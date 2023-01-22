Even though babies are tiny, they need a surprisingly large amount of stuff — endless diapers, onesies, sleep sacks, bibs, toys, and more, not to mention all the furniture you need to keep them safe. It’s likely the first few things you thought of adding to your nursery shopping list were a crib and a changing table, so why not make your furniture work smarter and not harder by combining the two? The best cribs with changing tables make your baby’s space more efficient — and the combo means you have one less thing to shop for.

What To Consider When Shopping For The Best Cribs With Changing Tables

Storage

Cribs with changing tables have convenient storage options built right in, whether that’s drawers, shelves, or both to help you organize all of the essentials all in one place. Versions with drawers underneath the changing table side keep things tucked out of sight and tend to be pricier; those with open shelves are more budget-friendly, but you may want to grab some storage baskets or bins for them. And while some cribs may come with a changing pad, you’ll need to get a crib mattress separately.

Certifications

A quick note on certifications on cribs: a GREENGUARD Gold certification indicates that a product meets strict criteria and is found to be free of thousands of chemicals and volatile organic compounds (VOCs); a Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) certification means the product has been independently tested and meets or exceeds high standards for safety and performance; an ASTM certification, which means it has been certified for safety.

Size & Configurations

This may be obvious but it’s worth pointing out before your start trying to build a crib with a changing table: This furniture combo is going to take up more space in one spot than a standard crib, so be sure to check the dimensions of your fave one. To make it easy, we’ve listed the dimensions for every crib on our list. Some cribs have detachable changing tables, and we’ve noted that where applicable, too. It’s worth noting that most cribs are convertible, so they’ll grow with your baby through the toddler years, but the number of configurations varies; adjustment levels for the mattress height varies as well.

Ahead, find six of the best cribs with changing tables, as well as a changing pad cover (because yes, you’re going to need at least a few of those, too).

In a hurry? Here are the top picks for the best cribs with changing tables:

1. The Highly Rated Fan Favorite Crib With Changing Table: Delta Children Abby Convertible Crib and Changer

2. The Best On A Budget: Dream On Me Anna 3-in-1 Full Size Crib and Changing Table

3. The Crib With The Most Storage Space: Graco Remi All-in-One Convertible Crib With Drawer & Changer

01 The Highly Rated Fan Favorite Crib With Changing Table Amazon Delta Children Abby Convertible Crib and Changer $349 See on Amazon This fan-fave crib with a changing table maintains an impressive overall 4.8-star rating on Amazon with over 1,300 reviews. This pick grows with your baby, offering three adjustable mattress heights and the ability to convert to a toddler bed, day bed, and full-size bed (daybed and toddler rails included, full bed frame is sold separately). The attached changing table includes a changing pad and features an open shelf and two drawers. Helpful review: “Love this crib. After looking and doing so much research, finally settled for this guy. Sturdy and easy to put together plus the extra storage below the changing table is great! Highly recommend getting the changing table bed too.” Dimensions of crib: 72.5 x 31.25 x 43.75 inches (L x W x H) | Material: New Zealand pine | Available Colors: White (pictured), dark chocolate, gray | Certifications: JPMA; ASTM

02 The Best On A Budget Amazon Dream On Me Anna 3-in-1 Full Size Crib and Changing Table $174 See on Amazon This crib with a changing table can convert from a crib to a toddler bed to a daybed (with a separate conversion kit). You can keep the changing table attached or separate it to change up the layout. The changing table comes with a changing pad and features two roomy shelves to store diapers, wipes, or a diaper caddy. It comes in six different finishes so you’ll be able to find something that matches the rest of your decor. Helpful review: “When buying a changing table and crib they can get very expensive so I was thrilled to find this affordable all in one combo! I was hesitant as to if it would be cheaply made given the price but once it’s put together it’s very sturdy and looks great! The only complaint I have is that it’s a little difficult to put together, but it’s totally worth it! It even comes with the changing table pad so all you have to get is the mattress. Would highly recommend for anyone on a budget!” Dimensions: 53.2 x 29 x 38 inches (L x W x H) | Material: Solid pine wood | Available Colors: White (pictured), Black, Natural, Cherry, Espresso, Gray | Certifications: JPMA; ASTM

03 The Crib With The Most Storage Space Amazon Graco Remi All-in-One Convertible Crib With Drawer & Changer $396 See on Amazon If you want to be sure you have plenty of space for all your baby stuff, this Graco Remi convertible crib and changer features three drawers and two open shelves built into the changing table side plus one wide drawer underneath the crib that’s perfect for storing backup bedding. This pick starts out as a crib and can convert to a toddler bed, a daybed, and then a full-size bed (with an additional conversion kit). And it comes with a water-resistant changing pad. Helpful review: “We don’t have a lot of furniture, so having the changing table being built in and the three smaller drawers + the two cube spaces + the big drawer under the crib = A+ for the storage. If you need storage + a changing table, this is the way to go.” Dimensions: 71.8 x 29.53 x 35.94 inches (L x W x H) | Material: Pine wood, engineered wood, wood composite | Available Colors: Gray (pictured), White, Espresso, White/Pebble Gray | Certifications: GREENGUARD Gold; JPMA

04 The Most Adjustable Crib With Changing Table Amazon DaVinci Kalani 4-in-1 Convertible Crib and Changer $399 See on Amazon This is another solid crib with a changing table that’s actually detachable, so you can adjust the layout if needed. It’s highly adjutable with four adjustable mattress levels, too. The detachable changing table comes with a changing pad and has three drawers plus two shelve behind them to store baby essentials. This one has four adjustable mattress positions, and the crib converts to a toddler bed (with separate conversion kit), daybed, and full-sized bed (with separate conversion kit). Helpful review: I love that it'll grow with my baby from infancy to a big kid bed, and that it's very sturdy! Assembly was easy and fun :)” Dimensions of crib: 71.75 x 34.25 x 39.75 inches (L x W x H) | Material: New Zealand pinewood and engineered wood | Available Colors: White, espresso, gray | Certifications: GREENGUARD GOLD; ASTM

05 The Best Mini Crib With A Changing Table Amazon Dream On Me Jayden 4-in-1 Mini Convertible Crib And Changer $221 See on Amazon This mini convertible crib is compact but still smartly designed with plenty of practical features. The detachable changing table includes a changing pad and three drawers, and it can be converted to a mini daybed and twin-size bed once your baby outgrows the crib. This pick actually comes with a mattress pad, too, which isn’t typical for a crib purchase. Helpful review: “Instructions were easy to follow. Took my husband and I about an hour and a half to put it together. It's the perfect size for the limited space we have in our room. I love the color and shape and that it had the changing table and drawers attached. The base that the mattress sits on is very sturdy and solid. I feel confident that my baby will be very safe in this adorable crib. Please note that it will need an actual crib mattress as the one that comes with this is only 1in thick.” Dimensions of crib: 56.75 x 29 x 41 inches (L x W x H) | Material: Pine wood | Available Colors: Espresso (pictured), gray, white, natural, cherry, black | Certifications: GREENGUARD Gold; JPMA; ASTM

06 Another Graco Crib & Changing Table Combo With A More Open Design Amazon Graco Solano 5-in-1 Convertible Crib and Changer $280 See on Amazon With clean lines and plenty of storage options, this crib with a changing table is another pick from trusted baby brand Graco will be a great addition to any nursery. The attached changing table has a water-resistant changing pad and two open shelves (baskets not included), and there’s a wider drawer under the crib to hold additional baby gear. It converts from a crib to a toddler bed, daybed, and full-size bed (with separate conversion kit) and comes in four easy-to-match finishes. Helpful review: “This crib looks amazing in the nursery. It is very well built, easy to assemble, and converts to a toddler and full size bed. I am super happy with the purchase.” Dimensions of crib: 72.44 x 29.61 x 41.42 inches (L x W x H) | Material: Pine wood, engineered wood, and wood composites | Available Colors: White, espresso, gray, pebble gray (pictured) | Certifications: JPMA; GREENGUARD Gold

07 A Classic Crib With A Solid Back Panel Amazon Storkcraft Steveston 5-in-1 Convertible Crib and Changer $350 See on Amazon This convertible crib features a solid wood back panel, so you don’t have to worry about stuffies falling through on all sides. It converts from a crib to a toddler bed, day bed, and full-size bed with a headboard and optional footboard (conversion kit sold separately). The attached changing table has a water-resistant changing pad with a safety strap and two shelves, and there’s a drawer with two compartments underneath the crib. Helpful review: “I love this crib so much! I bought the grey one and it’s so gorgeous! The changing table is perfect side and the extra storage areas are so helpful! I love seeing my daughter asleep in this crib.” Dimensions: 72.3 x 28.9 x 42.1 inches (L x W x H) | Material: Pine wood and composites | Available Colors: Gray | Certifications: GREENGUARD Gold; JPMA