The 14 Best Maternity Shorts For Lounging, Working Out, & Everything In Between

Lounge lovers, these are the maternity shorts you’ve been waiting for. The ones you want to pull on when you just need something comfortable; those run-around-then-chill shorts. They’ve got an athletic fit that pairs perfectly with a tank or tee, and side pockets to keep your phone handy so you can scroll away while you Netflix and (literally) chill. With more than 3,000 perfect five-star ratings (and counting), you can’t go wrong with this comfy pair. Plus, they come in a ton of different styles from printed knits to stretchy denim, so you can stock up.

Helpful Review: “I love the fit of these! Not skin tight, but also not baggy like some other maternity shorts I got from Amazon. Fabric is soft, belly panel is not toooo tight - holds ‘em up but not restrictive and has good stretch.”

Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Available Colors: Black, Navy, Burgundy, Black White Stripe, Heather Grey White Stripe, Gray Leopard, Khaki Leopard, Floral Print, Camouflage Dark, Olive, Dusty Blue, Pastel Tie Dye, Tie Dye Navy | Material: 95% Cotton, 5% Spandex (with a rayon-blend panel)