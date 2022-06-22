Naming your baby is one of the most important first decisions you'll make as a parent. But it can definitely get tricky if you want to ensure your baby’s name is just as unique as they are since — you know, considering it seems every name out there has been given to at least 10,000 children before yours. So, what do you do when you really want your baby to have a truly one-of-a-kind name? Simple: You make it up. In fact, made-up baby names are an increasingly popular new trend in baby naming because parents are determined to make their kids stand out and have their name reflect their specialness.

Wondering how you go about making up a name? Easy. You can combine a few monikers that you already love — for example, Evabeth, which combines Eva with Elizabeth — or you can spell a name you like backward, like Nevaeh (that’s "Heaven" spelled backward). You can put two names of family members together (to prevent those tense fights with the in-laws). Or you can simply pull a name out of thin air and make it a name because you said so! There are no rules when it comes to made-up baby names. That's kind of the point.

If you’re interested in crafting a unique name for your little one, peruse this list of made-up baby names below to find some inspiration.

Made-up Baby Names for Girls

Amya Anaveah Audrielle Avenleigh Blaisely Brezlyn Britley Brylie Clia Coco Daveigh Elisobelle Esmarae Evra Evabeth Faelina Fyra Garcella Gravity Hazelyn Honest Idalia Jenaya Jin Jessalie Kellis Kensley Liselle Lovelle Maevery Maiselie Mianna Navy Noalie Novalee Olydia Phinea Prairie Quinley Raddix SiddaLee Stormi Story Sylvalie Sophiela Tessadora Tippi Vietta Winora Wrenley Veruca Zavrya Zuri

Made-up Baby Names for Boys