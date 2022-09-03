I want to know the genius who had the thought, “Strollers are great. Bikes are great. But what if...we combined them?” Because as a society, we collectively owe that person a debt of gratitude. The best toddler tricycles with push handles not only make things easier for parents and caregivers — but also allow our toddlers to exercise their budding independence without going totally off the rails. Because we’ve all seen what can happen when a toddler gets their hands on a set of wheels they’re not quite ready for.

Nearly every toddler trike with handles offers multi-purpose use. So, what essentially begins as an easy-to-maneuver stroller can eventually transition into toddler's first trike. Depending on your choice, push handles are removable, seats are adjustable, pedals are retractable, and before you know it you’re strapping on their bike helmet and watching them ride off down the street solo, wondering where the time went.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Below, we’re rounded up eight of the highest-rated, most-loved toddler trikes with push handles on the market, so you can help their steer the way — until, of course, it’s time to let go.

01 Editor’s Choice: This 4-In-1 Trike With A Nice Cup Holder For You Amazon BABY JOY 4-In-1 Toddler Tricycle $95 See On Amazon For an under-$100 pick, you can’t go wrong with this 4-in-1 tricycle from Baby Joy. Start your kid off by using the three-point safety harness and footrest; as your tot gets better at pedaling you can fold up the footrest to allow for more cruising. Once that’s mastered, forget the harness, and let your kid cruise while still maintaining control with the handle. Finally, lose the handle and your kid is off to the races solo. The handle adjusts to four different heights and the seat can be reclined and even flipped to face you. There’s also a shady canopy for sun and rain protection. Editor Praise: I love strolling around the neighborhood with my son in this thing — and I love it even more that I can do so with my iced coffee conveniently within arm’s reach thanks to that cup holder. And if my partner is pushing, he can easily adjust the handle to his height preference. There’s also a front and back storage area for tossing other essentials (water bottle, snacks, and more). - Kate Miller, Scary Mommy editor Recommended Age: 12 to 60 months | Item Weight: 16.5 pounds | Adjustable Seat: Yes

02 This Radio Flyer Toddler Tricycle That’s A Great Starter Ride Amazon Radio Flyer Ultimate All-Terrain Stroll 'N Trike $139 See on Amazon If you’re looking for a great stroller-tricycle combo, you’re going to want an easy ride — no matter where you’re rolling. It’s the massive all-terrain air tires that make this Radio Flyer Stroll ‘N Trike a winner. It converts four ways to help kiddos learn to ride a bike and provides a canopy with UV protection for long days in the sun. There’s even a comfortable foam grip and storage bag for parents and a wide footrest for little ones until they're ready to use pedals. Until then, you can strap them in using the three-point harness and wraparound tray. The handle adjusts to four heights for easy transitioning between pushers. Helpful Review: “We dont ever use a stroller. We use it at least 1 to 3 times every week and the thing has to have a couple of hundred miles on it... at least. And we have had zero mechanical issues with it. We take it to the zoo, the children's museum, and all of the time to the park. The handle is extendable, but there is probably an inch or so of rotational play, so it can feel a little clunky. You might have a hard time power walking with it. [...] It's a great first tricycle because you have a handle on it so he can't get away. The all-terrain tires are a must-have. We can go off of the sidewalk or, sometimes, into the mud on purpose.” Recommended Age: 9 months to 5 years | Item Weight: 15.9 pounds | Adjustable Seat: No

03 The Fan-Favorite: A Schwinn Toddler Tricycle For Going Fast Amazon Schwinn Roadster Tricycle $113 See on Amazon Ready to level up? The nostalgic Schwinn toddler tricycle is the perfect next step when your older toddler is ready to go fast. Or, at least faster than a starter plastic trike would allow. The perfect precursor to Schwinn’s well-known bicycles, this trike features a removable handle on its steel frame. There’s a seat belt for buckling in your precious cargo and there’s two cute baskets for hauling their precious cargo. Boasting an impressive 4.6-star rating after nearly 14,000 Amazon reviews, it’s clear this trike is a parent-favorite. Helpful Review: “Excellent quality and weight. Now that my daughter is older (3.5 years old) she wants to go faster. And she was just not able to with her classic Radio Flyer tricycle which is lighter in weight and has a higher center of gravity... [...] Compared to other similar trikes, this actually has metal body and rubber tires where most others are completely plastic, even the tires. [...] It is a cool little trike! We are very happy with this addition to our fleet and will get many years of use out of this as it gets passed along down the line of children.” Recommended Age: 2 to 4 years | Item Weight: 16.4 pounds | Adjustable Seat: Yes

04 The Best Push Tricycle On A Budget Amazon Radio Flyer Deluxe Steer & Stroll Ride-On Trike $70 See on Amazon This simple trike is another classic favorite by Radio Flyer. The two-in-one design features parent-push “Steer & Stroll” mode with the option to remove the adjustable handle once your kiddo turns 2. Kids will love the covered storage compartment in the back for rocks, toys, and all those random things that they suddenly can’t leave the house without. Note: This trike doesn’t have a safety harness or seat belt like some of the other picks on the list. Helpful Review: “Great quality, easy to follow instructions for assembly, and the option of easily removing the adult steering rod [...] makes it convenient for in-car transport. [...] The best part is the storage compartment behind. It really comes in handy for wet wipes and/or a water bottle and/or a sweater. [...] Lastly, the pedals don’t need to be disengaged if your child just wants to rest their feet without pedaling. [...] With other tricycles for kids you would need to disengage/reengage the pedals. Overall, highly recommended and solid quality.” Recommended Age: 2 to 5 years | Item Weight: 14.55 pounds | Adjustable Seat: Yes

05 A Cool Toddler Tricycle That Converts To A Balance Bike Amazon XJD 3-In-1 Kids Tricycle $80 See on Amazon Okay, but how rad is this trike? With the sleek black and white design, it’s easy to judge a book by its cover and hope for the best. The good news is, it actually performs. What’s unique about this lightweight ride is the various modes it can be used: It transitions from a push mode to tricycle mode and then to a two-wheel balance bike mode. Practically everything is adjustable to your kiddo’s height—and the caregiver’s too. Overall just a super fun, cute trike for an older toddler. Helpful Review: “This is one hella cute bike! My baby who’s a 16-month-old loves this bike! This bike starts as a balance bike then you can train your kids with a pedal as a tricycle then if he’s good with balancing you can opt for bicycle. [...] Plus it is so easy to assemble, and lightweight. [...] I'm so happy with my purchase.” Recommended Age: 1 to 6 years | Item Weight: 11 pounds | Adjustable Seat: Yes

06 A Multifunctional Toddler Tricycle With A Fun Bell Amazon INFANS Kids Tricycle 4-In-1 Stroll Trike $130 See on Amazon This multifunctional tricycle transforms just as fast as your toddler. From a push stroller with foot pegs to a push trike with pedals, the tricycle then takes on the form of a training trike for 2-year-olds before its final phase—a full-blown trike for 3to 5-year-olds. The canopy and guardrail are removable, the pedals are retractable, and the parent push handle is both adjustable and removable — talk about bang for your buck. Best of all? Your kiddo will love the little bell for ringing their way through the neighborhood. Helpful Review: “This is the best ever walker stroller I ever bought. My little one loves it as much as I do. It was a piece of cake to put together. It had different modes to fit for different ages. [...] There is a caddy box in the back of the tricycle for easy storage. And also a ring on the front which the little one likes to play with it. So far I’m happy with this purchase no complaints.” Recommended Age: 10 months to 5 years | Item Weight: 20 pounds | Adjustable Seat: Yes

07 The Most Splurge-Worthy: A Stroller-Tricycle Combo With Cushy Details Amazon Joovy Tricycoo 4 Stages Push Tricycle $140 See on Amazon If you’re looking for something that’s more stroller than trike (initially, at least), the Joovy is an excellent option. Kiddos as young as 10 months can fit in the cushioned seat that includes a five-point safety harness — plus, the seat adjusts to three different positions for growing children. The canopy offers UPF 50 sun protection and there’s even a cup holder for your kiddo’s sippy or water bottle. Plus, the extra-large front wheel makes for a smooth ride over all terrains. PS: This version from the same brand takes it further with eight different stages — plus, it folds! Helpful Review: “I bought this to replace my bulky stroller because it seems easier to put in the back of a car or truck and you can still pull it out to go for a walk or a quick trip through the mall. And I LOVE IT!!!” Recommended Age: 10 to 30+ months | Item Weight: 14.4 pounds | Adjustable Seat: Yes