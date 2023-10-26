40 Futurecore Baby Names For Your Next-Generation Kid

Let’s face it: Technology has taken over. We live in the age of self-driving cars, wearable microcomputers, and artificial intelligence. And if that seems like a lot, just imagine what might come next. Perhaps colonies on Mars, flying cars, or robot butlers that clean and cook (yes, please!). But, for now, why not start by normalizing futurecore baby names?

Themes of futurism are flying fast across pop culture and social media, including aesthetics that embrace space, sci-fi, anime, and technology. Big fashion houses have rocketed the trend with runway hits like Dior’s Galaxy Print and MSGM’s Celestial AstrophiliaⓇ collection. Over the past year, Hollywood released smash-hit techy films like Lightyear and Avatar. Gabrielle Zevin’s Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow novel about video game development has dominated the New York Times Bestseller List. All eyes are on the future.

It’s an exciting time to bring a baby into our fast-paced world. Your kiddo’s generation will be at the forefront of these technological advances, so you might want to bestow your baby with a forward-thinking name. In that spirit, here’s a list of baby names inspired by space exploration, sci-fi heroes, tech references, and zingy words that relate to the future.

01 Alpha This name is associated with beginnings since it is the first letter of the Greek alphabet. It’s a word used in technology development for the first version of new software.

02 Alula Since this name means “first leap” in Arabic, your little one will surely be on the cutting edge of new science, technology, and innovation. Plus, this name comes with the swoon-worthy nickname “Lula.”

03 Andromeda In Greek mythology, the goddess Athena places Andromeda’s image in the stars. Located in the northern hemisphere, the Andromeda constellation will keep this name sounding futuristic for decades to come.

04 Aran Samus Aran is the heroine of the Nintendo Metroid games. She is a bounty hunter hired to defeat the evil Space Pirates gang.

05 Asuma This Japanese name means “tomorrow” and “truth.” It’s also the name of a ninja Anime character who can use wind to his advantage.

06 Aurora This stellar name means “dawn” in Latin. It is part of the scientific term for the Northern Lights, Aurora Borealis.

07 Aviva Looking for a name that will stay fresh? Aviva is the word for “fresh” in Hebrew. It’s easy to pronounce, and it’s a palindrome — a word that reads the same backward and forwards.

08 Blade In the '90s, Wesley Snipes brought this badass superhero name to life on the big screen. Blade is part human and part immortal, and he’s on a mission to rid the world of vampires.

09 Ceres Ceres is a dwarf planet in the asteroid belt between Mars and Venus. It’s the biggest object in the belt, making it a clever name for a kid destined to stand out.

10 Cyane If you like color names and futurism, Cyane is a winner. Plus, you can use the nickname “Cy,” which sounds totally New Age. The name means dark blue in Greek, and Cyane Sulci is the name of a region on Mars.

11 Electra As our world grows more reliant on electronic devices, a name that sounds like “electric” will fit right in. Electra means “shining” or “bright” in Greek.

12 Elettra Elettra is the Italian version of Electra. It’s more serene without losing the techy feel.

13 Elpis In Greek mythology, Pandora opens a box that releases evil into the world. The last item in the box is a spirit of hope named Elpis. If you’re worried about the perils of the world, naming your kid Elpis might be a pleasant reminder that hope always exists.

14 Ender Pulled from the iconic book Ender’s Game, this name sounds heroic and otherworldly. The book is about Ender Wiggin, who attends soldier training school to prepare for a battle against aliens. A movie based on the book was released in 2013.

15 Han Picture your kiddo defending the galaxy on the Millennium Falcon. Harrison Ford’s character of Han Solo in Star Wars has made this a strong, bold name ready for anything — even stormtroopers and space slugs.

16 Flash Flash Gordon is an iconic space hero. His story served as an inspiration for the Star Wars series.

17 Inara Sci-fi fans may recognize this name from Firefly main character Inara Serra. It means “shining light” in Arabic.

18 Leeloo In the sci-fi thriller The Fifth Element, Leeloo is the embodiment of the fifth element, which must combine with the other four elements to save humanity.

19 Link Link is the popular hero from The Legend of Zelda. He has many incarnations in the world of gaming but always starts as a regular boy with the soul of a hero. He uses magical items, musical instruments, and weapons to defeat evil and restore peace.

20 Leia This name is subtly sci-fi. Hardcore Star Wars fans will notice the reference to Princess Leia Organa, but its similarity to familiar names like Leah and Lilah subdue the association.

21 Mirri Mirri is an Australian Aboriginal name for the sun, and it’s straight-up adorable. Mirri is also the name of a cat warrior with protective qualities in the Magic card game.

22 Nebula This beautifully feminine name means “mist” in Latin. In astrology, it’s a luminescent cloud of dust, gas, and other materials.

23 Neo It goes without saying that Keanu Reeves's character in The Matrix brought the name Neo to the center of pop culture, and until the machines actually take over humanity, The Matrix will continue to be an eerie glimpse into the future. To see how far the rabbit hole goes, name your kid Neo — maybe they will end up saving humanity.

24 Nea Slightly more feminine than Neo, Nea means “new” in Greek. It’s quick, cute, and easy to pronounce.

25 Neoma This name means “pleasantness” in Hebrew and gets a futuristic spin from its Greek meaning, which is “new moon.”

26 Neon Imagine future worlds filled with bright lights, screens, and neon. A name like Neon, which means "new" in Greek, captures that vision.

27 Newlyn If you want the freshest spin on Caitlyn, Carolyn, Marilyn, or any other -lyn name, Newlyn certainly takes the cake. It’s Welsh for “new pond.”

28 Nova A nova is an astronomical event that causes the appearance of a new star. In Latin, Nova means “new.”

29 Oriana With recent technological advances, we are surely headed for the dawn of a new time. Make sure your kid is prepared by giving them the name “Oriana,” which means “dawn” in Latin.

30 Orion Pulled from Greek mythology, Orion was a mighty hunter. He earned a place in the sky as a constellation. Recently, NASA picked “Orion” as the name for a new deep space exploration spacecraft.

31 Phoenix In Greek and Egyptian mythology, a phoenix is a bird that rises from the ashes into a new life. You can’t get more future-focused than endless life! And here’s a bonus: Paris Hilton picked this name for her son in January 2023.

32 Quorra In the Tron series, Quorra is a brave warrior who offers hope for the human race.

33 Roxana Roxana is the new Roxanne! This adorable name means “dawn” or “little star” in Persian.

34 Rya In Arabic, Rya means “dream.” It’s popular in the Middle East and India and is starting to gain traction in the U.S. Just think of how your little dreamer could change the world in the years to come.

35 Signe In the event of an alien invasion, Signe would be a handy name to have. It means “new victory” in Scandinavian. With a strong name like Signe, your little hero would certainly triumph against any extraterrestrial invaders.

36 Siria With Spanish roots meaning "bright like the sun," Siria is a dazzling name — and it's noticeably close to "Siri," Apple's voice-of-the-future AI assistant.

37 Star Sometimes, it’s best to keep it simple! Star is an easy and fun futuristic name.

38 Soleil French for “sun,” this name was made famous by Soleil Moon Frye, the actress who played Punky Brewster. It’s a great choice if you love futurism and '90s nostalgia.

39 Suree Another name that sounds like Siri, Suree originates in Thailand and means “sun.”