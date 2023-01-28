Whether you use a breast pump — or don’t — a good diaper bag is the key to leaving the house prepared for any situation out and about with a hangry baby. The best diaper bags for breastfeeding moms have easy-access pockets to stash a potential nursing cover, insulated compartments for toting milk, and enough room to lug a pump if need be. Also important? It should be comfortable to carry and look good too — we’re talking so chic you will use it well past the nursing years.

Features To Look For In Diaper Bags For Breastfeeding Moms

A Spot To Stash A Nursing Cover

Nursing covers typically fold down or roll up to a fairly small footprint that can be tucked anywhere, but it’s nice to have a dedicated easy-access place to keep them. If you’ve ever quickly grabbed your cover only to accidentally pull out (and drop on the dirty floor) your only pacifier or previously-clean backup outfit, you know how annoying it can be to have it tangled up with your other stuff. A dedicated outer zipped pocket means you can grab your breastfeeding cover in a flash before the baby gets really worked up.

Space For A Pump

Breast pumps can be heavy and awkward to carry, and while some come with a carrying bag, having a spot in your diaper bag streamlines how many bags you have to haul. Some diaper bags even have two levels so you can carry your heavier pump in the bottom, where it stays safe and clean (read: not next to a onesie covered in bodily fluids.) Bonus? The pump’s weight will help keep your bag anchored and balanced so it won’t fall over when you’re digging for a diaper.

A Way To Keep Milk Safe

If you pump, you know that carrying heavy bottles of breastmilk or breastmilk storage bags can be a pain — and so is keeping them cold (or warm) until you need them. Insulated compartments that keep bottles at a safe temperature and protected from damage can prevent you from crying over spilled milk (we’ve been there.) Backpack-style diaper bags and bags with cushioned or padded straps keep your shoulders comfortable if you tend to tote around your liquid gold.

Other Nice-To-Haves

Other helpful features to look for include a spot for personal essentials like your phone, keys, and wallet. Long-lasting, durable hardware and feet on the bottom of the bag can also help your diaper bag last for years and multiple kiddos.

Whether you’re looking for the best diaper bag backpack, a diaper bag purse combo, or the best affordable diaper bag overall (because babies are expensive enough!), we’ve rounded up the best diaper bags for breastfeeding moms in a range of colors, styles, and prices.

In a hurry? Here are the top picks for the best diaper bags for breastfeeding moms.

1. This Popular Double-Decker Diaper Bag: Hap Tim Diaper Bag

2. A Chic Splurge-Worthy Diaper Backpack: Itzy Ritzy Boss Backpack Diaper Bag

3. This Stylish & Affordable Tote Bag: Dikaslon Diaper Tote Bag

4. The Fan Favorite: Mancro Backpack Diaper Bag

01 The Double-Decker Bag With Pockets Galore Amazon Hap Tim Diaper Bag $46 See On Amazon The double-decker design of the Hap Tim diaper bag has a separate zipper compartment for the bottom half that can hold a breast pump or other similarly-sized items with ease. This feature-rich nylon backpack also has a wipe-dispensing pocket and two insulated side bottle pockets. Even if you fill the 18 pockets, the cushioned shoulder straps help distribute weight and make this comfy to lug around. Another helpful feature is that it is designed to stand upright while open, making it easy to dig through the upper level one-handed while you hold your baby or with two hands when you’re on a frantic binky hunt. This waterproof bag has a strap to be carried by hand and straps to hang from a stroller as well. (Note this is the only model on our list that doesn’t include a changing pad.) Helpful review: “This bag is perfect in every way! There is so much room and so many pockets. The easy bottom case access for diapers is genius! I've also never had a bag where the wipe pocket is actually usable. This bag has a usable wipe pocket. I'm not sure why I never thought to use a backpack in the past, but boy am I happy I have now.” Dimensions:‎ 14 x 8 x 17 inches (L x W x H) | Available Colors: 8 | Changing Pad Included: No

02 This Fan-Fave Diaper Backpack With More Than 8,000 Five-Star Reviews Amazon Mancro Backpack Diaper Bag $30 See On Amazon This diaper backpack packs in lots of important features for just $30, and it’s a fave with 8,000 perfect five-star ratings. A dedicated wipe-dispensing side pocket keeps easy cleaning at hand and it has two insulated, zippered side pockets for milk storage. Two exterior zippered pockets let you keep your wallet and phone easily accessible, while the large main pocket has dual zippers, a laptop pocket, a mesh organizer pocket, and a unique zippered mesh pocket. The entire back of the polyester backpack is padded and the straps are adjustable to fit. Helpful review: “Bought this bag to carry my pump in for work, etc. It makes it so easy to have everything I need with me! I use the Spectra pump and it fits in the main pocket really well, I love that the main pocket unzips all the way so I can get to my pump. The back inside pocket is great to keep my pumping bra in, front pockets hold backup nursing pads and milk storage bags, and the side pockets hold extra accessories and tubing I use to switch between my spectra cups and fitme cups. The two zippers on the main pocket are really useful when I’m using my fitme cups. I just poke the tubing out, zip around it, and can carry the pump with me!” Dimensions: 11.8 x 7.1 x 16.5 inches (L x W x H) | Available Colors: 2 | Changing Pad Included: Yes

03 A Splurge-Worthy Diaper Backpack With A Cult Following Amazon Itzy Ritzy Boss Backpack Diaper Bag $150 See On Amazon Your first thought upon receiving this stylish bag will be, “Parents designed this!” and it’s no wonder it has more than 4,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. This roomy diaper bag for breastfeeding moms has tons of thoughtful features to streamline your day including a genius rubber-foot bottom to keep the vegan leather and polyester bag clean and upright in public restrooms with no hooks. The included changing pad even has “head” and “toes” printed on it to reduce the ick factor. The light-colored interior makes it easy to find essentials and it has a whopping 17 pockets, two of which are insulated for bottles, and one of which is felt-lined for valuables. It features comfortable, adjustable straps to be worn as a backpack and has a handle on top for carrying it by hand. Helpful review: “I thought about buying this bag a while ago but didn’t because of the price. Well now my baby is here and the diaper bag I had was cheap and not that cute. Decided to buy this bag finally and I’m so glad I did. It is gorgeous and the quality is so nice! You get what you pay for with this bag. I might even buy another bag from itzy ritzy just because I love their designs! They have the cutest bags” Dimensions: 10.5 x 7 x 18 inches (L x W x H) | Available Colors: 6 | Changing Pad Included: Yes

04 This Sturdy Breast Pump Bag With Dedicated Pockets For Pump Parts Amazon mommore Breast Pump Bag Diaper Tote Bag $38 see on amazon If you need both a breast pump bag and a diaper bag, combine what you need with this one sturdy breast pump diaper bag. With 12 pockets, including three insulated pockets and a laptop sleeve, you’ll really appreciate the two side pockets: one is designed to fit a pump (like the popular Spectra, Medela, and Evenflo models) and the other stores pump parts. The water-resistant nylon tote can be carried over your shoulder or worn as a crossbody bag, and it comes with a mat that can be used as a changing pad or to lay down pump accessories. Helpful review: “Love the quality of the bag. Love that there’s tons of pockets. It’s a diaper bag, pump bag, and work/office bag all in one.” Dimensions: 15.7 x 11.8 x 7.9 inches (L x W x H) | Available Colors: 4 | Changing Pad Included: Yes

05 A Budget-Friendly Backpack In The Prettiest Pattern Amazon LitBear Diaper Bag $40 See On Amazon This affordable, large backpack-style diaper bag has a top handle and comes in four punchy prints that stand out in the crowd. This waterproof model has scads of ways to keep your necessities organized: There are insulated bottle pockets for pumped milk, a keychain hook, as well as zippered and hidden pockets. The bottom section of the Oxford fabric bag has its own dedicated zipper on the back of the bag, so there’s no scrambling to find a nursing cover when the baby has decided it’s meal time right now. This bag has a strap that allows you to attach it to luggage to make travel smoother, and it also comes with straps to attach to a stroller. Helpful review: “This is my 3rd diaper bag, and I finally found the one that I love. The way it is set up is perfect, there are slots in the front pocket that are perfect for bottles, there is an additional pouch which I use for "first aid" items (thermometer, nail clippers, Tylenol). The material is strong and durable yet easy to clean.” Dimensions: 11.8 x 9.0 x 15.7 inches (L x W x H) | Available Colors: 4 | Changing Pad Included: Yes

06 A Cute Messenger Diaper Bag From A Trusted Brand Amazon Herschel Strand Sprout Duffle $110 See On Amazon If you’re already a fan of Herschel’s backpacks, you’ll love their tote-style messenger diaper bag. It hangs from a stroller with the attached adjustable clip-fastened straps, and it’s a smartly designed petite duffel bag. This minimalist-style canvas diaper bag still has enough internal pockets to keep things organized with a sturdy two-way zipper so your clean backup outfits won’t go tumbling when you take a corner driving around. The shoulder strap has cushioning for carrying something heavy (hello pumped milk!) and there are external pockets for small items you need on the go. Just know this one doesn’t have insulated pockets for bottles. It also comes with a really nice folding changing pad with mesh pockets, a carrying strap, and a sweet ‘The Future Is Yours’ message inside. Helpful review: “The best bag ever. Simply love it.No regrets. Functional roomy. Comfortable to carry. It’s everything I needed.” Dimensions: 5.5 x 17 x 12 inches (L x W x H) | Available Colors: 2 | Changing Pad Included: Yes

07 An 18-Pocket Diaper Bag With A Padded Laptop Pocket Amazon RUVALINO Diaper Bag $47 See On Amazon With two sizable zippered main compartments and 18 pockets and mesh organizers, everything will have its own spot in this backpack-style diaper bag. Plus, this polyester bag includes a padded laptop pocket that would also work well to safely carry a tablet. An insulated section is designed to hold up to three bottles of milk, and there’s a handy wipe-dispensing pocket. There is an anti-theft back pocket for valuables and this water-resistant bag features dual easy-glide zippers for easy access when you need a diaper, stat. It includes a clip-on pacifier holder. Helpful review: “I love this bag. From the thousands of pockets to the compartment that opens wide enough to not have to dig through to find things. It seems well constructed as well. I've been able to fit quite a bit in this bag without it feeling cluttered.” Dimensions: 17 x 8.5 x 12.5 inches (L x W x H) | Available Colors: 5 | Changing Pad Included: Yes

08 A Neutral Diaper Backpack With Cushy Straps & A Padded Back Amazon Eddie Bauer Diaper Bag $43 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a more neutral diaper bag, this is one of the best options out there. It has 11 pockets, including two insulated bottle pockets for milk. This Eddie Bauer diaper bag has zippers galore (even the bottle pockets zip up, and those typically don’t), so you won’t lose a pacifier or stuffy while you’re on the go. The padded shoulder straps on this polyester bag are adjustable and the back of the backpack is padded as well, making this a great option for a long day at Disney or anywhere else it will be worn for long periods. Don’t worry: It has stroller straps, too. Helpful review: “Absolutely love this diaper bag. We live an hour away from any store. So when we leave home we really have to pack it. It’s it’s so thick all the padding and straps. The quality feels amazing and has so many pockets and ways to carry [two] bottles.” Dimensions: 12 x 6.5 x 16.5 inches (L x W x H) | Available Colors: 1 | Changing Pad Included: Yes

09 A Stylish Tote Bag With A Travel-Friendly Trolley Sleeve Amazon Dikaslon Diaper Tote Bag $44 See On Amazon This diaper tote bag is a highly rated, budget-friendly option that travels well, too. The large main compartment is accessible via a double-zippered opening that makes it easy to see the contents at a glance, and there are five easy-access pockets within and three insulated bottle pockets. The two side pockets feature hidden magnetic closures as well. The quilted styling on this polyester tote gives it some personality without being over the top and a trolley sleeve at the back allows you to attach this to luggage for travel. Another small-but-important feature that makes this an excellent diaper tote bag? Four studded feet on the bottom keep it clean and upright on hard surfaces for fewer germs and easier lovey-locating! And you’ll love the cute and easily accessible pacifier case latched onto the side. Helpful review: “I have a 4 yo and a baby. This bag's capacity amazes me. I can put 10 diapers, wipe, a set of clothes for my 4yo, 2 onsies for baby a bottle, can of formula, water, receiving blanket, butt wipe, my pads, phone charger, a tablet, breastfeeding cover, changing pad, a couple of toys AND still have open pockets and empty space. Its a must!!” Dimensions: 16.93 x 7.87 x 11.81 inches | Available Colors: 6 | Changing Pad Included: Yes

10 A Cute Quilted Diaper Backpack With Nice Extras Amazon Skip Hop Suite By Skip Hop 6-In-1 Diaper Backpack Set $82 See On Amazon This Skip Hop diaper backpack set has nine pockets, including two insulated bottle pockets, and a zippered pocket to keep your phone safe. The backpack’s straps are adjustable and cushioned and it has double handles at the top as well. It comes with lots of helpful accessories, too: a pacifier holder, a machine-washable changing pad, stroller straps, an insulated bottle bag, and a packing cube to keep things further organized. High-end hardware and faux leather trim make this Skip Hop diaper bag a standout that you wouldn’t mind using as a day-to-day purse later on, and it even has a space for your laptop. Plus, it conveniently wipes clean. Helpful review: “Love the water bottle holder on the side, the front pockets and the anti-theft pocket for my wallet. Also this is bag is very wide and large, which is what I was looking for. Much bigger than other diaper bags I’ve had. And so cute!” Dimensions: 13 x 6 x 13.25 inches (L x W x H) | Available Colors: 3 | Changing Pad Included: Yes

11 The Faux Leather Diaper Backpack That Looks Designer Amazon Freshly Picked Classic Diaper Bag II $199 See On Amazon This Freshly Picked diaper bag is the best diaper bag purse combo because it’s sophisticated-looking enough to be used well past the baby and toddler stage. Premium matte gold zippers and hardware make this look like a high-end purse but there’s a (nearly) endless capacity for baby gear hidden beneath its slick exterior. With 10 roomy pockets, including insulated ones, for organization and self-expanding sides, you can stuff everything you need for the day into this bag. Padded straps keep it comfortable and it comes with an optional cross-body strap as well. Metal feet on the bottom keep the vegan leather clean and less germy, too. Helpful review: “Absolutely LOVE this diaper bag. I get compliments on it literally everywhere I go. It has the perfect amount of pockets & storage & [it’s] completely wipeable! My mom made us some PB&J’s on our way out the door to baby’s first doctors appointment & forgot to close the bag so jelly got out but I was able to wipe it up with a baby wipe - it didn’t stain or anything!! All of my pregnant girlfriends have now gotten the exact same bag after seeing me with it haha” Dimensions: 13 x 15 x 7 inches (L x W x H) | Available Colors: 15 | Changing Pad Included: Yes

12 This Luxe Vegan Diaper Bag With A Chic Look Amazon Skip Hop Greenwich Vari Diaper Backpack $100 See On Amazon Calling all minimalist-chic mamas: You’ll use this luxe bag long past your diaper-carrying days. This Skip Hop diaper bag has a concealed automatic magnetic closure and seven pockets, and two insulated side pockets for bottles. It has adjustable straps to easily attach to your stroller and heavy-duty gold-tone hardware that makes it look high-end. Reviewers say this vegan diaper bag is lightweight when empty and for the less-is-more crowd — it doesn’t have too many pockets. Note the black color has a slightly different, but equally nice, design. Helpful review: “Love the size, color and look of this bag. Easy to organize but not overly annoying with too many pockets. Absolutely love the look, and side pockets. Also appreciate the stroller attachments rings, works great.” Dimensions: ‎6.75 x 16 x 13 inches (L x W x H) | Available Colors: 2 | Changing Pad Included: Yes

13 A Breast Pump Diaper Bag In A Fun Print Amazon Sarah Wells Lizzy Breast Pump Bag $109 see on amazon For a combo diaper bag and breast pump bag in the sweetest print, look no further than this stylish breast pump bag. A large side pocket is designed specifically to store a breast pump, and it features photo pouches for a place to look at your little one, which can help with letdown as you pump. Thermally-lined pockets on the side can store pumped milk, too. Carry this cute nylon bag as a tote or wear it as a crossbody bag. Helpful review: “I’m in love with the print and color scheme! It’s a beautiful bag. There are tons of zippers and storage compartments. The front compartment has a strap and clasp for your keys or whatever else you want to use it for. There are plenty of spots for pens, credit cards, etc in the front compartment. The bag comes with two options for storing your breast pump. Each side of the bag has an enclosed zipper compartment for your pump. The great thing is each side is a different size so you can fit any size pump in it. I used the smaller side since my pump is smaller and am able to fit my cooler bag in the bigger side [...]” Dimensions: ‎16 x 7 x 17 inches (L x W x H) | Available Colors: 6 | Changing Pad Included: No

14 The Best Diaper Bag For Twins Amazon BabbleRoo Diaper Bag $50 See On Amazon The BabbleRoo diaper bag is the largest diaper bag on our list and would be great for mamas with twins or if you’re the type who loves to carry all the things. Three exterior zippered pockets keep important items like a nursing cover at hand and offer easy access to wipes, while the interior is designed to insulate bottles of milk and features a handy zippered waterproof pocket to keep wet and dry items separate. The main compartment opens wide for easy access and the inner pocket can hold a 15-inch laptop. It comes with a clip-on pacifier holder and two built-in stroller straps and a trolley sleeve that lets you easily slip this on your luggage at the airport. Helpful review: “Now I can take 1 bag instead of 3 (purse, pump bag, extra bag for bottles/bottle warmer). Fits extra clothes for two kiddos (onesie, pants, t-shirt, leggings), wipes, large wallet, car keys, house keys, sunglasses, binkie, 2 masks, bottle warmer, collection cups, 4 size 1 diapers, 2 pull-ups, pump (baby buddha pump, tubing, charger, bra extender clips, nipple cream), and cooler for milk (2 Avent 9oz bottles, 1 quart mason jar, and ice packs). I was SO happy when I packed up everything, and the zipper zipped close no problem!” Dimensions: 16.9 x 11.8 x 9 (L x W x H) | Available Colors: 5 | Changing Pad Included: Yes