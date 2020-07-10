8 Best Kids' Swimming Goggles That Don’t Leak Or Fog— #You're Welcome

Nothing spoils a pool day faster than a pair of crappy kids’ swimming goggles. Swimming goggles that leak, fog, or keep slipping off is not something a child wants to be bothered with—and to be frank, neither do we (putting on bathing suits and swim diapers was a battle all its own, and don’t even get us started on sunscreen). Red-rimmed eyes, along with those raccoon imprints from too-tight swimming goggles, are true tell-tale signs that your little might need a new pair of kids’ swimming goggles.

When looking for kids’ swim goggles, you want to pay special attention to how the eye sockets (or gaskets) fit little eyes. It’s not enough to tighten the straps on an adult pair and call it a day. If the eye gaskets are too big, you’re pretty much guaranteeing constant leaks. Here is a tip we learned from the pros: for a perfect fit, make sure that the goggles suction to your kiddos eyes without a strap, even if it is just for a few seconds. That way when you put the strap over their head, the likelihood of leaking is zilch.

You also want to pay attention to how straps are made. (Anyone who’s had swim goggles with those rubberized bands that look like something that holds broccoli knows that these are essentially hair-ripping devices.) The new generation of goggles have much better rubber straps, and if you have any concerns, go for silicone swim goggles straps—even Rapunzel wouldn’t have a hair issue.

Pretty much every pair we found boasts super-duper UV protection and tinted lenses—trust us, learning to float like a starfish is much easier if your kid isn’t blinded by the blazing sun— and are guaranteed to make time by the pool less whiny (how many times can they ask for a towel to dry their eyes?).

Now, that you’re prepped for the pool, pull out the new rash guards and let the kids swim their crazies out.

Best Kids Swimming Goggles All-Around

These kids’ swimming goggles are practically cannonball-proof. The fact that they stay on during rowdy water play is a testament to these goggles’ superior design. Obviously, your kiddo will also love these for lap swimming. Not only are the gaskets trimmed in butter-soft silicone, but the clip-on strap makes it a cinch to put it on, especially on finicky little toddlers who squirm at your attempts to pull the strap over their head. Simply suction the goggles on eye sockets then clip the strap in place. The iridescent sheen of the lenses not only offers amazing UV protection and keeps kids from squinting on the sunniest of days—it makes your kid the swankiest fish in the pool. Bonus: they come in adult size too. You’ll definitely want to twin with these.

One Reviewer Wrote: “My grandchildren flipped out when they saw these. They are the best goggles I have bought. This will be my go-to brand from this day forward.” — Angelique Smith

Best Swimming Goggles for Swim Team

We love that this swim goggle set comes with a clear and tinted lens pair, making these versatile for the swim team year-round. Thanks to the snug (but uber comfy) fit, the 3D silicone gasket design makes these leak-proof, lap after lap. It’s like the goggles mold to your kid's face, making them an ideal choice.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I loved the fact that my LOs were able to keep the goggles on without struggle. They didn’t even think about pulling them off. The best part? No sand in their eyes during our beach visit.” — Estelle Osayimwen

Best Swimming Goggles for Toddlers

Anyone whose kid looks like an elf in the pool (you know, because the goggle strap slips down and scrunches their ears) is saved with these amazing swim goggles. The magic is in the wide neoprene strap that hugs their tiny little head, keeping the goggles in place. Should they need to adjust, even small hands will have no problem tightening or loosening the strap thanks to Velcro snaps. Now the only problem you might have is trying to get them out of the pool. And if your kid has style (duh, it’s hereditary), there are plenty of strap designs to swap.

One Reviewer Wrote: “So nice when your littles can put their goggles on and they stay on without taking in water. I’m kicking myself for not buying these sooner. Worth every penny!” — Jenalee

Best Prescription Swimming Goggles

If you’re looking for a good pair of goggles for your bespectacled kiddo, this pair by Speedo may be a solid match. These anti-fog goggles come with panoramic lenses, which can help kids with their peripheral vision. They also have a silicone seal, which will provide an airtight suction onto their face. They’re fogless and come with three different nose pieces, so you can customize the right fit for your child. It also has a double head strap, to make sure they stay secured while your child is busy swimming laps.

One Reviewer Wrote: “My daughter (pre-teen) uses these every day for swim practice. These are an excellent fit, don’t fog or leak (unlike other styles and brands she’s tried), and allow her to SEE the coach and wall clocks. She uses the -6.” — MHdez

Best Swimming Goggles for Pros

Perhaps you’ve got a future Katie Ledecky or a Michael Phelps in the family, but then again, your kid doesn’t have to train for the Olympics to deserve an excellent pair of swimming goggles. The Aqua Sphere wide vision design with a curved lens is awesome for visibility, especially if your kid is trying to master a flip turn (or keep an eye on the competition). It doesn’t hurt that these are also scratch-resistant—because no child ever cared about storing their goggles in a case.

One Reviewer Wrote: “For my son, this has really changed his comfort and confidence in the water; after only four swimming sessions with these he's been separating from me underwater and coming to the surface on his own and I'm sure he'll be swimming independently very shortly much like his sister at the same age. Can't ask for better than that!” — Jean-Etienne LaVallee

Best Swimming Goggles for Youth

The Speedo Hydrospex are the Goldilocks of swim goggles — just right. The 5-inch thermoplastic rubber frame fits kids between the ages of six and 14. These are designed to fit snugly, but not so tight that your kids end up feeling like they have bulging frog eyes. Thanks to the double strap the swim goggles stay in place without constant readjustment. With a 4.7 out of five-star rating, these come highly recommended.

One Reviewer Wrote: “My kids love their Speedo goggles. They say they're very comfortable, they don't leave red marks on their faces, and don't hurt. Speedo makes good quality stuff.” — Julie Chamberlain

Best Swimming Goggles for The Beach

Beach days are the best days—unless you get salt water in your eyes. Never fear, your kid’s favorite pair of beach swim goggles are here. These wide-frame swim goggles with UV protection are almost like a snorkel mask but without the annoying suction. Oh, yea, and since the nose piece isn’t attached, your kids won’t have to feel like they are swimming through the fog. You won’t have to worry when your kid makes like SpongeBob, pursuing nautical nonsense all summer long.

One Reviewer Wrote: “My kids love them! I have a 6 and [a] 3-year-old. They fit well. I love that the clip in the back opens up. They were so easy to put on which is great because my kids are constantly taking their goggles on and off. The goggles also came with nose and ear plugs which we did not use. Overall great product and definitely worth the money.” — Amazon Customer

Best Swimming Goggles for Every Day

There is a reason that TYR is a household name when it comes to swimming goggles. Their soft one-piece frame is cushioned while the clips on the side make the straps easy to adjust. And with the array of metalized lens coatings, you can pick your child’s favorite color to boot. These may look basic but they definitely make a splash when it comes to performance.

One Reviewer Wrote: “My daughter loves these for indoor/outdoor (pool) swimming. The mirror reflection really deflects the sun and the glare that bounces off the water. They are easy to adjust and the silicone keeps them in place on her head and eyes. We're on our 3rd pair. They can scratch, not easily but suggest keeping them in the pouch that comes with it when not in use. She has used them in salt water and [they] work just as well.” — Maureen

