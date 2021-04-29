The Coziest Sofas Specifically Made For Your Kid's Comfort

We love how kids’ sofas are basically miniature versions of what we grownups have in our living rooms. Everything is better when it’s miniature. Yeah, we said it. Miniature food, miniature ponies, and especially miniature furniture. Kids’ furniture, for the most part, is so much fun. In an effort to appeal to kids, furniture makers create everything from car beds to loft beds to toddler chairs — and even kids’ sofas. If you thought sofas for children only consisted of couch-shaped pillows splashed with cartoon characters, you’re sorely mistaken. You can now find high-quality furniture made in smaller sizes, especially for kids. We’re talking pleather sofas, princess-style chairs, and so much more. You’re going to want many of these in your own size, and we absolutely feel you! Ahead, find our favorite kids’ sofas — including those couch-shaped pillows splashed with cartoon characters.

Best Kids’ Sofa Chairs

This Delta Comfort Serta Perfect Sleeper is extra soft and cozy for your little one. It’s a couch that flips out to a small bed so your kid can use it any which way. It’s available in gray or pink and is conveniently machine washable. One callout on this kid-size sofa is that the zipper on the cover doesn’t have a pull on it so that it’s safer for your kids. That does mean that when you want to use it you’ll have to use a paperclip or similar item to move the zipper, but for the safety of your little ones, we think it’s worth the trouble.

One Reviewer Says: “I bought this for my granddaughter to have something soft to sit on and possibly nap. I’m so glad I did. The day it arrived she came to stay with me and went straight to it. She sat on it and then unfolded it and took a 3-hour nap! She never does that here. I fell in love with it immediately, and so did she. This chair was so easy to assemble and super fast. The material is extremely soft, you just want to constantly brush your hand over it.”

The DHP Ariana Kids Sofa Futon is the perfect small futon to fit your little ones. If your child’s bedroom has the space, this would function really well as a sofa for them to hang out on and a folded-out bed for a sleepover. It can hold up to 200 pounds, which means it can also hold a couple kids at once.

One Reviewer Says: “My 8-year-old daughter LOVES her little futon! It’s definitely sized more for playing or a very young child, but it matches her room perfectly and fit just right in the small space under her window. The cushioning is pretty hard but feels like it won’t wear down too quickly. It also folds flat and has a few reclining levels.”

Looking for a sofa that happens to be berry, berry cute? This Costzon sofa comes with two adorable strawberry accent pillows, making it great for a themed bedroom or playroom. With the ability to hold up to 132 pounds, multiple small children can use it comfortably. The bottom of the sofa comes with anti-skid mats, making it easy for this sofa to stay stable — even during playtime. The curved design of the sofa will also help prevent injury if a child accidentally runs into its arms. It also has 4.7 out of five stars on Amazon, which means parents approve.

One Reviewer Says: “My twin daughters are two and a half. They sit side by side on this and are not squished together! The pillows are fully stuffed without being too firm and the seat is pretty firm. The short wooden legs screw on and are sturdy too.”

How adorable is this Keet Roundy Kid’s Chair? Available in a few different colors — and, with the option to buy it with a cover included — this chair measures 24″ x 18″ x 17″ and is the perfect size for your little one who’ll look like a little adult in this fancy chair! It’s made with foam for maximum comfort and a wooden frame. While this chair doesn’t have any machine washable pieces, you can use a vacuum on it or spot clean it with gentle soap.

One Reviewer Says: “We got this for our son’s first birthday gift and he absolutely loves it. It’s the perfect size for him now and I know he will continue to use it for years to come. It’s lightweight enough to pick up and take to [a] different spot or different room but also sturdy enough to not flip over. Our son has gotten all the way standing on it once and its four feet never left the ground. Highly recommend!”

If you’re raising a tiny future CEO of a billion-dollar company, they’ll definitely need this Costzon Children Sofa. Reminiscent of a beautiful leather sofa you might see in a fancy office, this miniature version also comes with a footstool to complete the whole vibe. It’s available in black, white, and pink and is labeled as easy to clean, which is always a plus for kids. It measures 32.5″ x 16.5″ x 16″ so it’s a great size for small rooms (and small kids)!

One Reviewer Says: “Awesome little couch, dimensions listed are true. The upholstery is good enough for what we need and easily wipes down. It’s pretty firm yet comfy my kid takes her naps on it now and then which never happened before (her taking a nap on her own). So that makes it worth it on its own! The ottoman is a perfect addition and why we picked this model amongst the many other brands and kid couches.”

Best Kids’ Flip Open Sofas

The fun prints on the DELSIT Toddler Couch will look darling in any child’s room. Not only does this sweet couch give your kid a comfortable place to sit and read or play, but it also folds out to provide a place to nap. These fold-out couches are also great for sleepovers because they’re easy enough to move around and don’t take up a lot of room in your house. The cover on this one is also machine washable, so you don’t even have to worry when your little one (inevitably) spills something on it!

One Reviewer Says: “This couch I bought for my 20-month old is really cute! She really enjoyed sitting on it while eating her breakfast. I tried it myself and it’s comfy. You can lay it flat and lay on it like a bed. I don’t regret buying it for my toddler.”

Best Kids’ Sofa Beds

Your child will love this Marshmallow Furniture 2-in-1 Flip Open Foam Couch, mostly because it has a fun Toy Story theme! You can plop this little couch down in front of the TV for movie night so your little one has their very own spot and if they start to get tired, the couch folds out into a little bed. If Toy Story isn’t your favorite, there are other themes available, from Cars to Moana. It’s also a budget-friendly price, at less than $60. Best of all — the cover is machine washable.

One Reviewer Says: “What can I say, little guy loves it. Elmo (his favorite!) is the 3rd I've purchased. He needs one at every house he frequents. He's got Power Rangers at home, Elmo at my house & ToyStory in NY. Great for sleeping, great for sitting & reading, easy to clean, and was instrumental while he was learning to walk... Got his first at 11 mos, instant hit. He's currently 16 months and uses it (them!) all day long.”

When you need to prep an extra sleeping space on short notice, you might be thankful for this Delta Children Cozee 2-in-1 Convertible Sofa. In just a pinch, it can turn into a lounger that’s great for nap times or just a little bit of downtime. This design is great for a kid who’s into space, but the company has several other prints that can correspond with the theme of any room — including two unicorn options. This version is recommended for children over the 18-month mark.

One Reviewer Says: “The fabric is wonderful and this chair is well made. Got for children ages 3 and 4 and they went crazy over them. They work great for us as beds when the kids sleep over and then fold up nice to be a chair that easy to store away until they come again.”

Best Kids’ Sleeper Sofas

We just really want to know where we can get this Costzon Kids Sofa in an adult size because WOW is it amazing. Available in pink or white, this comfy chair is shaped like a crown and comes with a matching ottoman. While we think the white could be ambitious for a child — you know how messy they are — we support you if you want to go that route. It’s made with a spongy interior and a PVC leather exterior, which should make it a little easier to clean, as long as you make sure that your littles keep their crayons and markers away!

One Reviewer Says: “The chair and ottoman have held up very well. The chair was not heavy so I wasn't sure if it would hold up to a toddler but it's been great. She is now 2 and will be able to use it for a few more years. REALLY like the fact that you can wipe it clean.”

Best Kids’ Mini Sofas

This Koopo Kids Sofa Couch will fit right in with your adult-size furniture because it’s so chic. The two-seat couch is available in grey, light green, and pink, and has a lovely tufted look with light wooden legs. It measures 29″ x 17.7″ x 19″ and is made to hold up to 99 pounds. It’ll arrive at your doorstep nearly all ready to go — you just have to put on the legs!

One Reviewer Says: “Beautiful little couch. Perfect for my 3-year-old with a little room to grow (her feet are just off the floor). Sturdy, easy to assemble. Beautiful charcoal gray upholstery color. I was concerned the back would be too low, but it comes up 3/4 of the way up my daughter's back which is just perfect. She LOVES it.”

The Jaxx Zipline Kids Modular Loveseat & Ottoman is totally customizable, which makes it so much more than a sofa. You can fold the cushions in different ways and use the ottomans for more than just feet to turn this from a sofa into the perfect napping spot for your kids. It comes in eight different colors and has a 100% foam interior. The cover can be removed and tossed in the washing machine too. There’s a lot to love about this versatile piece of kids’ furniture!

One Reviewer Says: “I wanted to create a play/reading area under my 5-year-old’s loft bed and this fits perfectly. He and his 7-year-old brother love it and have already had endless playtime manipulating the couch into all sorts of imaginative objects. They can both sit comfortably on it, or make it flat and lay down. I hesitated to buy this because I was debating buying cheaper options, but I wish I purchased this sooner. This would have been GREAT for crawling babies/toddlers!”