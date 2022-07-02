It’s one of the quickest lessons you learn as a parent: The pure amount of stuff that comes with caring for a child is severely disproportional. And when you add another kid to the mix? A proper bag to carry All The Stuff becomes an instant necessity. The best diaper bags for two kids are thoughtfully designed with dedicated storage and quick-access compartments to bring a little ease into what can often feel like loading a small circus on your back. And because you know a mama loves herself a hands-free solution — this list is full of options that can be worn as backpacks or crossbody bags.

What to look for when shopping for the best diaper bags for two kids

Diaper bags for two kids will generally fall under three different categories. First up, if you’re having twins, you’ll need a bag that’s primed to carry double all of the infant supplies. Secondly, perhaps you find yourself in a two-under-two stage of life. You need a bag that holds the baby stuff and the toddler stuff (aka snacks for days). Finally, diaper bags for two kids can certainly speak to the unique needs of parenting a baby and a bigger kid. It’s very likely you’ve got one in diapers (cloth or disposable) and one nearly or out of diapers. You’ll need a changing pad and a change of clothes, and maybe even a potty seat.

Even though the needs vary for each scenario, the common denominator is pockets, and lots of ‘em. You’ll also appreciate extra features like stroller straps, so you can hang it from the handle if you need to load up the stroller basket with other stuff — say when you’re shopping or headed to the park. Prioritize a bag with an insulated pocket for taking bottles on the go.

To make it easy on you, we found the most-loved, highest-rated, absolute rock-star diaper bags for two kids. From the most affordable to the most stylish, the best for travel and the best for everyday use — it’s all here. Go forth and pack your pockets — because you’ll always be glad you packed that extra snack.

In a hurry? Here are the top picks for the best diaper bags for two kids:

1. This Budget-Friendly Backpack For Any Parent: Mancro Large Diaper Bag with Portable Changing Pad

2. The Fan Favorite: RUVALINO Multifunction Large Diaper Backpack

3. The Chic One That Doesn’t Look Like A Diaper Bag: Mominside Leather Diaper Bag Backpack and Tote

01 This Budget-Friendly Backpack For Moms Or Dads Amazon Mancro Large Diaper Bag with Portable Changing Pad $30 See on Amazon For a diaper bag for two kids that’ll work for just about any parent or caregiver, you can feel confident with this roomy pick. It’s an affordable pick loved by moms and dads for its deep charcoal hue, and the water-resistant backpack is comfortable to wear thanks to cushioned straps. In terms of storage, you’ll find one large capacity main compartment with a dual zipper, two insulated pockets large enough for a total of four 3-ounce bottles, one convenient baby wipe-dispensing pocket, five easy-access pockets, one side storage pocket, and a back pocket that’s perfect for quick access to your phone and wallet. Though this is an all-around great diaper bag for anyone with a couple of kids in tow, several reviewers report loving this diaper bag for twins. Helpful review: “This backpack is exactly what I wanted! It has all the pockets and storage for all my babies gear. We had a fawn design bag and for one baby it’s great, but two babies is a bit more difficult. This works with both my babies now and I still have more room to put things. It is a gender neutral bag so I can carry it without feeling too girly. Also one great thing about it is the stroller clips.Works great, I would recommend anyone getting it!” Insulated Pocket: Yes | Features: Diaper changing pad, stroller straps, baby wipe dispenser pocket | Available Colors: Dark Gray

02 The Fan-Favorite: A Stylish Diaper Bag With Over 22,000 5-Star Ratings Amazon RUVALINO Multifunction Large Diaper Backpack $34 See on Amazon Pockets? Sixteen of them. Five-star ratings? Over 22,000 of them. This is the workhorse diaper bag you’re looking for — and it’s cute, too. This durable, waterproof bag opens extra wide and features dual zippers with faux leather tabs so you can easily open and find everything with one hand tied behind your back — or snuggling up a baby. Among all those pockets, you’ll really appreciate the stretchy side pockets, the insulated interior compartment with spoon holders, the top handle for a quick grab, and a zippered back pocket for your phone and wallet. Just note this one doesn’t have stroller straps. Helpful review: “I’m expecting my third baby in just a few weeks and have tried many diaper bags, some of them pretty high end. This bag is better than all of them! It has enough space for baby, but isn’t too bulky. The wipes container is well designed, as is the water Bottle holder on the side. There are also more sippy/bottle holders inside the bag and I love that feature! Many bags only have one or two places for a sippy, but with three kids that just doesn’t work. The straps have a lot of padding so they won’t hurt my shoulders, and the pocket for diapers is well designed. Overall, I am very impressed with this bag! It is also suuuuper easy to clean!” Insulated Pocket: Yes | Features: Diaper changing pad, mesh diaper organizer, laptop pocket | Available Colors: Army Green, Black, Dark Gray, Gray, Green Camo, Iron Gray, Navy Blue, Pink

03 A Chic Vegan Leather Diaper Bag That Doesn’t Look Like A Diaper Bag Amazon Mominside Leather Diaper Bag Backpack and Tote $80 See on Amazon You might be thinking that a massive diaper bag that fits all the supplies required for two children means there is no hope for a fashionable piece. Enter this chic vegan leather bag with features that keep you in mind, too. It’s also waterproof, stain-resistant, and you can wear it as a crossbody, tote, or backpack thanks to detachable back straps and an adjustable long strap. With 14 pockets, you can keep your kids’ stuff and your things organized and easily accessible. The back pocket even converts to a trolley sleeve that fits around a suitcase handle, so this diaper bag travels well, too. Helpful review: “The bag is very large, perfect for packing for more than one kiddo. The bag itself is beautiful, not diaper-baggy looking, and I will be using it for quite a few years. This is PERFECT!!! SO HAPPY!” Insulated Pocket: Yes | Features: Diaper changing pad, fixed keychain, laptop pocket, trolley luggage sleeve, diaper organizer | Available Colors: Brown, Black

04 A Diaper Tote Bag With A Matching Pacifier Holder Amazon Dikaslon Large Travel Diaper Tote Bag $35 See on Amazon This large-capacity diaper bag thought of everything — including a cute little pacifier holder. The single zipper opens wide to reveal 13 different pockets and compartments. Nothing is falling out of this big bag on the occasion of a tip or tumble. And if you’re traveling, there’s a luggage sleeve to attach to your carry-on so you’ll likely even use it beyond the diaper years. Helpful review: “Love this bag. Large enough but not huge. Has 6 pockets inside that work perfectly. A pacifier holder on outside is a big plus. I can pack a lot and it fits very nicely and is organized very well. The outside of a bag also looks super.” Insulated Pocket: Yes | Features: Diaper changing pad, pacifier holder, trolley luggage sleeve, key loop | Available Colors: Black, Dark Gray, Gray

05 A Convertible Diaper Bag That’s Machine-Washable Amazon ALLCAMP Zebra Multi-Functional Diaper Back and Messenger $49 See on Amazon It’s a messenger bag, it’s a backpack, it’s a carry-all that truly does carry it ALL. This waterproof diaper bag — that’s conveniently machine-washable — features 14 pockets, including easy access ones for your phone and wipes. Plus, you’ll always know which bag is yours if you go with this fun zebra print. Helpful review: “I have two kids under two so I have to haul a lot of stuff around. I've had two totes and one backpack and this bag is better than all of them.” And you see that wrap-around zipper? It opens the bag up completely so there’s no digging around—everything is in clear view.” Insulated Pocket: Yes | Features: Diaper changing pad, baby wipe dispenser, stroller straps, machine-washable | Available Colors: Zebra, Blue White, Blue Stripe, Pink

06 The Diaper Bag Designed By A Mom of Multiples Amazon Parker Baby Diaper Backpack $90 See on Amazon Don’t you love when a product is design by an IRL mom? The parents (to twins and toddlers, no less) behind Parker Baby Co. were focused on one thing: simplicity that doesn’t sacrifice style. The durable canvas is offset with vegan leather details and includes everything you need in a big bag: stroller hooks, over 10 pockets (including insulation), and a waterproof changing pad. Insulated Pocket: Yes | Features: Diaper changing pad, stroller straps, laptop pocket, mesh diaper organizer, | Available Colors: Cream, Gray Helpful review: “This is an awesome diaper backpack that I regret not having in my life much earlier. [...] We are getting ready to welcome our third child, and with a preschooler and a toddler, hauling around the one-shoulder, oversized diaper bag was getting to be too much. I needed something that could hold all of our essentials – which will now include the needs of said preschooler, toddler, and a newborn – and was easy to haul all over town. This backpack fits the bill. [...] ”

07 The 18-Pocket Bag With Genius Split Separation Amazon Hap Tim Diaper Bag Backpack $46 See on Amazon Here’s a totally unique feature: The main compartment of this diaper bag can split into two separate sections. That’s right. There’s a removable “shelf” to create a double-decker design that’s perfect for keeping things separate and organized. Parents report this waterproof bag “fits a ton” and is perfect for parents of multiple children, especially two under two. A comfortable, versatile bag which, as one mother shares, “big enough to use for cloth diapering my newborn and STILL have some diapers for my two year old.” Helpful review: “STOP SEARCHING! This is the one you've been looking for! I LOVE this diaper bag. The [alligator] style opening makes it so you can easily find what you're looking for and the divider is amazing because it allows you to organize and find things quickly. There is room for wipes on the outside and an adult sized water bottle, which is nice. I've used this as a carry-on for a 3 year old and can't wait to use it when my newborn gets here! There is so much room, it's perfect!” Insulated Pocket: Yes | Features: Diaper changing pad, stroller straps, baby wipe dispenser pocket, removable shelf divider | Available Colors: Dark Gray, Blue Pink, Gray, Mint Green Black, Warm Gray