Let’s just settle this one thing right now: When you’re pregnant, anything passes as pants. Pajama bottoms? Pants. Bike shorts? Pants. Postpartum underwear? Pants. (Maybe just keep it inside for those.) But maternity leggings take the cake for their versatility, making them easily the most-reached-for pant in any maternity line-up. When it comes to comfortable pregnancy clothes, you just can’t beat a solid pair of leggings. The best maternity leggings offer support for a growing belly, won’t pinch or itch, and are made with soft and stretchy material that’s neither see-through or prone to pilling.

For the humble leggings, those are a lot of boxes to check. The good news is, your dream maternity leggings do exist — and thanks to flexible belly panels, you might find them just as easy to wear postpartum as you did during pregnancy. Us mommas, we love a good two-for-one.

And don’t think that just because leggings fall into the athleisure category that you’re limited to just workout wear. Below you’ll find everything from fierce faux leather moto leggings to holiday-ready velvet leggings. Of course, there are plenty of performance options here as well for days when you know you’ll be on the move.

Ahead, 13 of the most comfortable and highly rated maternity leggings for your adorable (and probably a little bit itchy) growing belly.

01 A Cult-Favorite Pair Of Essential Maternity Legging Amazon Motherhood Maternity Secret Fit Belly Leggings $20 See On Amazon These super-soft knit maternity leggings have amassed a reputation for being some of best-fitting around. They’ve earned the coveted “Amazon’s Choice” badge — along with 13,000 customer ratings. Made of a cotton/spandex blend, they are breathable, stretchy, and perfect for everyday. Plus, these leggings feature a seamless stretch panel that grows with your belly thanks to a patented “Exclusive Secret Fit” by Motherhood Maternity. Helpful Review: “I love everything about these leggings. They are fitted without being skin-tight inappropriate and they have a ton of flex. The stomach panel is amazing. I'm 3 months pregnant with twins and I can't fit into regular pants. These are my go-to outfit solution. I can drive, sit, stand, squat, you name it and the stomach panel is never too tight or restricting, it is perfect.” Available Sizes: XS — 3X | Available Colors: Black, Navy, Charcoal

02 The Coziest Set Of Maternity Fleece Leggings (With Pockets) Amazon POSHDIVAH Maternity Fleece Lined Leggings (2-Pack) $34 See On Amazon If your pregnancy falls within the colder months, a thin pair of leggings just won’t cut it. These fleece leggings, however — they’re cozy and warm thanks to a soft, toasty lining. Made from a moisture-wicking polyester and spandex blend, they’re ready for your most active days, and thanks to the dual side pockets, you’ll have all your essentials at hand. The best part? That comfy panel will support your growing belly all winter long. Helpful Review: “I ordered enough of these pants to wear to work during my pregnancy and it is by far the most comfortable and easiest leggings to wear. They have deep pockets that can fit your phone and anything else you might need if you're not trying to carry a lot of stuff. They're warm, comfortable and durable! I've been wearing them since I was pregnant and now 2 months postpartum still!” Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Available Colors: Black, Gray, Navy Blue, Thicken Black (Thickest & Warmest), Wine Red

03 The Softest Pregnancy Leggings For Easy Daily Wear (and Naps) Amazon Felina Velvety Soft Maternity Leggings (2-Pack) $40 See On Amazon If “the world’s softest maternity leggings” are what you’re after, this comfy two-pack is worth an immediate “add to cart.” The lightweight polyester/spandex fabric makes them a favorite among Amazon shoppers —and they’ll be your quick favorite, too. Luckily, they come in a 2-pack so you’ve always got a backup for laundry day. Helpful Review: “This pregnancy I've been a bit more sensitive to tight clothes and pressure on my pregnant tummy. I also am chasing a little one around so I wanted leggings that were functional (aka NOT SEE-THROUGH) and ultra-comfortable. The kind of things that I could wear to the store and look put-together but also wear during a quick nap. These Felina leggings fit the bill!” Available Sizes: XS — XX-Large | Available Colors: Black (2 pairs), Vintage Indigo & Plum Wine, Big City (shown), Navy & Charcoal

04 Some Fierce Faux Leather Moto Leggings Amazon Tagoo Maternity Over the Belly Yoga Pants $50 See On Amazon These are your Friday night maternity leggings. Sure, a momma’s gotta lounge but also a momma’s gotta get herself a mocktail on occasion. These stylish leggings, with a leather-like look and two side pockets, can easily be dressed up or down. They feature a belly panel that’s 100% cotton and oh-so-soft — plus, it’s adjustable as you grow. With the nylon/spandex blend, you’ll get a little stretch in the legs so there’s no pinching, only comfort. Helpful Review: “I never write reviews but for these, I had to! I have been looking for a good legging and I typically wear spandex faux leather leggings when not pregnant. These are almost identical. So good!! Super comfortable on the belly!” Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Available Colors: Black, Brown, Red

05 Some Buttery-Soft Leggings Available In So Many Colors & Sizes Amazon Leggings Depot Stretch Buttery Soft Maternity Pants $15 See On Amazon Speaking of soft, these Leggings Depot printed leggings truly deliver on their “buttery soft” promise. With a silky-smooth polyester fabric blend and a comfortable waistband that can be folded down when your belly is smaller and pulled up when baby grows, they’re perfect for wearing for lounging or errand-running. And if it’s color and pattern your after, you’ll love the offerings here: There are multiple tie-dyes among florals, plaids, cosmic-inspired, and solids. Helpful Review: “This is my first pregnancy and I finally caved in after 25 weeks to buy some maternity clothes. At this point, I really don’t care about how I look and just want to be comfortable. I’ve tried countless amounts of leggings on Amazon claiming to be ‘buttery soft’ and have returned them all. [...]But fiiiiiiinally! These are truly buttery soft. The material is so so soft and comfortable. Softer than lululemon’s. Not to mention the tummy area is the same soft material and not an uncomfortable elastic/pantyhose hybrid.” Available Sizes: Small — 3X | Available Colors: 35 various colors and prints

06 These Maternity Capri Leggings With Cute Mesh Pockets Amazon Maacie Maternity Over The Belly Active Mesh Capri Pants $19 See On Amazon From yoga to lounging, these capri maternity leggings are supportive throughout, and since they’re made with a whopping 24% spandex, you can count on them to be stretchy. There are two mesh pockets for your phone and essentials plus mesh paneling to keep you cool. Hit the gym or the couch — you’ll be comfortable either way. (Plus, they’re among the most affordable leggings of the bunch.) Helpful Review: “I have nothing bad to say about these pants. I like to wear yoga type active pants around the house and my current ones are starting to roll down under my preggo belly. These did not disappoint at all. I ordered my usual size and they fit perfectly, the material is thick enough so you can’t see through them but not so thick they get hot. They cover the belly comfortably, have room to stretch. The back detail is so cute and pockets?! Who doesn’t love pockets which are usually nonexistent in maternity pants. I liked them so much, I ordered 2 more pairs in different colors.” Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Available Colors: Dark Purple, Black, Eggplant, Navy Blue

07 A 2-Pack Of Under-Belly Maternity Leggings For A Great Price Amazon Motherhood Maternity Under Belly Leggings (2-Pack) $21 See On Amazon Free the bump with this well-loved 2-pack of under-belly maternity leggings from Motherhood Maternity. In an airy cotton knit, these are made for around-the-house days. The elastic criss-cross band keeps the leggings from sagging as your belly grows for comfortable stretch all day — and all pregnancy — long Helpful Review: “These were super comfy and easy to get on and off as when one is ready to pop that can be a difficult thing :). [...] The fabric is soft and stretchy which is always nice, but it didn't fall off like I feared it might. The cut was perfect, didn't feel like I was wearing pants to my boobs, but didn't feel like I had to keep pulling them up either. Available Sizes: Small —X-Large | Available Colors: Black (2-pack), Black and Gray (2-pack)

08 The Best Maternity Jeggings Amazon Conceited Premium Stretch Maternity Jeggings $32 See On Amazon This pair of stretchy maternity denim is the perfect marriage of leggings and jeans. For mamma’s who love their skinny jeans, consider these your essentials when building out a maternity wardrobe that makes you feel like you. These jeggings are textured like real jeans with functional back pockets and a faux front pocket and fly detail. Helpful Review: “These are VERY comfortable. The belly band goes up super high which is good in my opinion. They are a nice, dark blue too. These are perfect!” Available Sizes: 0 — 24 | Available Colors: A variety of colors and washes

09 This Supportive Pair Of Maternity Workout Leggings Amazon Amazon Essentials Active Sculpt Leggings $28 See On Amazon Whether it’s at the gym or simply walking up the stairs, you’re destined to break a sweat a time or two during your pregnancy. And these sculpting leggings are there to support you through it. Made from a polyester fabric with a strong elastane recovery, active mommas are getting both comfort and support — qualities of a good friend and a good pair of leggings. Helpful Review: “So for the new mamas out there wondering about the fit & fabric: these feel like my best athleisure leggings but with more room for my little nugget. Most importantly, THESE RESIST PET HAIR. This is a must in my household because we have two dogs.” Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Available Colors: Dark Green, Black, Burgundy, Charcoal

10 A Wildly Popular Pair Of Seamless Maternity Leggings Amazon Essentials for Mothers Maternity Leggings Seamless $16 See On Amazon With more than 3,000 perfect five-star ratings to date, these moisture-wicking seamless maternity leggings are a winner for those days when you don’t want to feel like you’re wearing pants at all. No itchy seams below the belly as you walk, work out, nap, and do all the things. Reviewers absolutely rave about these, calling them comfortable, non-see-through, and not too tight over the belly. You’ll love the dreamy-soft polyamide fabric blend, too. Helpful Review: “These over-the-belly leggings fit perfect. I am 5 ft 8 and usually wear between size 8-10. I ordered the M and they fit perfectly and are nice and long (which is unusual for me). The fabric reminds me more of a cross between leggings and tights/pantyhose but they are comfortable and pure black, not see-through at all. [...] I would definitely recommend!” Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Available Colors: Black, Brown, Gray, Navy

11 A Pair Of Seamless Maternity Leggings You’ll Wear Postpartum Too Amazon V VOCNI Maternity Leggings (2-Pack) $23 See On Amazon When that third trimester hits, a mom can use all the belly support she can get. These leggings hug the belly with a soft, four-way stretch material that offers plenty of freedom in all types of movement. You can rock them comfortably through all stages of pregnancy and even postpartum. They’re also seamless so your bump stays irritation-free. Helpful Review: “The first thing I noticed about these and coincides with other reviewers is that these are super soft. I love the material. [...] They're quite stretchy. So if you're in between sizes, these should fit well without too much sagging or being too tight. [...] The belly part is nice, it has an elastic band at the top to hold on to your growing belly. Mine isn't too big yet but I don't see it slipping in the later months.” Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Available Colors: Black, Light Grey, Navy, Wine Red

12 These Bamboo Maternity Leggings That Feel Expensive Amazon Mothera Bamboo Maternity Leggings $21 See On Amazon For fans of “omg that is so soft,” these 100% bamboo maternity leggings will give you those cozy vibes all pregnancy long. Additionally, they’re eco-friendly, moisture-wicking, and naturally UV protectant so your sensitive pregnancy skin will be happy. Consider these your essential “live-in” pants. Helpful Review: “I went looking for bamboo maternity leggings after a friend of mine suggested them from a pricier brand. I don’t like spending a lot for leggings, as generally I don’t think it’s necessary. I’m still pretty early in the pregnancy, but already not fitting most of my pants and leggings, so I wanted to order something I can wear from now throughout my pregnancy. The fit in the legs is perfect! The top is a bit loose currently, but I can absolutely wear them. The fabric has plenty of stretch, so I’m confident they’ll fit for a while.” Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Available Colors: Black

13 These Plush Velvet Maternity Leggings For Nights Out Amazon Maacie Velvet Maternity Leggings $20 See On Amazon Elevate your leggings game with this plush velvet pair. Perfect for your nights out (or in), there’s something equally cozy and chic about rocking velvet pants. And they have pockets, which is rare for a non-athletic style of legging. Helpful Review: “Love these for my after-Sunday-mass cozy days. They are warm, festive, have deep pockets, and are comfortable. They don't fall down.” Available Sizes: Medium — XX-Large | Available Colors: Black, Red Wine