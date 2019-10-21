Art does wonders for a child’s imagination and self-esteem. Seriously, give ’em a paintbrush or a coloring book and watch their creativity soar. When it comes to art activities for kids, there’s no shortage of ways to get them doodling. From starter art sets consisting of markers, paint, and colored pencils to a full-blown easel that your artist-in-training can use 24/7, even beginners have to start somewhere. If traditional art and craft activities aren’t a hit, then don’t hesitate to think outside the box. There are plenty of other mediums to explore, including but not limited to sewing, pottery-making, and even window art.

We’ve made it super easy to satisfy the art lover in your life with our favorite mom-approved finds. Check out the best art activities for kids of 2022 to give as gifts.

It makes sense if you not-so-secretly want to buy this Pottery Wheel Kit from Faber-Castell for yourself. It sure beats Play-Doh! This set includes everything your little munchkin will need for a real pottery experience (including a battery-powered pottery wheel). Encouraging your child to dabble in multiple mediums at an early age is one of the best things you can do to foster creativity. In addition to a pottery wheel, this set includes three pounds of clay, a six-piece toolset, a craft apron, a table cover, 12 pots of paint, glaze, a sponge, and two paintbrushes. Just think of all the seriously cool sculptures and decorative pieces they’ll be able to make.

One Reviewer Wrote: “This kit has been a ton of fun for my 6-year-old. The kit comes with enough clay to make a bunch of small projects. There are enough instructions included to get started and to try a few different techniques for shaping the projects. Don't forget to buy C batteries!”

Behold, the key to unlocking your child’s creativity. This Studio in a Box Set (60 pieces) comes equipped with everything your kid will need to get those creative juices flowing. Dare we say, the fancy-schmancy set will make them feel like a BIG kid. Perhaps your child has outgrown crayons or maybe said crayons melted when they were left out on the slide on a hot summer day (just us?), either way, this set will have your little artists begging for painting lessons in no time. In addition to paint, colored pencils, and washable markers, it includes paper pads and canvas boards to get the doodle party started. It also comes in a handy carrying case, making it ideal for travel or trips to see grandparents.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I got this as a Christmas gift for my 10-year-old grandson who recently discovered he was artistic. Once he open this it was over! He laid in the middle of the dining room floor and started to paint. Forgot about his other gifts that were unopened. Perfect gift for little ones to discover their creative side.”

Get ready to turn a cloudy (or rainy) day upside down with this Made By Me Create Your Own Window Art kit. Now, this is a DIY project that even you can get behind. If traditional arts and crafts aren’t your kids’ thing, then they’ll love this. This kit makes 20 window art creations (including 12 suncatcher shapes) that can be displayed around the house. Prior to getting started, just be sure to prep your workspace with newspaper or scrap paper. No trip to your local craft store is required — it even comes with eight vibrant window paints to help bring your child’s creative vision to life.

One Reviewer Wrote: “My 5-year-old loves this kit! It lasted several sittings and once she got the hang of it, she could do it mostly by herself. Definitely a great gift for any kid!”

This sensory play sand from National Geographic is kinetic so it will only stick to itself — not you or your kids’ little hands, feet, or toes. The “wet” sand is actually perfect for molding, shaping, and squeezing. It’s non-toxic, and wait for it, MESS-FREE. It’s super easy to use and requires no clean-up. If your kids have been bugging you to go to the beach, then they won’t be able to contain their excitement. The sand can even be used to build castles and pyramids in the comfort of your home. This variety pack includes kinetic sand in three different varieties.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Everyone had fun with this sand...although it was a gift for a 9-year-old, the whole family enjoyed playing with it together! Real family time and time away from technology!”

Solo time is good for the soul… even for kids. This Melissa & Doug Deluxe Standing Easel is a worthy investment if you have a child who’s more artsy-fartsy. Kids love to feel grown-up, and there’s nothing cooler than being able to “play” artist for the day. Before you know it, they’ll be the ones giving YOU a private drawing lesson. This wooden standing art easel includes a dry-erase board, chalkboard, and a locking paper roll holder. The easel height is also adjustable so that it can grow with your kids.

One Reviewer Wrote: “The chalkboard is neat... it's made out of a different material than a classroom chalkboard, so if you're like me and don't like the way a chalkboard feels or sounds, then you'll like this one! It's more like a plastic... hard to explain, but it erases nicely, and if there is chalk residue on it, you can easily wipe it clean. This easel is well-made and sturdy. I like how your child has a choice between markers, chalk, or paint, and that you can have two kids working on it at once. This has not let me down yet!! Worth every penny.”

The only thing that’s better than slime is unicorn slime — bonus points if it has sparkling add-ins and bubblegum scents. This ooey-gooey stuff makes kids go wild and allows them to explore their senses in a (mostly) mess-free environment. With over 100 different slime combinations possible, girls go gaga for the goo, all while honing their motor skills, and taking in the different textures and scents. With over 27,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this bestseller is recommended by parents everywhere.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Bought this for my daughter who loves slime. She has had a blast with it. Tons of stuff in this kit. She has made many different slimes. Perfect gift for any kid that loves slime.”

This “first” sewing set by ALEX includes felt shapes, embroidery floss, stuffing, fabric, buttons, pins, needles, a pincushion, and so much more. It’s probably the best sewing kit you can gift a kid, and this exact kit has been the recipient of the Dr. Toys Best Classic Toys Award and the Parents’ Choice Approved Award. Once the sewing step is over, then it’s time to play with (or wear!) the creations. Just FYI, some help may be required for your youngest ones.

One Reviewer Wrote: “My daughter struggles with her focus, ability to sit still, and confidence. I bought her this kit and the colors and textures of everything in it kept her very engaged. She focused intensely and created her first “handmade” stuffed animal. Not only did she get a huge confidence boost, she found a crafting hobby she enjoys and is taking at her own pace. She also developed a better appreciation for things and her toys now that she realizes the work that goes into making something beautiful. I just wish I would have bought it for her sooner.”

One of the best art-inspired gifts for your kids is this kit with... well, everything. If you’ve ever been gifted a kit like this in the past, you’re likely well aware of how exciting it is to have access to everything, from colored pencils to pastels. This kit includes 228 pieces in total, with watercolors and mini markers also in the mix. Since everything’s packed away in a beautiful storage case, you don’t have to worry about where to put the supplies when not in use. Plus, you can’t go wrong with the price.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I got it as a birthday gift for a 6-year-old and she LOVED it! Everything you can think of and then some. So much fun for the kids, while keeping them creative and off their phones.”