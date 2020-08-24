179 Male Disney Characters To Inspire Your Little Prince’s Name

If you’re anything like us, you devour a lot of content on Disney+. Your beloved childhood favorites? Check. New shows to watch with the kids? Check. Those animated movies that came out when you were a tween and were too embarrassed to see in theaters, but have secretly always wanted to watch? Check. But if you keep grabbing your phone (or a pen and the back of an envelope) to make a note of boys’ names you hear in the movies and TV shows, consider this a shortcut.

After all, who doesn’t want to name their little guy after one of the adventurous characters in Toy Story or Tangled? Hercules is chock full of some of the most unique names in Greek mythology. Or you can set the stage for class and style by picking a name from The AristoCats. The point is, you want your son’s name to be unforgettable — and if there’s one thing people tend to remember, it’s the magical movies and favorite characters from their childhood.

So, do your kid a favor and give them a name filled with all the nostalgia and charm of these male Disney characters.

Names of Male Disney Characters

Abu — Aladdin Achilles — The Hunchback of Notre Dame Ajax — Donald Duck and the Gorilla Akela — The Jungle Book Al (the Alligator) — Lady and the Tramp Aladar — Dinosaur Alameda Slim — Home on the Range Albus — Amphibia Alfonso — Star vs. the Forces of Evil Amos — The Fox and the Hound Andy — Toy Story Angus — The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad Apollo — Hercules Archimedes — The Sword in the Stone Arlo — The Good Dinosaur Arthur — The Sword in the Stone Atka — Brother Bear Augustus — The Owl House Axe — Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas Bagheera — The Jungle Book Baileywick — Sofia the First Baker — Beauty and the Beast Banks — Mary Poppins Banzai — The Lion King Barley Lightfoot — Onward Barrington — The Country Bears Bartholomew — The Great Mouse Detective Beaker — Muppet Babies Benny — Big City Greens Bernard — The Rescuers Bert — Cinderella Bert — Mary Poppins Bruce — Finding Nemo Bruno — Cinderella Buzz Lightyear — Toy Story Calhoun — Wreck-It Ralph Chien-Po — Mulan Chip — Chip & Dale Christopher — The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh Claud Frollo — The Hunchback Of Notre Dame Clayton — Tarzan Cliff — Frozen Cody — The Rescuers Down Under Dale — Chip & Dale Danny — 101 Dalmatians Dash — The Little Mermaid David — Lilo & Stitch Demetrius — Hercules Dewey — Mickey Mouse Universe Doc — Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Donald — Donald Duck cartoons Duke — Zootopia Dumbo — Dumbo Edgar — The Aristocats Edward — Peter Pan Eli — The Princess and the Frog Elliot — Pete’s Dragon Eric — The Little Mermaid Ernesto de la Cruz — Coco Fagin — Oliver & Company Felix — Wreck-It Ralph Ferdinand — Ferdinand Figaro — Pinocchio Finn — Cars 2 Flynn — Tangled Francis — Oliver & Company Frank — Cars Gaston — Beauty and the Beast George — Peter Pan Gideon — Zootopia Gus — Cinderella Hamish — Alice in Wonderland Hans — Frozen Happy — Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Hector — Coco Hercules — Hercules Hermes — Hercules Hiro — Big Hero 6 Hua Zhao — Mulan Hubert — Brave Hudson — Cars Huey — Mickey Mouse Universe Hugh — Cinderella Hugo — The Hunchback of Notre Dame Iago — Aladdin Ian Lightfoot — Onward Jafar — Aladdin James — Monsters, Inc. Jaq — Cinderella Jaques — Finding Nemo Jasper — 101 Dalmations Jim Hawkins — Treasure Planet Jiminy — Pinocchio John — Peter Pan John Smith — Pocahantas Kristoff — Frozen Kuzco — The Emperor’s New Groove Kronk — The Emperor’s New Groove Lafayette — The Aristocats Lawrence — The Princess and the Frog Li Shang — Mulan Lightning McQueen — Cars Ling — Mulan Louie — The Jungle Book Marlon — Finding Nemo Maurice — Beauty and the Beast Max — The Little Mermaid Maximus — Tangled Michael — Peter Pan Mickey — Mickey Mouse cartoons Miguel — Coco Mufasa — The Lion King Nash — The Good Dinosaur Naveen — The Princess and the Frog Nick — Zootopia Oaken — Frozen Octavius — Cinderella Olaf — Frozen Oliver — Oliver & Company Oswald (the Lucky Rabbit) — Mickey Mouse Universe Otto — Robin Hood P.T. Barnum — The Greatest Showman Pacha — The Emperor’s New Groove Pascal — Tangled Percival — The Rescuers Down Under Percy — Pocahontas Peter — Peter Pan Philip — Sleeping Beauty Philippe — Beauty and the Beast Phillip Carlyle — The Greatest Showman Phoebus — The Hunchback of Notre Dame Rajah — Aladdin Randall — Monsters, Inc. Razoul — Aladdin Rex — Toy Story Richard — Robin Hood Rick — Woody’s Great Adventure Robert — The Incredibles Russell — Up Robin — Robin Hood Roger — 101 Dalmatians Roo — Winnie the Pooh Roscoe — Oliver & Company Rufus — The Rescuers Sarge — 101 Dalmatians Sebastian — The Little Mermaid Shan Yu — Mulan Sinclair — Dinosaurs Slade — The Fox and the Hound Stefan — Sleeping Beauty Sullivan — Monsters University Sven — Frozen Tadashi Hamada — Big Hero 6 Tantor — Tarzan Thomas — Pocahontas Tibbs — 101 Dalmatians Timothy — Dumbo Tito — Oliver & Company Toby — The Great Mouse Detective Tod — The Fox and the Hound Tuck — Robin Hood Victor — The Hunchback of Notre Dame Vladimir — Darkwing Duck Wally — 101 Dalmatians Wander — Wander Over Yonder Wesley — Home on the Range Wiggins — Pocahontas Wilbur — The Rescuers Down Under Wilde — Zootopia Wilden Lightfoot — Onward Winnie — Winnie the Pooh Winston — Oliver & Company Wynchel — Wreck-It Ralph Yao — Mulan Yax — Zootopia Zazu — The Lion King Zeus — Hercules Ziggy (the Vulture) — The Jungle Book Zini — Dinosaur