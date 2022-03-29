What do the names Maya and Keanu have in common? Not only are they gorgeous names (and, um, hello, Keanu Reeves and Maya Rudolph!), but they stem from the indigenous Polynesian people of New Zealand known as the Māori. Maybe you have a Kiwi relative you're fond of and would love to honor by naming your newborn after them. If so, choosing a Māori name for your new baby could be a lovely tribute to your Kiwi ancestry, heritage, and culture.
Or perhaps you're just struck by the elegant and beautiful-sounding Māori names and their fascinating meanings. In the Māori culture before the 1800s, surnames were not used — any remarkable event or circumstances surrounding a birth typically inspired a child's name. In some cases, parenting traditions dictated that children would be re-named over time as new events transpired in their lives. How unique and interesting is that?
If you're looking for a name for your newborn that will help them stand out from the crowd, a Māori name is definitely a good option. Not only will your kid not have to worry about five other kids answering when their name gets called in class, but Māori names are also just a fantastic way to foster links with an enchanting culture.
Considering Māori names when choosing a name for your baby can be a meaningful way to pay tribute to this Kiwi culture.