Any parent knows how dirty kids can get. So when it comes to bath or shower time, kids need something that gets them nice and clean without irritating that sweet skin. That’s where a body wash specifically formulated for kids comes in. Most smell great and are easy to use since they come equipped with handy pumps or pour spots. And the best body washes for kids contain gentle ingredients that aim to keep skin nourished and moisturized; some even work overtime as shampoo and bubble bath, because who doesn’t love a multitasking product that means less clutter in the bathroom?
If you are using a shampoo and body wash combo, just know that you’ll still want to look for a ‘tear-free’ label to prevent eye irritation (if your kid is on the younger side).
And sure, you could say that all kids have sensitive skin, but some kids’ skin is more sensitive than others and there might be other conditions, like eczema, at play. If your child has sensitive skin or eczema some ingredients to avoid include:
- Fragrances (including essential oils)
- Parabens and other preservatives
- Sodium Lauryl/Laureth Sulfates (SLS)
With that in mind, check out the nine best body washes for kids below. From a washes that are National Eczema Association-approved to ones with kid-friendly character-themed bottles, ahead you’re sure to find the right wash for your family.