in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. If you’re just feeling like yourself again, go easy on your tummy and mix yourself up a classic hot toddy. This simple and delicious recipe from Cookie and Kate will give you all the warm-belly, festive feels.

If you experienced a major parenting milestone in 2024: Blanchi Costela/Moment/Getty Images Done breastfeeding forever? Send a kid off to college? Finally get your toddler to sleep all night in his own bed? I’ll drink to all that and more. If 2024 was full of major parenting milestones for you, you deserve a breather in the form of a cocktail on New Year’s Eve. You made it, and that’s why a classic champagne toast is the cocktail for you. Give yourself a little pat on the back. What a year — you’re doing great.

If the election results still have you reeling: Portland Press Herald/Portland Press Herald/Getty Images Listen, the 2024 election was rough. Maybe worse than the 2016 election. And if you’re still feeling all the feels — and hopefully still a little hope mixed in there — it might be time to drink them up. Try making yourself a campfire cocktail. With fireball, rum, and the perfect ombré of pink, orange, and red, it will represent the dumpster fire of the 2024 election with a heavy dose of sweetness for hope and faith.

If you’re hoping for good luck in 2025: Averie Cooks Lemons are often associated with luck, so finding a cocktail that uses that bright, zesty flavor may be just the way to usher in some good luck for you in 2025. Try making this limoncello spritz from Averie Cooks. It’s light, it’s punchy, and it’s just sweet enough so you can manifest all that good luck energy.

If you were fully in your Swiftie era: 2024 was a major year for Swiftie fans. You got to watch her romance with Travis Kelce blossom, she released The Tortured Poets Department, and you got to see her bring her incredible Eras tour to an end, sealing a major cultural moment for the world. So, you might as well cheers to her and promise to bring some of that energy into 2025 with her favorite drink: the French blonde. It’s a great, lively gin-and-grapefruit cocktail with some fancy ingredients like St. Germain and lemon bitters that really set it off. You can make a simple version, but as long as you have the gin, grapefruit, and elderflower liqueur, I think you’re in a perfect Swiftie cocktail era.

If you want a clean slate for 2025: Pinch of Yum Rosemary is known for being an herb that can get rid of negative energy, so a hefty dose of it in your New Year’s Eve cocktail may be just the thing to give you a clean slate heading into 2025. I love this rosemary pom spritzer from Pinch of Yum, and you can easily mix in gin or vodka if you’d prefer it to be alcoholic. It’s sweet and bubbly, and the rosemary gives you the perfect savory bite while helping ward off all the ick you’re ready to leave behind in 2024.

If you just want to make it to midnight: picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images It’s me, espresso! Look, not all of us are cut out for drinking and staying up until midnight, but an espresso martini can help. Maybe a Caesar salad to go with it?

But no matter what 2024 was like for you or what you hope to get out of 2025, just know that any cocktail you have on New Year’s Eve is the perfect one for you.