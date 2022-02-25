14 Best Kid’s Sandals & Slides For Summer Adventures Indoors And Out
Kids might not be going to their usual camp or on your annual summer vacation this year, but they are still busy little bees. From sprinting through the backyard sprinklers (or round and round your condo living room if you’re an apartment dweller) to the playground or kiddie pool if yours is open—kids still have a lot going on. That’s why they need footwear to match their pace, which during the dog days of summer means swimsuits, rash guards, and sandals day in and day out.
The best kids’ sandals are super easy to slip on (in case the ice cream truck is driving by, obviously) but sturdy enough that your kid can run in the grass without face planting. Truly comfortable shoes for kids means they won’t notice them, even after hours on their feet. Instead of “Mommy, my feet hurt!” complaints, you’ll be hearing random facts about the Paw Patrol (it’s for the best, really). Plus, they need to last long enough to not fall apart before your kid grows out of them.
Here are some of the best mom-approved kid’s summer sandals for all of your summer adventures.
Best Sandals for Toddlers
The Otter MOMO Sandals are a best seller on Amazon. With over 2,000 reviews, parents are obsessed with how cute and functional these sandals are for their little ones. One happy customer said, “The strap is velcro which I love. It’s easy for her to put on herself. The velcro is long enough, which makes them easy to adjust and even more comfortable. The bottom part of sandles has cushion that seems to be comfortable as well. Very pleased with this purchase!”
These closed-toe sandals are made to handle to rough, tough, and dirty adventures that you’re little one get’s themselves into. You can dress them up or down, and they’ll be comfortable all day long. One Amazon reviewer said, “We go hiking and My 2 year old daughter loves to run on the trails. She does so well and it’s thanks to these shoes. She’s had them for over a month. Sometimes she wears without socks too and I love that option because her feet tend to get hot and sweaty. She has worn them in her little pool a few times. They have gotten totally submerged and we left them in the sun to dry and they are good as new.”
If your summer days consist of going to and from the pool or beach, your kids will love a fashionable pair of slides they can slip on and off easily. These Nike Kawa slides deliver on multiple fronts: They are comfortable with good arch support, keep feet cool, and come in seven colors that all look great. If your kids play team sports (in normal non-pandemic times, of course) these are also great for slipping on after the game when they are sick of being in their soccer cleats or sneakers. These slides are popular with both kids and parents. “My son asked for these for going to the pool and the YMCA – but wears them everywhere! He says they are his favorite, most comfortable shoes. They’ve held up all summer too!” raved one Amazon customer.
Raising little fashionistas in the making? Then they’ve got to have their own pair of mini Birks! Sound extravagant, you say? The price may justify itself when you realize how much your kid loves the comfy feel of the sturdy soles (just like full-size Birks that we love) that mold to your feet and how easy they are to slip on and off for quick trips in and out of the house. The buckles are also adjustable for a perfect fit, so they won’t slip right off like other sandals.
If you have mini hikers in the making, you need durable sandals that allow your kids to walk, run, and climb through the great outdoors (or in.) KEEN Kids’ Seacamps might be the sturdy sandals you’ve been missing. Instead of straps, they go on with a bungee lace system that your kids can adjust themselves. And unlike other flimsy sandals out there, these offer coverage so your kids can walk comfortably over rocks, through water (they dry quickly), or on the sidewalks. They are also machine washable so you don’t have to worry about them get dirty. These have over 2,300 four and a half star reviews on Amazon, with one happy parent writing, “I love Keens. This is my son’s second pair. (I buy them big so he wears them for two summers.) They stay on just fine and the straps are adjustable. They’re practical, the closed toe protects from stubbing toes, and best of all they are washable.”
Toddler Sandals For Girls
Toddlers really have a lot of criteria for a good sandal, if you think about it. They have to be comfortable enough for them to waddle around in, but also look cute, obviously. Your best bet is to go with anything with unicorns and rainbows, like these Kids Unicorn Slide Sandals from Techcity. These are very budget-friendly for feet that are constantly growing. These over a thousand five-star reviews on Amazon, with one parent writing, “my daughter loves them and wears them almost every day. They are sturdy and comfortable.”
Kids shoes often look like “kids” shoes, but if that isn’t your child’s style (or yours!), no worries. Perhaps you’d instead go with a classic leather sandal that’s going to last, like these Salt Water Sandal keepers from Hoy Shoes which you may already have in your own closet (raises hand). They are water-resistant (including the buckles, which don’t rust if they get wet!), hand-stitched, and gender-neutral. They’ll hold up if your kid wears them to the beach or pool or park, and comfortable enough that they’ll want to wear them year-after-year. They come in the best colors, ranging from neutral to metallic to bold summer brights. There’s a reason fashion girls have been wearing these comfortable beauties for years, and now it’s time for the kids to get in on the fashion.
Does your toddler only wear shoes with dinosaurs, sharks, rainbows, or unicorns? (Broad criteria, right?) They’ll be pleased as punch with these sandals that are perfectly designed for tiny walkers. They have a soft back strap so they stay secure, but it’s not too thick or heavy that it will bother them while they’re doing their toddler ‘thang. They are so easy to slip on and off your little one can do it themselves. The base is designed to be comfortable and offer plenty of traction, too. Most importantly, they are cute! These popular sandals have over 7,000 five star ratings on Amazon, with one happy parent writing, “My little girl loves these sandals and wears them almost daily. They fit as expected and are very cute. She loves how they shine so brightly in the sunshine!” They come in seven different designs.
Toddler Sandals For Boys
If you’re looking for the style of a flip flop but just with a little more security for your little one, these KRABOR flip flops are a great option. They include a comfy elastic back strap so your child doesn’t slip out. It also comes in 10 different designs for both boys and girls (because we know they can be picky sometimes). One parent on Amazon reviewed the sandal, saying “These are fantastic. soft, yet firm, the foam is layered, soft cushion on top, and a thin hard rubber at the bottom of the shoe, providing excellent anti-wear properties. A no brainer buy.”
If your kid lives in their Crocs year-round, swap them out for the summer version: Slip On Sandals. They are water-resistant and ideal for rocky beaches, but they are also comfortable enough for your little one to wear room to room at home. Some of the best features include a heel strap that keeps them secure on your kid’s feet and washability (just spray them down!). They are lightweight like all Crocs and easy to run around in. They come in five fun colors and in toddler to little kid sizes, so buy a pair for each kid and stop the fighting.
If your kids never stop moving, they need comfortable sandals that can keep up. Thankfully Timberland Adventure Seekers hold their own, no matter what your little one gets into. Top features include wide straps and a comfortable base. Plus, they dry quickly when they get wet. They are easy to get on and if your kid gives them the thumbs up, they range in sizes from toddler to 12 years, so you can buy a new pair every time their feet grow. These would be ideal for a camping or beach trip or just to run around in the backyard.Parents on Amazon have raved over how versatile these sandals are, with one saying that “They can be worn for walking all day, playing and climbing, beach and poolside, biking – anything. They can get soaked and are dry the next day. Mud wipes off easily.” What more could you want?
Best Sandals For Babies
Getting sandals for babies may seem like a challenging task, especially since most babies are still learning the ins and outs of walking. However, baby sandals are a great way to feel like your entire family is beach-ready. This pair from Slivery Color has gotten a ton of great remarks from parents who love how easy these can slip on and off. There’s even a flower detail that dresses them up a bit. “These shoes are so cute,” said one Amazon reviewer. “My daughter got a ton of compliments on them. And they’re easy to put on!”
Know what’s cuter than a baby in sandals that an adult might wear? Nothing. Nothing in this world is cuter. See for yourself with these CoKate sandals that are available in 36 different colors and designs. Made with Pu leather with a rubber sole, these were built to last. “They have good grip and light cushioned soles. Perfect for hot months when you don’t want to put socks on,” one Amazon reviewer mentioned.
