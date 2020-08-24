From Amos to Ziggy

179 Male Disney Characters To Inspire Your Little Prince’s Name

“Hello, is it Smee you’re looking for?”

If you’re anything like us, you devour a lot of content on Disney+. Your beloved childhood favorites? Check. New shows to watch with the kids? Check. Those animated movies that came out when you were a tween and were too embarrassed to see in theaters, but have secretly always wanted to watch? Check. But if you keep grabbing your phone (or a pen and the back of an envelope) to make a note of boys’ names you hear in the movies and TV shows, consider this a shortcut.

After all, who doesn’t want to name their little guy after one of the adventurous characters in Toy Story or Tangled? Hercules is chock full of some of the most unique names in Greek mythology. Or you can set the stage for class and style by picking a name from The AristoCats. The point is, you want your son’s name to be unforgettable — and if there’s one thing people tend to remember, it’s the magical movies and favorite characters from their childhood.

So, do your kid a favor and give them a name filled with all the nostalgia and charm of these male Disney characters.

Names of Male Disney Characters

  1. Abu — Aladdin
  2. Achilles — The Hunchback of Notre Dame
  3. Ajax — Donald Duck and the Gorilla
  4. Akela — The Jungle Book
  5. Al (the Alligator) — Lady and the Tramp
  6. Aladar — Dinosaur
  7. Alameda Slim — Home on the Range
  8. Albus — Amphibia
  9. Alfonso — Star vs. the Forces of Evil
  10. Amos — The Fox and the Hound
  11. Andy — Toy Story
  12. Angus — The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad
  13. Apollo — Hercules
  14. Archimedes — The Sword in the Stone
  15. Arlo — The Good Dinosaur
  16. Arthur — The Sword in the Stone
  17. Atka — Brother Bear
  18. Augustus — The Owl House
  19. Axe — Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
  20. Bagheera — The Jungle Book
  21. Baileywick — Sofia the First
  22. Baker — Beauty and the Beast
  23. Banks — Mary Poppins
  24. Banzai — The Lion King
  25. Barley Lightfoot — Onward
  26. Barrington — The Country Bears
  27. Bartholomew — The Great Mouse Detective
  28. Beaker — Muppet Babies
  29. Benny — Big City Greens
  30. Bernard — The Rescuers
  31. Bert — Cinderella
  32. Bert — Mary Poppins
  33. Bruce — Finding Nemo
  34. Bruno — Cinderella
  35. Buzz Lightyear — Toy Story
  36. Calhoun — Wreck-It Ralph
  37. Chien-Po — Mulan
  38. Chip — Chip & Dale
  39. Christopher — The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
  40. Claud Frollo — The Hunchback Of Notre Dame
  41. Clayton — Tarzan
  42. Cliff — Frozen
  43. Cody — The Rescuers Down Under
  44. Dale — Chip & Dale
  45. Danny — 101 Dalmatians
  46. Dash — The Little Mermaid
  47. David — Lilo & Stitch
  48. Demetrius — Hercules
  49. Dewey — Mickey Mouse Universe
  50. Doc — Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
  51. Donald — Donald Duck cartoons
  52. Duke — Zootopia
  53. Dumbo — Dumbo
  54. Edgar — The Aristocats
  55. Edward — Peter Pan
  56. Eli — The Princess and the Frog
  57. Elliot — Pete’s Dragon
  58. Eric — The Little Mermaid
  59. Ernesto de la Cruz — Coco
  60. Fagin — Oliver & Company
  61. Felix — Wreck-It Ralph
  62. Ferdinand — Ferdinand
  63. Figaro — Pinocchio
  64. Finn — Cars 2
  65. Flynn — Tangled
  66. Francis — Oliver & Company
  67. Frank — Cars
  68. Gaston — Beauty and the Beast
  69. George — Peter Pan
  70. Gideon — Zootopia
  71. Gus — Cinderella
  72. Hamish — Alice in Wonderland
  73. Hans — Frozen
  74. Happy — Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
  75. Hector — Coco
  76. Hercules — Hercules
  77. Hermes — Hercules
  78. Hiro — Big Hero 6
  79. Hua Zhao — Mulan
  80. Hubert — Brave
  81. Hudson — Cars
  82. Huey — Mickey Mouse Universe
  83. Hugh — Cinderella
  84. Hugo — The Hunchback of Notre Dame
  85. Iago — Aladdin
  86. Ian Lightfoot — Onward
  87. Jafar — Aladdin
  88. James — Monsters, Inc.
  89. Jaq — Cinderella
  90. Jaques — Finding Nemo
  91. Jasper — 101 Dalmations
  92. Jim Hawkins — Treasure Planet
  93. Jiminy — Pinocchio
  94. John — Peter Pan
  95. John Smith — Pocahantas
  96. Kristoff — Frozen
  97. Kuzco — The Emperor’s New Groove
  98. Kronk — The Emperor’s New Groove
  99. Lafayette — The Aristocats
  100. Lawrence — The Princess and the Frog
  101. Li Shang — Mulan
  102. Lightning McQueen — Cars
  103. Ling — Mulan
  104. Louie — The Jungle Book
  105. Marlon — Finding Nemo
  106. Maurice — Beauty and the Beast
  107. Max — The Little Mermaid
  108. Maximus — Tangled
  109. Michael — Peter Pan
  110. Mickey — Mickey Mouse cartoons
  111. Miguel — Coco
  112. Mufasa — The Lion King
  113. Nash — The Good Dinosaur
  114. Naveen — The Princess and the Frog
  115. Nick — Zootopia
  116. Oaken — Frozen
  117. Octavius — Cinderella
  118. Olaf — Frozen
  119. Oliver — Oliver & Company
  120. Oswald (the Lucky Rabbit) — Mickey Mouse Universe
  121. Otto — Robin Hood
  122. P.T. Barnum — The Greatest Showman
  123. Pacha — The Emperor’s New Groove
  124. Pascal — Tangled
  125. Percival — The Rescuers Down Under
  126. Percy — Pocahontas
  127. Peter — Peter Pan
  128. Philip — Sleeping Beauty
  129. Philippe — Beauty and the Beast
  130. Phillip Carlyle — The Greatest Showman
  131. Phoebus — The Hunchback of Notre Dame
  132. Rajah — Aladdin
  133. Randall — Monsters, Inc.
  134. Razoul — Aladdin
  135. Rex — Toy Story
  136. Richard — Robin Hood
  137. Rick — Woody’s Great Adventure
  138. Robert — The Incredibles
  139. Russell — Up
  140. Robin — Robin Hood
  141. Roger — 101 Dalmatians
  142. Roo — Winnie the Pooh
  143. Roscoe — Oliver & Company
  144. Rufus — The Rescuers
  145. Sarge — 101 Dalmatians
  146. Sebastian — The Little Mermaid
  147. Shan Yu — Mulan
  148. Sinclair — Dinosaurs
  149. Slade — The Fox and the Hound
  150. Stefan — Sleeping Beauty
  151. Sullivan — Monsters University
  152. Sven — Frozen
  153. Tadashi Hamada — Big Hero 6
  154. Tantor — Tarzan
  155. Thomas — Pocahontas
  156. Tibbs — 101 Dalmatians
  157. Timothy — Dumbo
  158. Tito — Oliver & Company
  159. Toby — The Great Mouse Detective
  160. Tod — The Fox and the Hound
  161. Tuck — Robin Hood
  162. Victor — The Hunchback of Notre Dame
  163. Vladimir — Darkwing Duck
  164. Wally — 101 Dalmatians
  165. Wander — Wander Over Yonder
  166. Wesley — Home on the Range
  167. Wiggins — Pocahontas
  168. Wilbur — The Rescuers Down Under
  169. Wilde — Zootopia
  170. Wilden Lightfoot — Onward
  171. Winnie — Winnie the Pooh
  172. Winston — Oliver & Company
  173. Wynchel — Wreck-It Ralph
  174. Yao — Mulan
  175. Yax — Zootopia
  176. Zazu — The Lion King
  177. Zeus — Hercules
  178. Ziggy (the Vulture) — The Jungle Book
  179. Zini — Dinosaur

