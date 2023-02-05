Even the happiest babies require comfort in order to keep tears at bay. Frequent diaper changes and cuddling sessions can go a long way in keeping baby smiling, but one often overlooked comfort-keeping routine doesn’t require any work — that is, once you find the right product for the job. The best space heaters for a baby room will help babies sleep soundly at the ideal temperature — 66 to 67 degrees Fahrenheit for babies and toddlers — safely. And since we’ve done the work of narrowing down the top nursery heaters, all that’s left for you to do is plug it in.

What To Consider When Shopping For The Best Space Heaters For A Baby Room?

Type & Safety

There are several kinds of space heaters to choose from, including ceramic, radiant, and oil-based heaters. But since you’re shopping for a nursery and safety is top of mind, you’ll likely want to invest in ceramic because it’s less likely to be a fire hazard because the heating element is internal, and there’s no risk of carbon monoxide output. You’ll find mostly ceramic options below. Note that while ceramic space heaters work quickly and efficiently, they can also be a little noisy — although some models come with whisper-quiet technology.

Fan space heaters work similarly via convection, but the fan’s power means it can warm up a space even faster — it also makes them louder. Panel space heaters mount to a wall, making them a space-saving option, though keep in mind they’re slower to heat a room; they can generate heat via ceramic or convection heating.

Also worth noting: space heaters are designed to effectively warm rooms of specific sizes; for reference, the average bedroom is about 200 square feet. To make picking out the right heater easier, we’ve noted the heating capability for each pick below.

Additional Safety Features

When it comes to anything going in a nursery, you shouldn't skimp on safety. And while babies (and space heaters) are meant to be supervised, you can’t keep an eye on them every second. That’s why safety features like tip-over protection (which means it turns off if tipped over), automatic shut-off, cool-touch surfaces, and even wall-mount options are just a few of the specs to consider in a space heater for your baby’s room. In addition, space heaters that are certified by private laboratories — Underwriters Laboratory (UL) and Intertek (ETL), to name a couple — are trustworthy indicators of a product’s safety when used correctly.

With all this in mind, you know your home and family best, so in your research you’ll find the best one for your needs.

Other Considerations

Beyond just heating your baby’s space, the best space heater for your home may come down to what features seem most convenient for you. You may consider a space heater with a digital thermostat so it’s easy to set a preferred temperature and have it stay there — a very convenient (and usually at a premium) feature for keeping your baby’s space at around 66 to 67 degrees Fahrenheit — and we’ve noted which picks below come with one. Some models come with remote controls or can be adjusted through a smartphone app — a very handy option for changing the temperature in baby’s room without waking them. You’ll even find some more stylish space heaters, if you’re interested in one that blends in with your nursery decor.

Now, with all that in mind, let’s get to those heaters — because a cozy baby is a happy baby.

In a hurry? Here are the top picks for the best space heaters for a baby room.

1. The Overall Best Space Heater For A Baby Room: Dreo Space Heater

2. The Best Space Heater For Large Rooms: iDOO Electric Space Heater

3. This Smart Home Compatible Space Heater: Govee Space Heater

01 The Overall Best Space Heater For A Baby Room Amazon Dreo Space Heater $50 See on Amazon This space heater is a cult favorite with an impressive overall 4.5-star rating after 11,000 reviews on Amazon, and it’s easy to see why. This ceramic heater can be remotely controlled and set to oscillate 70 degrees, run for a set time from 1 to 12 hours, or one of five heat settings; plus, you can program this heater in 1-degree increments from 41 to 95 degrees Fahrenheit. For peace of mind, it features tip-over protection and overheat protection, and the surface is cool to the touch. It can heat up to 200 square feet, so the capacity is just a bit less than our top pick. Helpful Review: “Got this for the baby’s room. It works wonders. We can keep the rest of the house cool while ensuring the baby room is warm enough. Easy to use and is good quality. I would 10/10 recommend.” Heating Style: Ceramic | Heats up to: 200 square feet | Safety Certifications: ETL | Thermostat: Yes | Remote: Yes

02 The Best Space Heater For Large Rooms Amazon iDOO Electric Space Heater $60 See on Amazon With a modern look, safety features, and the greatest heating range capacity out of all our picks, this ceramic space heater is a great fit for a baby’s room. It features a self-regulating ceramic element, overheat protection sensor, tip-over safety switch, and a cool-touch exterior. Use the included remote to program the heater to one of three modes, oscillate 60 degrees, or shut off after 12 hours. And it uses roughly 50% of the energy required to run traditional space heaters, according to the brand. Helpful Review: “I have been pleased with this heater so far. It's an attractive looking fan that came packaged well and feels well built and durable, the power cable is nice and long and allows me to mount the heater off the floor. It has a tip-over feature where it switches off if it falls over. Essentially this is just a switch at the bottom of the fan, which if it isn't suppressed, will switch off the fan should it fall or be knocked over great when you have small kids and pets.” Heating Style: Ceramic | Heats up to: 300 square feet | Safety Certifications: ETL | Thermostat: No | Remote: Yes

03 This Smart Home Compatible Space Heater Amazon Govee Space Heater $100 See on Amazon Talk about the ultimate convenience in the space heater category. This space heater is compatible with smart home assistants like Google and Alexa and even comes with its own app that makes controlling and programming your temperature preferences a (warm) breeze. And you can bet it’s got all the safety features that are important in a home with kids — from UL certification to safety lock and even over-heating protection. This ceramic heater can also oscillate 80 degrees, work on a schedule or timer, function on four heating modes, and be set to do not disturb overnight. This heater can run for 24 hours before turning off with auto shutoff. Keep in mind the heat sensor on this one means it’ll reach a target temperature and then turn off; for full thermostat control, add on this thermostat and hygrometer accessory. Helpful Review: “We needed a new heater for my 10 month olds room. Her old one had only two temperatures and would always make the room either too hot or too cold. This one is absolutely amazing! I love all the functions it comes with. We were looking for something that we could control from our room instead of having to come in and change over and over again, and this delivered. All in all so happy with my purchase! Would 1000% recommend for a baby room.” Heating Style: Ceramic | Heats up to: 270 square feet | Safety Certifications: UL | Thermostat: No; but built-in heat sensor | Remote: Yes via app

04 The Best Space Heater With A Child Lock Amazon Vornadobaby Tempa Nursery Heater $80 See on Amazon There’s a reason this fan-style space heater is popular among parents. While it may not have a bunch of fancy controls (read: easy to control), it performs well with two heat settings and two fan settings, using a wire coil instead of a ceramic plate. The cool-touch exterior, tip-over protection, and automatic safety shut-off make it a safe choice for a nursery, especially since these controls are lockable. Helpful Review: “I was pleasantly surprised by the efficacy of this tiny heater that *never* gets hot. [...]This little heater sufficiently heats a 200 sq. foot bedroom located on the north side of a well-shaded the house that is always cold or cool--even in the summer. It's tip over function is stellar: I had occasion to inadvertently set the heater on the cord, as a result, the unit did not turn on because it was not level. Being from the northeast, I've had experience with ceramic, oil, and radiant space heaters, the VornadoBaby is by far the best investment I've made compared to all others--and I am a considerate buyer who researches nearly every purchase for cost, efficacy, aesthetics, and more. The VornadoBaby is, incidentally, a very low-profile and small-footprint unit ideal for limited space and aesthetics. [...]” Heating Style: Fan | Heats up to: 100 square feet | Safety Certifications: N/A | Thermostat: No | Remote: No

05 The Most Stylish Space Heater Amazon F.EASY.D Space Heater $26 See on Amazon This compact space heater has a retro/minimalist look that’s pretty hard to resist, but you’ll also love the low price and high power. This ceramic heater features three settings, a timer for one to three hours (or auto shutoff after six hours), tip-over protection, and over-heat protection. Snag this cutie with a white screen or black screen. Helpful Review: “I love the unobtrusive look of this heater. It looks more like a speaker than a space heater. It goes off immediately if tipped even a little so it seems very safe. Easy to use with no frills, the on/off switch is on the back and the output level and timer are buttons on top that blend seamlessly with the overall aesthetic.” Heating Style: Ceramic | Heats up to: Unavailable | Safety Certifications: N/A | Thermostat: No | Remote: No

06 The Space Heater With The Best Oscillation Amazon CHVVSIY Space Heater $64 See on Amazon This quiet space heater features 120-degree horizontal oscillation and 45-degree tilting, the widest range of our picks, to help warm up every corner of the room with three heating modes. Safety features included over-heating and tip-over protection, child lock, auto shutoff, and the exterior stays cool to touch. The thermostat can be adjusted in 1-degree increments between 68 and 95 degrees Fahrenheit via remote control. Helpful Review: “I love the fact that you can tilt this heater to point where you want it. It also can automatically oscillate up and down in addition to side to side. The heat output is excellent.” Heating Style: Ceramic | Heats up to: Unavailable | Safety Certifications: UL | Thermostat: Yes | Remote: Yes