Whereas January seemed like it lasted 47 years, February has flown by. And, honestly, I’m not mad about it. This month has felt like a good jumping-off point to the rest of the year — a little amuse-bouche before winter gives way to spring, and then spring devolves into the jam-packed days of summer. That also makes February a fantastic month for buying odds and ends to gear up for what’s to come.

As you can glean from this month’s roundup, what Scary Mommy editors have been buying on Amazon reflect this in-between. We’re stocking up on comfort items and health essentials to carry us through the last breath of winter, sure, but we’re also looking forward to sunny spring weather and spring break travel.

Here are the most share-worthy products that made it into our carts this month.

Women Acrylic Rattan Clutch

It's pretty simple: I like anything rattan, including, it seems, purses. I ordered this for an upcoming vacation because I don't have anything small and unwieldy for beach trips. I love that it can easily fit my phone, a lipstick, and hand sanitizer (and honestly, probably more), but it still feels compact. It comes with a little chain, too, if I don't feel like holding it. It will definitely be my go-to once the summer hits (when oh when will that be?!?!). — Kate Auletta, Editor in Chief

House of Noa Nama Standing Mat

Our dishwasher broke a couple of months ago, and while we make arrangements to get a new one, I've become a pioneer woman handwashing all the dishes. I know! The horror! Where is my covered wagon? Anyway, standing by the sink has been killing my back and feet. Enter: The House of Noa standing mat. It's so cushy on my feet that it feels like I'm washing dishes on a cloud. This pattern also goes super well with my kitchen vibes. 10/10. — Katie Garrity, Senior Editor, News & Social

Gold Cabinet Knobs

I bought these cabinet knobs on a whim for a vanity I was refinishing, and they are fantastic. They’re so affordable but they feel and look much more expensive! I love the pretty little pop of interest they add — it’s incredible how such a simple thing can elevate a piece so much. — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

TheraICE Migraine Relief Cap

There is absolutely nothing worse than a sinus headache... except for a migraine. Unfortunately, I get both. But this little device helps soothe or even banish them, and I am amazed by how well it works. Simply store it in your freezer and pop it on your head when needed. You can wear it as a kind of headband or over your eyes when you need to lie down in the dark. — Jamie Kenney, Senior Staff Writer

Prolatus Shoe Insoles

One time, a doctor told me my feet were so flat that they were like paddles. True story! Because of my flat feet, I've always had back problems (and ankle problems and foot problems), but once I found a good pair of insoles, my life was changed. The T-100 Elite is constructed with patented rebound foam and patented alignment technology, and there's no break-in period. They just WORK! — Katie Garrity

Ohuhu Acrylic Paint Pens

My daughter is in her arts and crafts era, and she goes through a lot of markers while making her creations. We love these because they aren't messy but still "act" like paint — and they come in a really wonderful carrying case that makes both clean-up and transportation easy. The colors are fantastic, too. — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

Salud 2-in-1 Hydration Packets

I drink electrolytes every day and recently spotted this new-to-me brand at Walmart. I picked up the mango flavor then and was blown away at how delicious it was, so I opted to try the lemonade one this time. It's just as refreshing and doesn't taste fake sweet at all. I love that it has some built-in immunity supplements, too. — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

LectroFan EVO

Sound machines aren't just for babies and therapists! My younger daughter has been having trouble getting to sleep and staying there, and this fan machine has really made a difference for her. And once she started using it, I wanted one too. This has been so helpful to my family's sleep that I packed it on vacation with us. — Sarah Aswell

Boho Bathroom Rug with Tassels

We recently refreshed our guest bathroom downstairs, and I wanted a rug in front of the sink that was simple but not boring. With a shape that mimics the sun, this one just feels so subtly cheerful and full of personality. — Julie Sprankles

MIXX StreamQ C4 Wireless Headphones

I bought these headphones for one daughter and then had to get them for my other daughter, too, because both liked them so much. I love that they are quality without being super-expensive, and that they charge so quickly, which is great for tweens who might forget. — Sarah Aswell

True Bloom Kids Makeup

My daughter has always been very fascinated with my makeup bag. So much so that I've caught her snooping. I'm not super keen on her sharing my makeup (for a myriad of reasons), and I don't feel super comfortable with buying her adult makeup. Kids' makeup can also be a gamble, especially since my daughter has super sensitive skin. Enter: True Bloom Kids! This natural makeup line is formulated with clean ingredients. The natural colors are super cute and noticeable without being too intense. Plus, True Bloom wants to create less waste, so they offer replacement kits for the eyeshadows and blush so kids can enjoy the items again and again. — Katie Garrity

Belle Aroma Frangrance Wax Tarts

I love my little wax warmer that I keep in my kitchen, but I freely admit I hate cleaning it out — wax is super annoying to clean at any temperature. So I was super happy to see these wax alternatives that still deliver really good, natural-smelling fragrance without all the melting. — Sarah Aswell

I Have Three Cats by Michelle Sumovich

Cute-kid's-picture-book-that-will-make-you-cry alert! I'm not even a cat person, and this book was just so adorable I couldn't help but suddenly yearn for a kitten after reading this story at bedtime. A story about kindness, compassion, and care, I Have Three Cats is great for little ones! — Katie Garrity

MBT Modena Slip-Ons

I have officially reached an age where I need to wear a shoe around the house or my heels start hurting. (It comes for us all, people.) But, as someone who absolutely loathes the idea of shoes in the house, I needed a shoe just for the house. I picked up these slip-ons, and I feel like I'm walking on clouds on my hardwood floors. — Jamie Kenney

Sud Scrub® Antimicrobial Silicone Body Scrubber

Loofahs are... kinda gross? They can harbor a lot of bacteria over time, so what exactly are we washing when we use them? I decided to switch over to the Sud Scrub, and I'm so glad I did! They are made of food-grade silicone and resist odor-causing bacteria, mold, and mildew. — Katie Garrity

Melitta Montalatte Milk Frother

I require caffeine in the morning, and having a frother that whips up seriously impressive straight-from-a-cafe foam for my lattes just feels like such a lovely way to romanticize my morning ritual. Plus, it’s already saving us money: We’ve started skipping our weekend family runs to Starbucks to stay home and make our own creations. — Julie Sprankles

Braun ThermoScan 7+ Connect Digital Ear Thermometer

I think I've tried every single thermometer known to man, and they just always seem inaccurate or off in some way. This Braun Thermoscan Digital Thermometer takes temperatures through the ear for helpful accuracy, plus it has its own app! The best thing about this thermometer, though, is that you can select the age range of those who are having their temperature taken to see just how severe a fever you're dealing with. Game changer! — Katie Garrity

3 Quart Space Saving Collapsible Salad Spinner

I eat so many more fruits and vegetables when I wash and slice them all before storing them in the fridge, so they're ready to grab instantly when I want a snack. A salad spinner makes that process a whole lot faster and easier, and I like that this one collapses to take up less cabinet space when not in use. — Katie McPherson

Cutluxe Santoku Knife – 7" Chopping Knife

These knives are amazing — extremely sharp, well-balanced, and easy to put an edge on. I am not exactly Gordon Ramsey in the kitchen, but even I can work my way around a tomato or onion with one of these knives! — Katie Garrity

Miraclesuit Women’s Swimsuit

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's... the Miracle suit! I am heading off on a spring break trip soon, so I finally decided to pull the trigger on this suit. I was worried because it's not cheap! But I am so happy to report that this suit is seriously... a miracle. — Katie Garrity

Red Swingline Stapler

I'm giving myself the tiniest little office makeover, and after my daughter permanently stole my stapler for her own art uses, I decided to get myself an upgrade. Why not pick the iconic red Swingline from Office Space? It's a cute pop of color and a pop culture icon all at once. It's quality, too! — Sarah Aswell

Taylor Swift Sticker Book

This winter, my daughter was hit with so much sickness and missed about 1,000 days of school. I was trying to find things she could do that weren't watching YouTube or playing with her Nintendo Switch. (Though she also did tons of that!). We're both Swifties, and this sticker book was just the cutest activity we could do together. Dress up Taylor for her Eras Tour and some of the girls attending! Mix and match outfits! There are even friendship bracelet stickers. Just such a fun, cute time. — Katie Garrity

It's a Date! 40 Fun and Romantic Scratch Off Date Ideas

My husband and I just... never get to go out for date nights. This card game from "It's a Date" has so many cute and fun date night ideas where you can specify when you want to have the date, where you want to have it, and how much money you want to spend! I swear, we've never felt more connected since giving these cards a chance. — Katie Garrity

Amazon Basics Professional Journal

As a writer, I am not only frequently in need of notebooks, but I'm incredibly picky about which ones I find suitable. These thick, sturdy, hardcover beauties are my go-to favorites. I can't explain it, but the bookfeel is exquisite. I usually get two at a time and use one for work and one for personal projects. — Jamie Kenney

Cordless Lamp, 2000mAh Rechargeable Lamp

Living in the Midwest during these cold, dark, and dreary months can be a pretty big bummer. So, I've been trying to practice the art of "wintering." I know that light is scarce, so I've tried to light up every single room in my house in a cozy, warm way. This rechargeable light is the cutest little thing, and the light that comes out is just the perfect level of cozy. — Katie Garrity