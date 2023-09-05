Footage of a young boy’s visit to Disneyland is going viral on TikTok, and it’s not for any reason you’d ever think. Content creator and mom, @__LINNDUHH, posted footage of her son’s visit to the popular Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique in Disneyland and quickly caught the eye of millions of people.

The Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, mainly known for giving little girls the magical experience of turning into a princess, also welcomes in little boys who dream of being a prince or a knight. Logan’s special moment in the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique shows that all kids can dream of playing dress up and turn into the Disney character of their choosing.

Can boys go to the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique?

In the viral TikTok, young Logan chooses to dress up like Prince Naveen from The Princess & The Frog.

Solid choice. This kid is going places!

After picking out his Prince Naveen outfit, which also included a shield and sword, Logan was off to the boutique chairs for his hair styling appointment.

“He was the ONLY prince at the boutique, so everyone was smitten by him!” Logan’s mom wrote in text overlay on the video.

Boys are more than welcome to visit the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Disneyland. The boutique is open to children of all gender identifications. Boys can get a knight or prince makeover just like a little girl could choose which princess she wanted to be transformed into.

After the visit to the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, Logan and his mom went to the parade where several parade participants shouted out Logan’s costume including Peter Pan and Elsa.

However, the most special and tear-jerking moment came when Prince Naveen himself (along with Princess Tiana) rode by on their parade float.

Princess Tiana spotted Logan in the park crowd and alerted the prince. As Logan waved hello, Prince Naveen bowed and pointed to the boy, recognizing their twinning outfits with a grin. As the couple rounded the corner, Princess Tiana blew Logan a kiss.

What is it like for boys at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique?

The Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Disney World and Disneyland parks offer special makeovers for children ages 3–12. Boys can choose from knight packages, which include hair styling, confetti, a sword, and a shield. Boys are also welcome to choose the princess treatment and can bring their own dress.

Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices cater to the children with spa-like treatment which includes hair styling, makeup, nail polish, and accessories.

“With the wave of a magic wand—plus a few hands-on tricks of the trade—our Fairy Godmother Apprentices will pamper and primp your child until they look storybook stunning. Children can choose a hairstyle then add makeup, nail color and accessories—even a Disney Princess costume,” the Disney website reads.

Bippity boppity boutique for boys

The boutique offers the same type of Disney magic treatment for boys as they do for girls. However, the visit is a bit shorter due to less maintenance done on hair and makeup.

There are two “Knight Packages” offered for boys. The Knight Package starts at $19.95 and includes a sword, shield, and hairstyling with gel. The Deluxe Knight Package starts at $79.95 and includes a sword, shield, hairstyling with gel, plus a full costume.

After Logan’s visit to the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique went viral, thousands of TikTok users commented on Logan’s adorable visit.

“Casually crying at everyone noticing him 😭 I KNOW that was so special for him that he’ll remember forever ♥️” one user wrote.

“I have no idea why I teared up 🥹 maybe because boys deserve to feel special too? Idk, I just did 🤷🏻‍♀️” another said.

The official Disney Parks TikTok account wrote, “This is what the magic is all about 🥺✨”