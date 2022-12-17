On a recent scroll through my newsletter-heavy inbox, I found something surprisingly delightful. The author recounted her return from a work conference and quipped that there is a difference between sit-down pants and stand-up pants. Suddenly, everything clicked. I had the clarity to understand why, no, I absolutely cannot sit at my desk for an entire workday in my favorite denim. Comfort is key, and even more paramount when you’re expecting. The best maternity pants for work are stretchy enough to grow with you throughout your pregnancy, and as comfy as they are work-appropriate — whether you WFH or go into an office every day.

What Are The Best Maternity Pants For Work?

The common denominator among the different sorts of maternity pants is, of course, a waistband that stretches for a growing belly throughout your pregnancy. This can take the form of either a stretchy panel or below-the-belly band — either one makes for an excellent pair of sit-down pants. However, as industry and work environment vary, the pant style follows suit. If you’re in healthcare, you’ll be on the hunt for cute maternity scrubs. A morning-to-night work routine might require classic black trousers. And if you’re a WFH mom-to-be, you’ll want joggers for your cozy days and maybe something more chic when you just want to feel like a person (at least, that’s my experience).

Ahead, we’ve got the best maternity pants for work to keep you comfortable as you both grow a human and hit those Q4 goals. P.S: You’re a rock star.

These Bootcut Maternity Dress Pants For The Office

POSHGLAM Pull-on Super Stretch Dress Pants

What two words does an expectant mother love to hear when it comes to dress pants? That'd be the combination of "wrinkle-free" and "stretchy." These pull-on maternity dress pants, with bootcut hems, will not pill, fade, or wrinkle. The best-selling pants offer a professional look with a loungewear feel — plus, a comfortable knit belly panel and four functional pockets makes them ultra-practical for day to day. Helpful Review: "Love these pants. I bought them during my first trimester and was able to wear them midway into my third. They've only just now gotten a bit snug in the belly area and am thinking of buying a size larger just for comfort. Other than that no complaints, they look like slacks and feel like leggings, helped me be comfortable yet look professional every time I had to go into the office." Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Available Colors: 15

Editor's Choice: The Perfect Maternity Jeans For Casual Work Days

Motherhood Maternity Super Stretch Secret Fit Belly Skinny Jeans

You might be wary of maternity jeans in terms of comfort, but you just can't beat the versatility that a good pair of stretch jeans offers. And these maternity jeans have an over-the-belly panel that can also fold down that's supportive and comfy. The denim is stretchy and they pair well with a T-shirt or a blazer. Plus, the back pockets are fully functioning. What more could you want? Editor Praise: "I worked from home during my pregnancy, so I was often in jeans. These over-the-bump jeans from Motherhood Maternity were my go-to since they were comfortable and looked just like non-maternity jeans. I had them in a couple of different washes to add more variety to my maternity wear. It was hard saying goodbye to these after my daughter was born and I was forced to re-enter the world of zippers and buttons." — Karen Belz, Scary Mommy associate editor Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X (and extended sizes) | Available Colors: 5

These Wide-Leg Maternity Pants In 40+ Colors & Prints

My Bump Tummy Control Damask Palazzo Pants

On the hunt for wide-leg pants? These maternity palazzo pants are a must-have for anyone seeking a comfortable pair that's easy to dress up or dress down. And they're easy to fit no matter your height thanks to a bottom cut-edge style that can easily be trimmed. The waistband can be worn folded or unfolded and they make for a truly excellent postpartum option, as well. Helpful Review: "[...]I am 19 weeks pregnant and my clothes are a little too tight and my maternity clothes look frumpy at this point. These pants fit so perfectly and there will be room for my belly to grow in them. I love that you can fold the top over or you can pull them all the way over your belly! I first ordered the black ones and loved them so much that I ordered 2 more colors!" Available Sizes: Small — X-Large | Available Colors: 42

A Pair Of Faux Leather, Fleece-Lined Leggings That Are Seriously Chic

Foucome Maternity Faux Leather Leggings

If you think these maternity faux leather leggings are just for looks, you should know there is a cozy fleece lining. Secretly, you'll be comfortable and warm while you rock a chic pair of leggings for all occasions. Pair them with heels and a tunic or sneakers and a long tee. They dress up or down and you might just find them as versatile as a pair of jeans but with more sophisticated style — and the essential over-the-bump stretchy waistband with adjustable buttons. Helpful Review: "I am always apprehensive about purchasing clothing items that sound too good to be true on Amazon but I am so happy I purchased these. They are exactly what others are saying... super comfy, soft, looks amazing / expensive and fit great. I have been looking for good quality / comfortable faux leather leggings even before getting pregnant. These are the best I've found and they were also the cheapest. I've purchased from Revolve, Spanx, and Nordstrom trying to find something great. Don't waste your time, just buy these." Available Sizes: Small — X-Large | Available Colors: 4

This Pair Of Sporty Maternity Joggers For WFH Days

POSHGLAM Maternity Quick-Dry Joggers

You know those joggers that still look presentable in a loungewear-chic sort of way? These are them for mamas-to-be. These buttery soft maternity joggers can take you from your home desk to Target run to quick check-in at the office. You'll look cute and sporty in your comfortable stretchy pants. The stretchy belly panel with four-way stretch is lightweight and moisture-wicking. Helpful Review: "These joggers are super comfortable! They have zippered pockets to help you store small items while walking or running errands. These have cuffs at the ankle and are very stretchy. The stomach region has a very stretchy nylon type fabric that feels good against your skin. These can be worn for every day wear or exercise. These can also take the place of scrubs if you work in a healthcare field. Overall, I highly recommend these joggers and think they are a great product." Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Available Colors: 9

The Coziest Maternity Joggers For Work-From-Bed Days

Kindred Bravely Everyday Maternity Joggers

These super-soft maternity joggers are the ones you're going to want when you're pairing lounge time with an inbox date. They're lightweight and stretchy and primed for third- and even fourth-trimester wear. Slide these on when you need a no-pants pants kinda day. Helpful Review: "I recently visited my friend who had just had a baby and she had these on. I thought they were cute so I asked about them and she said they were the most comfortable sweat pants she'd worn and that nothing makes them specifically maternity other than being stretchy. I ordered a pair and love them for work-from-home. They are comfortable, breathable, and look cute on!" Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large | Available Colors: 8

These Maternity Skinny Pants You'll Want In A Few Colors

Maacie Maternity Secret Fit Over The Belly Casual Pants

These casual maternity skinny pants come in a number of colors and styles that are just as suitable for the work day as a date night. Some versions of this pant feature a cute button detail at the ankle, and they come in lots of different colors. The stretchy material is wrinkle- and pill-free with a knit full-belly panel and works well in any business-casual environment. Helpful Review: "I love the skinny pant leg. They look and feel just like my regular work pants. Most people have NO clue that I'm wearing maternity pants. I loved them so much I bought three pairs, black, red and plaid. I'm thinking of buying a fourth pair because honestly, I wouldn't mind wearing these to work after pregnancy." Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Available Colors: 19

These Comfortable Maternity Scrubs That Shoppers Love

Cherokee Workwear Scrubs Pants

Scrubs need to be comfortable, breathable, and functional for movement no matter what, but even more so when you're on your feet most of the day and growing a child. These maternity scrubs are loved by reviewers thanks to the variation in sizes, lengths, colors, and a soft rib-knit panel that's supportive for medical professionals. Plus, there are four pockets, including two cargo pockets on the side of the leg to contain your gear. This pair is a tried-and-true favorite with over 4,000 five-star ratings. Helpful Review: "I'm 5'1", normally 135lbs, and wear medium in Cherokee scrub pants. I ordered medium in the maternity and they fit perfectly. I'm 22 weeks along with my 5th, so the belly is definitely out there already. The band isn't made from the same smooth spandex that most over the belly maternity pants are. It's a little thicker, more supportive, but still stretchy and super comfy." Available Sizes: XX-Small — 3X-Large Plus, in regular, petite, and tall | Available Colors: 17

A Pair Of Stretch Maternity Trousers With Pockets

Foucome Maternity Dress Pants

These maternity trousers are a blend of rayon, nylon, and spandex for a material that's durable and formal enough for the office. The fit is comfortable with a relaxed cut through the hip and the legs. These are the basic wear-to-work trousers you need for a look that's stylish and simple. And you'll appreciate that they're wrinkle-resistant with an ultra stretchy cotton belly panel. Helpful Review: "These pants saved me in my third trimester at work. There was no way I was getting into my old pants, even with the uncomfortable wrap. I ordered these pants in black and navy. They basically feel like leggings but look like workpants. I was able to wear a lot of my old blouses because they go up so high that no stomach shows. Must buy for pregnant ladies!" Available Sizes: Small — X-Large | Available Colors: 5

These Classic Maternity Boyfriend Jeans For Casual Friday

Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Maternity Boyfriend Jeans

For a more relaxed (yet still put-together) pair of jeans, these boyfriend-style maternity jeans by Levi Strauss & Co. are hard to beat. With a pull-on stretch knit tummy panel and five working pockets, these slightly stretchy jeans are a good look in and out of the office. Because, yes, you can still wear great jeans while you're pregnant. Helpful Review: "I find most full, over-the-belly panels feel so constricting and uncomfortable, but decided to give these a try after multiple failed attempts finding low-panel straight-leg/boyfriend jeans. They are so comfortable and I think there's plenty of room to grow (I'm currently 4 mo) but they still stay up! And I like the trendy light wash and relaxed fit which has been so hard to find in-stock anywhere else! [...]" Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus | Available Colors: 2