The 14 Best Maternity Shorts For Lounging, Working Out, & Everything In Between

Like ‘em or simply accept them as a necessity on hot days, shorts are a closet staple. The right pair is versatile in that they’re easy to dress up or down and reliable — throw on an easy pair of shorts with a tank and you’re good to go. Maternity shorts follow the same pattern. The best maternity shorts are first and foremost comfortable, but there are a few other qualities to keep in mind.

What to Look For In Maternity Shorts

  • Comfort: We begin here — because some days you gotta throw off the cozy robe and put on “real” clothes. As your body changes, your shorts should be able to keep up. Comfort first comes by way of material. Look for soft, breathable fabrics like cotton or bamboo viscose, and even variations on denim.
  • Stretch: Maternity shorts absolutely need to stretch in order to stay a player in your closet all pregnancy long. No matter if you choose a pair with a belly panel or below-the-belly waist, there should be a soft stretch in the fabric to grow alongside your belly. It doesn’t hurt to look for a bit of stretch in the material of the actual shorts, too. Many options on this list feature a minimum of 5% spandex for easy movement.
  • Support: You’ll take any support you can get and the best maternity shorts can help you carry the load. Belly panels are not only there to keep your shorts from slouching. They can also act like a mini support system through compression by taking some pressure off your back. An ideal panel will have the perfect amount of compression so that neither rolls down or feels too constraining.

Ahead, you’ll find maternity shorts for every style and activity. Denim and bike shorts for your everyday wear, athletic shorts for sports and activities, the best maternity yoga shorts, and, of course, your new lounging go-to's.

These Wildly Popular Maternity Lounge Shorts In Cute Prints

fitglam Maternity Lounge Shorts With Pockets
$18

Lounge lovers, these are the maternity shorts you’ve been waiting for. The ones you want to pull on when you just need something comfortable; those run-around-then-chill shorts. They’ve got an athletic fit that pairs perfectly with a tank or tee, and side pockets to keep your phone handy so you can scroll away while you Netflix and (literally) chill. With more than 3,000 perfect five-star ratings (and counting), you can’t go wrong with this comfy pair. Plus, they come in a ton of different styles from printed knits to stretchy denim, so you can stock up.

Helpful Review: “I love the fit of these! Not skin tight, but also not baggy like some other maternity shorts I got from Amazon. Fabric is soft, belly panel is not toooo tight - holds ‘em up but not restrictive and has good stretch.”

Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Available Colors: Black, Navy, Burgundy, Black White Stripe, Heather Grey White Stripe, Gray Leopard, Khaki Leopard, Floral Print, Camouflage Dark, Olive, Dusty Blue, Pastel Tie Dye, Tie Dye Navy | Material: 95% Cotton, 5% Spandex (with a rayon-blend panel)

Some Essential Mid-Rise Maternity Jean Shorts

Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Maternity Mid-Rise Shortie Shorts
$24

You can’t beat a classic. The timeless denim (with the perfect amount of stretch) by Levi Strauss & Co. means the perfect maternity jean shorts do exist. The cuffed hem and cropped length make this pair look and feel just like your pre-pregnancy go-to’s. But the knit panel stretches over your belly and supports your back so you can rock these jorts through the very end.

Helpful Review: “I love these shorts. They are so comfortable. I thought I would need a bigger size because of my belly but I usually wear a medium so that's what I bought and they fit perfectly. I love the belly band, it's so soft and comes over my entire belly and it's not [too] tight. Definitely recommend.”

Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Available Colors: Blue Ice, Blue Laguna, Crystal Star, White Dove | Material: 98% Cotton, 2% Elastane

This Cult-Favorite Pair Of Sweat-Wicking Maternity Bike Shorts

POSHDIVAH Maternity Yoga Shorts With Pockets
$20

Whether you sweat at the gym or by simply existing as a pregnant person, these highly rated bike shorts are equal-opportunity sweat absorbers. The moisture-wicking fabric is quick to dry no matter the cause. They’ve earned an impressive 4.6-star rating on Amazon after more than 5,000 reviews. Shoppers call them incredibly soft and super comfy — and you know those dual pockets will be clutch. Choose from two different inseam lengths: 8 inches (featured) and 5 inches.

Helpful Review: “Arguably one of the best purchases I have made during my pregnancy. SO comfortable. I am 30 weeks pregnant and these will be a staple for the next 10 weeks and beyond.”

Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Available Colors: Black, Crab Green, Gray, Light Green, Pink | Material: 75% Nylon, 25% Spandex

These Versatile Maternity Shorts That You Can Dress Up Or Down

Maacie Low-Rise Casual Maternity Shorts With Pockets
$24

Those buttery-soft lounge shorts may be what you long for most on uncomfortable days, but there does come a time when one desires something a bit more stylish. This low-rise pair is the perfect combination of casual, everyday shorts that can be dressed up with a few accessory swaps. Made with a blend of polyester and spandex, comfort is at the forefront. Plus, the adjustable bellow-the-belly band and two functional pockets make these shorts a workhorse in your maternity wardrobe all pregnancy long.

Helpful Review: “These pants are perfect, I am very satisfied with this purchase. My regular size is M, and the M shorts fit a little loose on the waist at 23 weeks pregnant - but thanks to the adjustable band, you can make them tighter. The material is nice enough to wear with a blouse when you need to be more dressed, but works great with just a casual t-shirt too.”

Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Available Colors: Black, Olive Green, Dark Gray, Artichoke Green, Blue Gray, Khaki | Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex

These Ultra-Soft Bamboo Knit Maternity Sleep Shorts

Joyaria Maternity Over The Belly Knit Shorts
$20

These ultra-soft maternity knit shorts will be exactly what you want to slip on at the end of a long day. Made with silky-soft bamboo viscose and spandex, they’re lightweight with the perfect amount of stretch. Say hello to your new favorite sleep/lounge “while-you-grow-a-human” shorts. You may find yourself still reaching for them during those cozy postpartum days, too.

Helpful Review: “I lived in these PJ shorts during pregnancy and postpartum. They are super soft and stretchy and the band around the stomach didn't slip down like other shorts. I bought multiple pairs and still wear them to this day.”

Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Available Colors: Black, Dark Gray, Gray, Navy Blue, Purple | Material: 95% Bamboo Viscose, 5% Spandex

Some Stretchy Denim Maternity Bermuda Shorts

Foucome Stretch Maternity Bermuda Jean Shorts
$30

Fact: Not all pregnant mamas want booty shorts. These Bermuda shorts come in an ultra-wearable length, and even though they’re stretchy like jorts, they still have functional pockets. You get all five classic pockets plus a stretchy and breathable over-belly panel. Pair them with your favorite maternity tank or tee and your everyday uniform is complete.

Helpful Review: “I’m so glad I finally found these shorts! Imagine, a pregnant woman who doesn’t want short shorts! Who would have thought finding Bermudas would be so hard!?? [...] These are perfect in every way. The perfect length, all of the pockets are real, and they’re comfortable!! They’re just like my normal pair of Bermudas, just the maternity version. Thank you for being just what I wanted! I ordered a second pair because they were just right.”

Available Sizes: Small — X-Large | Available Colors: Dark Blue, Blue | Material: 85% Cotton, 10% Polyester, 5% Spandex

This Pair Of Maternity Shorts In Comfy French Terry

Motherhood Maternity French Terry Underbelly Short
$19

In a world where most maternity shorts feature high panels, these shorts let the belly go free. They’re perfect for those days when you just need nothing to touch your belly, please. The French terry fabric is cozy enough for lounging, but you can definitely run errands in these, too. The triple-channel drawstring allows for a customized just-right fit.

Helpful Review: “I got a pair in 2020 when I was pregnant with my son. Had to get a second pair in another color this pregnancy too. I wear my normal non pregnant size and they still fit fairly well after I have my baby (since my hips stay about the same size during pregnancy and these sit under your belly)Comfortable!”

Available Sizes: X-Small —3X | Available Colors: Black, Heather Gray, Navy Space Dye | Material: 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester

These Cute & Breathable Maternity Workout Shorts With A Drawstring Waist

Maacie Maternity Active Shorts With Pockets And Drawstring Waist
$25

These casual shorts are perfect for just about any activity. Walking, jogging, hiking, yoga, or just a leisurely look, they’re comfortable and easy to wear. The unique ruffle drawstring waist makes for an adjustable fit and they come with side pockets for having all your essentials at hand. Choose from five great colors (for when you come to love them and need to order more).

Helpful Review: “Literally the best maternity shorts I have ever purchased! They’re soft and comfortable, the perfect length, and fit exactly as I’d want them to. They aren’t too tight but not too loose.”

Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Available Colors: Black, Purple, Army Green, Light Gray, Navy Blue | Material: 78% Polyester, 22% Spandex

Some Classic Maternity Bike Shorts In Multiple Colors

Enerful Maternity Bike Shorts
$17

Bike shorts are a closet staple in pregnancy. Paired with an oversized tee or sweatshirt, plus some comfy sneakers and sunnies, you’ve got a chafe-proof outfit that’s also Princess Diana-chic. These shorts come in two lengths (5 inches or 8 inches) and in affordable two-packs for stocking up. Fans love the two deep pockets that down the thigh.

Helpful Review: “Originally bought just one pair of these to try out and loved them so much I bought a 2-pack! They have great support without squishing baby and are not at all see through! They stayed up even when I had far less of a belly which I have noticed other brands don’t. The pockets are a perfect plus. Just all around great. I ordered a size large which was my pre-pregnancy size and they fit perfectly.”

Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Available Colors: Black, Gray, Light Blue, Navy Blue | Material: 75% Polyester, 25% Spandex

These Stretchy Under-The-Belly Distressed Denim Cutoff Shorts

Foucome Maternity Distressed Denim Shorts
$29

There’s one thing you want from maternity jean shorts and that’s stretch. These are made of a stretchy and breathable cotton/spandex blend with the added benefit of five functional pockets. The unique V-shaped underbelly support band promises to gently cradle your bump. Consider these your summer essentials for any and all outings. Choose from several different washes and degrees of distressing.

Helpful Review: “I LOVE LOVE LOVE these shorts. They are the most comfortable thing I've put on my derriere all pregnancy. [...] The waist band elastic only goes across the back half of the belly band, the front part is just the jersey knit so it does not give any support, but as I'm on baby #3 and carrying very low, I find the crossover, non elastic front to be so nice as it's not putting any pressure on my sensitive underbelly.”

Available Sizes: Small — X-Large | Available Colors: Light Blue, Blue, White, Black, Washed Black, Washed Gray | Material: 85% Cotton, 10% Polyester, 5% Spandex

A 2-Pack Of Maternity Athletic Shorts With Pockets

Maacie Maternity Layered Fast Drying Yoga Shorts With Liner (2-Pack)
$47

These workout shorts feature an inner lining that’s soft, breathable, and protective against chafing. They’re great for running or any sort of fitness activity. The soft belly band won’t roll down while you exercise, and like any great shorts, they’ve got a pocket for your phone.

Helpful Review: “I am 20 weeks pregnant, 5'6, normally about 150lbs but currently about 170lbs. [...] I wanted a comfy fit so I ordered up a size in XL and I LOVE THESE THINGS!!! They feel like butter when I'm wearing them. The belly band is super comfortable and doesn't have trim at the top so it won't cut into my belly as I get bigger. The shorts underneath stay put and I love the pocket on them. I'm buying one in every color.”

Available Sizes: Small — XX-large | Available Colors: Ivory, Navy, Dark Red, Gray Green, Black, Pewter, Dark Gray, Silvery Grey | Material: 90% Polyamide, 10% Spandex

Some Buttery-Soft Printed Maternity Bike Shorts With Rave Reviews

Foucome Maternity Yoga Shorts
$13

There comes a day in every pregnant woman’s life when even maternity clothes start to tug. These bike shorts are there for those final days, the ones when nothing fits yet you still must occasionally wear pants and look cute. The full belly support provides plenty of growing space and combats round ligament pain by taking pressure from your back. The buttery-soft polyester/spandex blend is stretchy, opaque, and non-chafing. No wonder nearly 5,000 Amazon reviewers have weighed in on how great these shorts are.

Helpful Review: “I am now 33 weeks pregnant, 130 lbs and I am still loving these shorts. They fit great with a bigger belly when most of my other maternity clothes are becoming too small. I ordered another pair and these two are all I have been wearing because I love them so much. They wash really well too. They look just as good as they day I bought them. I also get constant compliments on them and I love the side pockets. 10/10 recommend!”

Available Sizes: Small-2X | Available Colors: Black, Green, Grey, Heather, Grey, Navy, Lilac Pink, Blue, Wine Red, Army Green, Black Leopard, Spacedye Black | Material: 90% Polyester, 10% Spandex

Writer’s Choice: The Denim Maternity Overalls You’ll Miss Post-Baby

Motherhood Maternity Destructed Side Panel Denim Shortall
$39

These maternity overalls will absolutely become your go-to. They are very cute and comfortable. There’s a side panel to make room for your belly and they look good paired with a T-shirt, a bathing suit, or even a sports bra. The straps are adjustable for a perfect fit as you grow.

Writer’s Review: I always wanted to be an overalls girl, but they never fit me right. Until I got pregnant, that is. I ADORE these comfortable, super-cute shortalls and wore them nearly every day as my belly grew. They’ve since been dubbed the sisterhood of the traveling maternity overalls — my two sisters and I pass them around every pregnancy. The magic is real.

Available Sizes: Small — X-Large | Available Colors: Indigo Blue | Material: 99% Cotton, 1% Spandex

Also Nice: Seamless Maternity Shapewear To Prevent Chafing

Seamless Maternity Shapewear
$16

If you’ve got a closet full of maternity skirts and dresses, these shapewear shorts are a necessity. They provide support as you grow to help ease any aches and pains. Plus, they’ll keep chafing under control while they keep those bodycon dresses smooth across the belly, hips, and booty.

Helpful Review: “Obsessed! I feel so supported with this and it honestly makes my bump look better. I feel so confident with them on. [...] It isn’t tight at all! And my thighs are always rubbing so this is the perfect solution!!!!”

Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large | Available Colors: Black, Nude | Material: 90% Nylon, 10% Spandex