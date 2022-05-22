Short mom problems? It’s one thing to need a step stool to reach the top shelf — but to reach your kiddo in their crib? Not ideal. The good news is the best cribs for short moms do exist and we found them, it just took a little digging. But before getting into crib specs, first, let’s back up.

The average woman is 5 feet, 4 inches so for the sake of research, we’ll consider “short” as any height just under that threshold. Scary Mommy reached out to a number of petite moms to find out their biggest pain points. “I HATED the fact that I couldn't reach [my child] in his crib,” says Danielle Boyd, a 5-foot-2-inch mom of two. “Even with a stool, it was hard. I just had [my husband] get him 99% of the time.” And she’s not the only one. “I basically drop my 2-year-old into his crib,” shares Sandra Chance, mom of four, who clocks in at 5 feet, 2 inches.

Several moms complained of back problems, crushed ribs, and, for Vivian House, a 5-feet-2-inch mom of two, that “I almost fall into it every time.” But the general consensus was this: No one knew that cribs for short moms even existed. And the truth is that, technically, they don’t. But there are standard cribs with dimensions that accommodate shorter moms that are game-changing. The fact is, cribs for petite parents aren’t marketed as such, but if you’ve got an eye for specs, then you’ll find that they are out there.

Here’s the important yet challenging part. To prevent baby falls, the federal crib regulations require the minimum distance between the mattress support and the top of the crib side rail to be 26 inches, with a 6-inch thick mattress included (netting you 20 inches of barrier). With that in mind, short mothers need to pay attention to how much height is then added by the legs of the crib. Scary Mommy found that cribs around 36 inches in height provided the easiest height to maneuver for short moms. That said, certain design features — like curved rails or removable wheels — also lend themselves nicely to the plight of petite parents.

Ahead, you’ll find seven excellent cribs for short moms. Because every mother should have access to the simple act of laying down and picking up their child (even if you do want to just chuck ‘em in on occasion).

1. The Best Crib With Storage

This simple crib is more than meets the eye. Coming in at an accessible height of just below 36 inches, the convertible crib is primed to last well beyond the baby stage. (It converts to a toddler bed, day bed, and full-size bed.) But it’s the extra storage we love. A low-profile crib generally doesn’t have room for practical features such as a drawer, but this crib is proof that it can be done. Bonus: you’ll never have to worry about losing toys to the abyss known as “under the bed.” It’s also Greenguard Gold certified, so you have peace of mind that your little one isn’t being exposed to any chemicals.

Helpful review: “I just love this crib. It’s a perfect height. I’m a short person and easier for me to reach inside. The drawer is great for storing extra cribs sheets.”

Dimensions: 55.8 x 29.69 x 35.43 inches (L x W x H) | Convertible: Yes | Colors Available: White/gray, White, Washed Natural, Gray

2. The Best Mid-Century Crib

Looking for a mid-century crib for your Pinterest-worthy nursery? Look no further than this Delta 4-in-1 convertible crib that’s the perfect height (34 inches) for short moms. The splayed feet and gently curved corners give this one a stylish aesthetic, and it converts all the way up to a toddler bed, daybed, and sofa. The ultimate multipurpose purchase for your baby’s MCM-inspired room.

Helpful review: “It is definitely nice and small for a full-size crib which I love for the small room and it's short friendly so I can easily reach in :) we got the Graco foam mattresses and they fit perfectly.”

Dimensions: 54 x 29.5 x 34 inches (L x W x H) | Convertible: Yes | Colors Available: White with Natural Legs, Gray with Natural Legs

3. The Best Crib On A Budget

Storkcraft’s convertible crib is a no-frills, affordable option that offers a simple and classic design that doesn’t age as baby grows. The three-position adjustable mattress base lets you slowly adjust to the lowest setting before it’s time to transform into a toddler bed. It also converts to a daybed and full-size bed, but the conversion kit is sold separately.

Helpful review: “This is a beautiful, sturdy crib. It's good for small spaces because it has a very small footprint. It's perfect for short moms as I am 4’10 and it's comfortable for me to take my baby in and out at the lowest level.”

Dimensions: 54.5 x 30.75 x 34 inches (L x W x H) | Convertible: Yes | Colors Available: White, Espresso, Gray, Pebble Gray

4. The Best Modern Crib

This convertible crib comes with a statement base and two-tone finish to make your nursery feel fresh and modern. It’s crafted by Delta Children, the award-winning brand that’s also earned high marks from Amazon shoppers. Standing 36 inches high, it’s accessible for short parents, and it conveniently converts into a toddler bed, daybed, sofa bed, and full-size bed (with and without footboard) so the initial investment is well worth it.

Helpful review: “[...]We were pleasantly surprised by how easy this crib was to assemble. On a scale of 1 (easy) to 10 (most difficult), my husband rated this a 2. Everything was labeled and we screwed it all together very quickly. The crib is lovely looking and fits the decor of our room (or any room really) very nicely. The bottom supports of the crib give it a very sleek and modern look. We were pleased [too] that we are able to move the bottom up and down so that we can use the crib for a newborn and not have to bend into it too deeply (which will be a godsend when recovering from birth). [...]”

Dimensions: 55 x 30.5 x 36 inches (L x W x H)| Convertible: Yes | Colors Available: Bianca White/Natural, White, Gray, Black, Midnight Gray

5. The Most Splurge-Worthy

The minimal Babyletto crib is adored by parents for its solid timber design (made with New Zealand pine) and Greenguard Gold certification. This is the ultimate crib for style, safety, and a comfortable height (it stands 34.5 inches tall). Plus, this thing is sturdy. Not even the strongest toddler could push this one away from the wall. And here’s a bonus tip you’ll love—parents report this crib is shockingly easy to assemble. It converts to a toddler bed and daybed, too.

Helpful review: “This crib is just beautiful. I bought it because I am a short mom (5'2), and I wanted something that would be easy for me to use. While my LO isn't sleeping overnight in this yet, I do set him in it occasionally. He is really easy for me to get in and out.”

Dimensions: 53.25 x 30 x 34.75 inches (L x W x H) | Convertible: Yes | Colors Available: White, Gray, Gray/White, Espresso, Espresso/White

6. The Best Jenny Lind Crib

For a cottage-style nursery, you just can’t do any better than a Jenny Lind crib. The classic look is adored from age to age and makes for a whimsical centerpiece to the room. With the wheels on, this crib is on the taller side at 41.5 inches tall, but the wheels are removable, bringing it down considerably. This Greenguard Gold certified crib is available in several pastel shades that promise to brighten up any space, and it converts to a toddler bed and daybed.

Helpful review: “The design is beautiful [...] We are both relatively short (wife is 5' & husband is 5'8"), so we left the casters off, in order to save ourselves a few inches. Also, the crib is on hardwood floors, so it slides easily enough if needed, without being on wheels. Very satisfied with the crib so far!”

Dimensions: 54.7 x 30.5 x 41.5 inches (L x W x H) | Convertible: Yes | Colors Available: Blush Pink, Ebony, Emerald, Fog Gray, Lagoon, Natural, Navy, White

7. The Most Convertible Crib

This fun convertible crib touts seven different variations including a toddler bed, daybed, youth bed, and full-size bed. Theoretically, it could last from babyhood to young adulthood. But it’s the unexpected design feature that makes this one a great choice for short parents — the dip in the curve of the wave is the perfect spot to bend over to deposit baby if you’re short.

Helpful review: “I love this crib. I love the wave design because I'm short and it's easier for me to lean over to put my baby in while she's asleep!”

Dimensions: 58 x 29 x 39 inches (L x W x H) | Convertible: Yes | Colors Available: Natural, Black, Cherry, Espresso, Steel Grey, White