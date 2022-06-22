Cute & Creative

103 Made-Up Names For Boys & Girls To Set Your One-Of-A-Kind Kid Apart

At the very least, they won’t wind up the 5th Emma or Aidan in their class.

Cavan Images/Cavan/Getty Images

Naming your baby is one of the most important first decisions you'll make as a parent. But it can definitely get tricky if you want to ensure your baby’s name is just as unique as they are since — you know, considering it seems every name out there has been given to at least 10,000 children before yours. So, what do you do when you really want your baby to have a truly one-of-a-kind name? Simple: You make it up. In fact, made-up baby names are an increasingly popular new trend in baby naming because parents are determined to make their kids stand out and have their name reflect their specialness.

Wondering how you go about making up a name? Easy. You can combine a few monikers that you already love — for example, Evabeth, which combines Eva with Elizabeth — or you can spell a name you like backward, like Nevaeh (that’s "Heaven" spelled backward). You can put two names of family members together (to prevent those tense fights with the in-laws). Or you can simply pull a name out of thin air and make it a name because you said so! There are no rules when it comes to made-up baby names. That's kind of the point.

If you’re interested in crafting a unique name for your little one, peruse this list of made-up baby names below to find some inspiration.

Made-up Baby Names for Girls

  1. Amya
  2. Anaveah
  3. Audrielle
  4. Avenleigh
  5. Blaisely
  6. Brezlyn
  7. Britley
  8. Brylie
  9. Clia
  10. Coco
  11. Daveigh
  12. Elisobelle
  13. Esmarae
  14. Evra
  15. Evabeth
  16. Faelina
  17. Fyra
  18. Garcella
  19. Gravity
  20. Hazelyn
  21. Honest
  22. Idalia
  23. Jenaya
  24. Jin
  25. Jessalie
  26. Kellis
  27. Kensley
  28. Liselle
  29. Lovelle
  30. Maevery
  31. Maiselie
  32. Mianna
  33. Navy
  34. Noalie
  35. Novalee
  36. Olydia
  37. Phinea
  38. Prairie
  39. Quinley
  40. Raddix
  41. SiddaLee
  42. Stormi
  43. Story
  44. Sylvalie
  45. Sophiela
  46. Tessadora
  47. Tippi
  48. Vietta
  49. Winora
  50. Wrenley
  51. Veruca
  52. Zavrya
  53. Zuri

Made-up Baby Names for Boys

  1. Albion
  2. Brevin
  3. Brigham
  4. Brixton
  5. Calton
  6. Cedar
  7. Charleston
  8. Cyler
  9. Dax
  10. Eastley
  11. Graylen
  12. Inder
  13. Jaspin
  14. Judson
  15. Kale
  16. Kallen
  17. Kayden
  18. Kole
  19. Kyan
  20. Lathan
  21. Leland
  22. Lucky
  23. Lysander
  24. Marvel
  25. Maxton
  26. Muse
  27. Nellary
  28. Nestor
  29. Omari
  30. Oz
  31. Paxon
  32. Radley
  33. Ranger
  34. Remy
  35. Riggan
  36. Rivo
  37. Rizzo
  38. Rocco
  39. Slash
  40. Tegan
  41. Tevin
  42. Theoden
  43. Tovin
  44. Warrior
  45. Wilder
  46. Wrenlow
  47. Zabe
  48. Zayden
  49. Zee
  50. Zelle