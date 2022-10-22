The 13 Best Maternity Leggings — Because They’re The Only Pants You’ll Want To Wear
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
Let’s just settle this one thing right now: When you’re pregnant, anything passes as pants. Pajama bottoms? Pants. Bike shorts? Pants. Postpartum underwear? Pants. (Maybe just keep it inside for those.) But maternity leggings take the cake for their versatility, making them easily the most-reached-for pant in any maternity line-up. When it comes to comfortable pregnancy clothes, you just can’t beat a solid pair of leggings. The best maternity leggings offer support for a growing belly, won’t pinch or itch, and are made with soft and stretchy material that’s neither see-through or prone to pilling.
For the humble leggings, those are a lot of boxes to check. The good news is, your dream maternity leggings do exist — and thanks to flexible belly panels, you might find them just as easy to wear postpartum as you did during pregnancy. Us mommas, we love a good two-for-one.
And don’t think that just because leggings fall into the athleisure category that you’re limited to just workout wear. Below you’ll find everything from fierce faux leather moto leggings to holiday-ready velvet leggings. Of course, there are plenty of performance options here as well for days when you know you’ll be on the move.
Ahead, 13 of the most comfortable and highly rated maternity leggings for your adorable (and probably a little bit itchy) growing belly.