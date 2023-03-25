Cold-weather adventures require a lot of planning when you have kids. There are all the snowsuits, hats (if you can manage to keep them on their heads), boots, mittens, and more — not to mention the inevitability that your little one will have to go to the bathroom the second you’ve gotten them all bundled up. But once you make it outside (at last!) sledding can be a great way to burn off all that toddler energy (though to be honest, towing a sled is a good workout for parents, too). The best sleds for toddlers have safety features to keep little ones inside and are durable enough to withstand plenty of tough handling so they last more than one season.

What To Consider When Shopping For The Best Sleds For Toddlers

Here’s what you need to know to find a toddler-safe sled so you can enjoy that classic winter-time activity.

Size

Whether you’re looking for a seat to pull your little one or something faster that can zoom down a small hill together, there are numerous sled sizes and styles to choose from. While shopping, look for either the recommended age or maximum weight limit so you can get a sense for how long you’ll be to use the sled.

Safety

It’s important to always take precautions when sledding. Avoid hills that are too crowded or that have hazards like trees or rocks. You’ll also want to find sleds that have safety features built-in. Look for ones with some degree of steering capabilities — inflatable snow tubes and discs without runners will generally be harder to steer. And for maximum safety, know that the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) recommends that children under the age of 12 wear helmets while sledding to prevent head injuries.

Ahead find the eight best sleds for toddlers that will let your whole family enjoy some slip, sliding fun together.

01 Editor’s Choice: A Sturdy Sled For Babies & Toddlers Alike Amazon Gizmo Riders Baby Rider $62 See on Amazon Safe for both babies and toddlers up to 55 pounds, the Gizmo Riders sled has a three-point harness and an anti-slip seat to keep your little one securely inside, ride after ride. A front tow rope makes it easier for you to pull along the ground, and the back is set at an angle to reduce tipping. One reviewer even had a good parenting hack: “Because of the seatbelt feature we can actually strap in a stroller cover for added warmth on the really cold days [...]” Choose from five bright colors, including mystic green (featured) and monster pink. Editor praise: “This is the perfect sled for young toddlers who just want a ride — when they’re not quite ready for hills yet. You can strap them in and tow them all around the yard or park, much to their delight. It’s a really sturdy sled; plus, it’s easy to carry or toss in the back of your car. I got it for my son when he was 15 months and it’s lasted several long Midwest winters. Definitely worth the price — especially if you plan on using it for younger siblings.” — Kate Miller, Scary Mommy Senior editor Recommended Age: 6 months–3 years | Dimensions: 38.58 x 22.05 x 9.06 inches ( L x W x H) Toddler Feature We Love: 3-point safety harness, anti-tipping design

02 A Flexible Sled Older Toddlers Can Pull Themselves Amazon Slippery Racer Downhill Sprinter Sled $28 See on Amazon Lightweight but heavy-duty, the sled is made from a flexible plastic that’s coated with a proprietary cold-resistant treatment. Side rails help keep the sled stable (and kids inside), and there are reinforced handles on the sides as well. A simple rope is attached to the front to make it convenient for you (or better yet, your kid) to tow around. It’s designed for ages 4 and up, but reviewers report that it’s great for “smaller kids and toddlers.” Choose from the three vibrant colors. Helpful review: “This toboggan is perfect for a toddler. [...] It gives a safe-paced downhill ride for the little one and is easy to push with your hands to start off. You can also pull your toddler around on it and because of the rectangular shape it is less inclined to tip over. I recommend this product.” Recommended Age: 4 years and up | Dimensions: 35 x 18 x 5 inches ( L x W x H) Toddler Feature We Love: lightweight for carrying

03 An Heirloom-Quality Wooden Sled Amazon Flexible Flyer Pull Sled $140 See on Amazon This classic wooden sled just screams cold weather adventures. It’s handcrafted and comes fully assembled, so it’s ready to go whenever you are. It has a wide base for stability, and a curved backrest to support your little one. The seat is elevated above the ground to keep them drier, and you can also get a cushioned seat pad for extra comfort. It’s absolutely photo-ready with it’s vintage look and heirloom quality. Helpful review: “It works great in the snow! My child fit great in the in the sled and had no problems. He was 9 months and almost toddler size. Still has potential growth to grow with the sled. Well worth it for the price!” Recommended Age: 18 months–4 years (up to 40 pounds) | Dimensions: 29 x 14 x 11.5 inches ( L x W x H) Toddler Feature We Love: High, curved backrest and runners

04 A Small Bobsled With Steering & Brakes Gizmo Riders Stratos Snow Bobsled Amazon $96 See on Amazon For kids 3 and up, this bobsled is made for little racers. It has a has a sleek design, a functioning steering wheel and brakes, as well as an anti-slip plastic seat and retractable tow rope. No tools are required for assembly, and it can fit two people, although if you’re debating if you can catch a ride, note the weight limit is 250 pounds. Helpful review: “This sled is epic! It has a automatic retractable tow rope for pulling the sled back up the hill, but we have also used it to pull our kids down the driveway in. The only assembly requires was just putting the steering wheel into place. It does have a brake handle to pull back in. It has an anti slip seat and fits my 3 year old and my almost 6 year old great!” Recommended Age: 3 years and up | Dimensions: 38.58 x 22.05 x 9.06 inches ( L x W x H) Toddler Feature We Love: Steering wheel, brakes, retractible tow rope

05 An Ergonomic Sled For The Smallest Family Members Amazon EMSCO Group Boggan $36 See on Amazon Make sure all your family members, no matter how small, can enjoy a sledding outing. This infant and toddler toboggan has a wide stable design, and an extra-high backrest and an adjustable strap to hold your tot in place. The raised foot rails help keep little feet out of snow and water, and an extra long front rope means parents can walk comfortably while towing the sled behind. It can hold up to 45 pounds. There is also a tie-dyed racer-style sled available in the listing for older kids. Helpful review: “My 18 month old loves his new sled. Easy to pull, doesn't tip as easy as other sleds we've tried. Comfortable for him to sit in.” Recommended Age: 0–3 years | Dimensions: 26.5 x 20 x 10.25 inches ( L x W x H) Toddler Feature We Love: Extra-high backseat, comfy ergonomic design

06 A Compact Sled With A Unique Handle For Toddlers To Hold While You Pull Amazon GANZTON Snow Sled $36 See on Amazon If you’re looking for something simple to slide along the ground, this compact sled is all you need. With a one-piece design and non-slip mat, the lightweight sled is easy to use and carry. Kids 3 years old and up can sit and hold the front handle while parents use the tow rope. There’s a non-slip pedal design on the front so your toddler can keep their feet off the ground. It can hold up to 133 pounds and it’s available in three colors. Helpful review: “Slick and sturdy. This is what we wanted for our toddler. It is solid with a rope that is long enough for an adult to pull comfortably.” Recommended Age: 3 years and up | Dimensions: 21.65 x 11.81 x 13.78 inches ( L x W x H) Toddler Feature We Love: 3-Large front handle

07 A 2-Person Sled Both You & Your Toddler Can Enjoy Amazon Back Bay Play Snow Sled Racer $30 See on Amazon There’s no rule that says adults can’t get in on the sledding fun, too. This affordable toboggan has room for two kids or one adult. It comes with four side handles and a front tow rope, but is still light enough to be portable and store without hassle. It comes in four different bright colors, so you’ll be easy to spot on the hill. Helpful review: “We were literally the center of attention today on the local snow hill. It took me quite some time to take this excellent toboggan sled out for a test drive with the three-year-old, but it was solid, and it cut through the snow like a knife.” Recommended Age: 6 months–3 years | Dimensions: ‎47.5 x 16 x 4.5 inches ( L x W x H) Toddler Feature We Love: 2 sets of handles for a ride with a sibling or friend