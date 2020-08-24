179 Male Disney Characters To Inspire Your Little Prince’s Name
“Hello, is it Smee you’re looking for?”
If you’re anything like us, you devour a lot of content on Disney+. Your beloved childhood favorites? Check. New shows to watch with the kids? Check. Those animated movies that came out when you were a tween and were too embarrassed to see in theaters, but have secretly always wanted to watch? Check. But if you keep grabbing your phone (or a pen and the back of an envelope) to make a note of boys’ names you hear in the movies and TV shows, consider this a shortcut.
After all, who doesn’t want to name their little guy after one of the adventurous characters in Toy Story or Tangled? Hercules is chock full of some of the most unique names in Greek mythology. Or you can set the stage for class and style by picking a name from The AristoCats. The point is, you want your son’s name to be unforgettable — and if there’s one thing people tend to remember, it’s the magical movies and favorite characters from their childhood.
So, do your kid a favor and give them a name filled with all the nostalgia and charm of these male Disney characters.
Names of Male Disney Characters
- Abu — Aladdin
- Achilles — The Hunchback of Notre Dame
- Ajax — Donald Duck and the Gorilla
- Akela — The Jungle Book
- Al (the Alligator) — Lady and the Tramp
- Aladar — Dinosaur
- Alameda Slim — Home on the Range
- Albus — Amphibia
- Alfonso — Star vs. the Forces of Evil
- Amos — The Fox and the Hound
- Andy — Toy Story
- Angus — The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad
- Apollo — Hercules
- Archimedes — The Sword in the Stone
- Arlo — The Good Dinosaur
- Arthur — The Sword in the Stone
- Atka — Brother Bear
- Augustus — The Owl House
- Axe — Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
- Bagheera — The Jungle Book
- Baileywick — Sofia the First
- Baker — Beauty and the Beast
- Banks — Mary Poppins
- Banzai — The Lion King
- Barley Lightfoot — Onward
- Barrington — The Country Bears
- Bartholomew — The Great Mouse Detective
- Beaker — Muppet Babies
- Benny — Big City Greens
- Bernard — The Rescuers
- Bert — Cinderella
- Bert — Mary Poppins
- Bruce — Finding Nemo
- Bruno — Cinderella
- Buzz Lightyear — Toy Story
- Calhoun — Wreck-It Ralph
- Chien-Po — Mulan
- Chip — Chip & Dale
- Christopher — The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
- Claud Frollo — The Hunchback Of Notre Dame
- Clayton — Tarzan
- Cliff — Frozen
- Cody — The Rescuers Down Under
- Dale — Chip & Dale
- Danny — 101 Dalmatians
- Dash — The Little Mermaid
- David — Lilo & Stitch
- Demetrius — Hercules
- Dewey — Mickey Mouse Universe
- Doc — Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
- Donald — Donald Duck cartoons
- Duke — Zootopia
- Dumbo — Dumbo
- Edgar — The Aristocats
- Edward — Peter Pan
- Eli — The Princess and the Frog
- Elliot — Pete’s Dragon
- Eric — The Little Mermaid
- Ernesto de la Cruz — Coco
- Fagin — Oliver & Company
- Felix — Wreck-It Ralph
- Ferdinand — Ferdinand
- Figaro — Pinocchio
- Finn — Cars 2
- Flynn — Tangled
- Francis — Oliver & Company
- Frank — Cars
- Gaston — Beauty and the Beast
- George — Peter Pan
- Gideon — Zootopia
- Gus — Cinderella
- Hamish — Alice in Wonderland
- Hans — Frozen
- Happy — Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
- Hector — Coco
- Hercules — Hercules
- Hermes — Hercules
- Hiro — Big Hero 6
- Hua Zhao — Mulan
- Hubert — Brave
- Hudson — Cars
- Huey — Mickey Mouse Universe
- Hugh — Cinderella
- Hugo — The Hunchback of Notre Dame
- Iago — Aladdin
- Ian Lightfoot — Onward
- Jafar — Aladdin
- James — Monsters, Inc.
- Jaq — Cinderella
- Jaques — Finding Nemo
- Jasper — 101 Dalmations
- Jim Hawkins — Treasure Planet
- Jiminy — Pinocchio
- John — Peter Pan
- John Smith — Pocahantas
- Kristoff — Frozen
- Kuzco — The Emperor’s New Groove
- Kronk — The Emperor’s New Groove
- Lafayette — The Aristocats
- Lawrence — The Princess and the Frog
- Li Shang — Mulan
- Lightning McQueen — Cars
- Ling — Mulan
- Louie — The Jungle Book
- Marlon — Finding Nemo
- Maurice — Beauty and the Beast
- Max — The Little Mermaid
- Maximus — Tangled
- Michael — Peter Pan
- Mickey — Mickey Mouse cartoons
- Miguel — Coco
- Mufasa — The Lion King
- Nash — The Good Dinosaur
- Naveen — The Princess and the Frog
- Nick — Zootopia
- Oaken — Frozen
- Octavius — Cinderella
- Olaf — Frozen
- Oliver — Oliver & Company
- Oswald (the Lucky Rabbit) — Mickey Mouse Universe
- Otto — Robin Hood
- P.T. Barnum — The Greatest Showman
- Pacha — The Emperor’s New Groove
- Pascal — Tangled
- Percival — The Rescuers Down Under
- Percy — Pocahontas
- Peter — Peter Pan
- Philip — Sleeping Beauty
- Philippe — Beauty and the Beast
- Phillip Carlyle — The Greatest Showman
- Phoebus — The Hunchback of Notre Dame
- Rajah — Aladdin
- Randall — Monsters, Inc.
- Razoul — Aladdin
- Rex — Toy Story
- Richard — Robin Hood
- Rick — Woody’s Great Adventure
- Robert — The Incredibles
- Russell — Up
- Robin — Robin Hood
- Roger — 101 Dalmatians
- Roo — Winnie the Pooh
- Roscoe — Oliver & Company
- Rufus — The Rescuers
- Sarge — 101 Dalmatians
- Sebastian — The Little Mermaid
- Shan Yu — Mulan
- Sinclair — Dinosaurs
- Slade — The Fox and the Hound
- Stefan — Sleeping Beauty
- Sullivan — Monsters University
- Sven — Frozen
- Tadashi Hamada — Big Hero 6
- Tantor — Tarzan
- Thomas — Pocahontas
- Tibbs — 101 Dalmatians
- Timothy — Dumbo
- Tito — Oliver & Company
- Toby — The Great Mouse Detective
- Tod — The Fox and the Hound
- Tuck — Robin Hood
- Victor — The Hunchback of Notre Dame
- Vladimir — Darkwing Duck
- Wally — 101 Dalmatians
- Wander — Wander Over Yonder
- Wesley — Home on the Range
- Wiggins — Pocahontas
- Wilbur — The Rescuers Down Under
- Wilde — Zootopia
- Wilden Lightfoot — Onward
- Winnie — Winnie the Pooh
- Winston — Oliver & Company
- Wynchel — Wreck-It Ralph
- Yao — Mulan
- Yax — Zootopia
- Zazu — The Lion King
- Zeus — Hercules
- Ziggy (the Vulture) — The Jungle Book
- Zini — Dinosaur
This article was originally published on