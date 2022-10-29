The 14 Best Maternity Shorts For Lounging, Working Out, & Everything In Between
Like ‘em or simply accept them as a necessity on hot days, shorts are a closet staple. The right pair is versatile in that they’re easy to dress up or down and reliable — throw on an easy pair of shorts with a tank and you’re good to go. Maternity shorts follow the same pattern. The best maternity shorts are first and foremost comfortable, but there are a few other qualities to keep in mind.
What to Look For In Maternity Shorts
- Comfort: We begin here — because some days you gotta throw off the cozy robe and put on “real” clothes. As your body changes, your shorts should be able to keep up. Comfort first comes by way of material. Look for soft, breathable fabrics like cotton or bamboo viscose, and even variations on denim.
- Stretch: Maternity shorts absolutely need to stretch in order to stay a player in your closet all pregnancy long. No matter if you choose a pair with a belly panel or below-the-belly waist, there should be a soft stretch in the fabric to grow alongside your belly. It doesn’t hurt to look for a bit of stretch in the material of the actual shorts, too. Many options on this list feature a minimum of 5% spandex for easy movement.
- Support: You’ll take any support you can get and the best maternity shorts can help you carry the load. Belly panels are not only there to keep your shorts from slouching. They can also act like a mini support system through compression by taking some pressure off your back. An ideal panel will have the perfect amount of compression so that neither rolls down or feels too constraining.
Ahead, you’ll find maternity shorts for every style and activity. Denim and bike shorts for your everyday wear, athletic shorts for sports and activities, the best maternity yoga shorts, and, of course, your new lounging go-to's.