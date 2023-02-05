We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Even the happiest babies require comfort in order to keep tears at bay. Frequent diaper changes and cuddling sessions can go a long way in keeping baby smiling, but one often overlooked comfort-keeping routine doesn’t require any work — that is, once you find the right product for the job. The best space heaters for a baby room will help babies sleep soundly at the ideal temperature — 66 to 67 degrees Fahrenheit for babies and toddlers — safely. And since we’ve done the work of narrowing down the top nursery heaters, all that’s left for you to do is plug it in.
What To Consider When Shopping For The Best Space Heaters For A Baby Room?
Type & Safety
There are several kinds of space heaters to choose from, including ceramic, radiant, and oil-based heaters. But since you’re shopping for a nursery and safety is top of mind, you’ll likely want to invest in ceramic because it’s less likely to be a fire hazard because the heating element is internal, and there’s no risk of carbon monoxide output. You’ll find mostly ceramic options below. Note that while ceramic space heaters work quickly and efficiently, they can also be a little noisy — although some models come with whisper-quiet technology.
Also worth noting: space heaters are designed to effectively warm rooms of specific sizes; for reference, the average bedroom is about 200 square feet. To make picking out the right heater easier, we’ve noted the heating capability for each pick below.
Additional Safety Features
When it comes to anything going in a nursery, you shouldn't skimp on safety. And while babies (and space heaters) are meant to be supervised, you can’t keep an eye on them every second. That’s why safety features like tip-over protection (which means it turns off if tipped over), automatic shut-off, cool-touch surfaces, and even wall-mount options are just a few of the specs to consider in a space heater for your baby’s room. In addition, space heaters that are certified by private laboratories — Underwriters Laboratory (UL) and Intertek (ETL), to name a couple — are trustworthy indicators of a product’s safety when used correctly.
With all this in mind, you know your home and family best, so in your research you’ll find the best one for your needs.
Other Considerations
Beyond just heating your baby’s space, the best space heater for your home may come down to what features seem most convenient for you. You may consider a space heater with a digital thermostat so it’s easy to set a preferred temperature and have it stay there — a very convenient (and usually at a premium) feature for keeping your baby’s space at around 66 to 67 degrees Fahrenheit — and we’ve noted which picks below come with one. Some models come with remote controls or can be adjusted through a smartphone app — a very handy option for changing the temperature in baby’s room without waking them. You’ll even find some more stylish space heaters, if you’re interested in one that blends in with your nursery decor.
Now, with all that in mind, let’s get to those heaters — because a cozy baby is a happy baby.
In a hurry? Here are the top picks for the best space heaters for a baby room.