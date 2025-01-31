Since we can all agree that this January has been the longest month in the history of all months, we’re going to take our little wins wherever we can get them. And sometimes, finding a product you really, really love definitely feels like a win. We editors here at Scary Mommy will be the first to admit we’ve been using retail therapy to make it through the month. Fortunately, we’ve got a lot to show for it — we’ve uncovered some stellar finds.

From clothes to home decor, books to bandages, our Amazon purchases in January have admittedly been all over the place. But our bank accounts’ loss is your gain because we’re sharing our absolutely favorite finds (across many categories) with you.

1. Decorative Glass Jars

My oldest kid is 13, meaning we’re at that age where they’ve outgrown the style of a lot of the stuff they loved as a tween. So, we decided to give their bathroom a decor update! Since their favorite color is lavender, I ordered these super cute glass jars to hold Q-tips, cotton balls, cotton pads, and flossers. They are SO pretty, and they feel really high quality for being so affordable. — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

2. Hillfair Cotton Turkish Beach Towels

We needed some new towels to go with the bathroom refresh, and I prefer Turkish towels. These are big enough to double as beach blankets in the summer, they come with a cute carrying bag, and they’re a great price for a set of four. They aren’t as soft as pricier Turkish towels we’ve had in the past, but I suspect they’ll get softer the more they get washed. — Julie Sprankles

3. Cumbor Baby Gate for Stairs

We have a big old white German shepherd who has reached his senior years and suffers from hip dysplasia, yet he insists on trying to hobble up and down the stairs. So, we decided a baby gate was the way to go. This one is well-crafted, sturdy, and super easy to put together — I did it by myself with zero issues. — Julie Sprankles

4. The King Arthur Baking Company Big Book Of Bread

As a millennial woman struggling through the cold winter months, I think it goes without saying that I am deep into my bread era. While my tried-and-true recipe is memorized by heart, there are so many types of loaves I want to try. This book gives detailed, easy-to-follow instructions and contains QR codes throughout that link to videos demonstrating trickier techniques. — Jamie Kenney, Senior Staff Writer

5. Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil

My colleague turned me on to this face oil, and it's become a must-have in my skincare routine. In fact, after running out of it last time around, I tried to replace it with something less expensive, and it just didn't hit the same. This smells great, adds a healthy glow to my skin, and locks in moisture. — Jamie Kenney

6. Tofuture Tofu Press

I think the reason people believe they don't like tofu is because a lot of people don't know how to press the moisture out of it. Now, you can do this by placing a weighted plate on it, but that doesn't work great and is awkward. So, if you cook it with any regularity, you really need a dedicated tofu press. This one is fantastic. In fact, I only had to replace my old one because one of my children took off one of the tension bands and lost it (I wish I could explain why to you, but they couldn't explain why to me). — Jamie Kenney

7. Gayhay Fleece Lined Sweatpants

I live in the frozen tundra of New York, and I swear my legs do not get cold even while walking the dog for an extended period of time when I'm wearing these pants. They are as cozy as can be (but not too hot), fit true-to-size, AND have pockets. I'm officially obsessed. — Kate Auletta, Editor in Chief

8. Dr. Frederick's Original Better Blister Bandages

For reasons I can't explain, I've been getting blisters in my boots lately. I hate being uncomfortable when I walk, so these are a godsend. They are like little miracle makers. One thing to note: Unlike regular Band-Aids, these do not stay put in the shower. But they are delightful otherwise. — Kate Auletta

9. Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips

I have sensitive teeth and the Crest White Strips give me the teeth zings, so when I got my braces off, I opted to try these whitening strips for sensitive teeth. They work SO well, and my teeth didn't feel weird at all during or after the treatment. I just popped them on, took a nice everything shower, got out, and brushed off the remaining goo. My teeth looked visibly whiter. — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

10. Bento Lunch Box

My toddler takes bento-style lunchboxes to school so he can open them by himself and not wait for help to tear into wrappers or baggies, but the brand I started with kept molding around the seals if I didn't remember to wash them the same day. This one from Amazon can go into the dishwasher, unlike the previous kind we bought, and came with little silicone cups and animal picks to make his lunches extra cute and tempting. It even included silverware, which fits nicely in a little compartment on the lid. — Katie McPherson

11. Portable Heating Pad for Period Cramps

My husband and I had some FSA money that wasn't going to roll over into 2025, so he nabbed this wearable heating pad for me for crampy days. I wish it was a little bigger, but man, this thing gets hot. It really does help, and it's so nice to be able to walk around, lay on my side, and sit at my desk while still getting heating pad relief. It has massage modes, too. — Katie McPherson

12. WHOOP 4.0

Again, we had FSA money to burn, and I was recently diagnosed with some chronic conditions I'm learning to manage. So, the WHOOP seemed like a great way to get more insight into how my body is doing on the daily, and to track my new health habits and see how they affect change over time. As someone who used to despise the idea of a gizmo watching my every heartbeat, in this new phase of my health journey, it has been such a helpful tool (especially with watching my heart rate during workouts). — Katie McPherson

13. TomTiger 7/8 High-Waisted Workout Leggings

I have been wearing the bike shorts from this brand for years and they're the best, so I decided to try a pair of their leggings — and, yep, they're my new favorites. Activewear can be so pricey, but if you're looking for soft, squat-proof leggings, these are great. They have no crotch seam (bless). And, they make your butt look good without that stupid butt-crack-ruching brands insist on nowadays that's supposed to separate your cheeks but looks stupid if you wear underwear, thereby preventing the ruche from doing a deep dive. I love the colors they come in, and the red is so, so good. — Katie McPherson

14. Nina Designs Ginkgo Leaf Earrings

It's hard to find dangly earrings that are both simple and small, and this company has a bunch of cute ones. I also really love their studs. They're high-quality without being too spendy, too. — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

15. Foria Everyday Body Wash

I love this body wash for sensitive skin that's also especially made for women. It smells good, lathers up really well, and leaves my skin feeling really soft and clean. — Sarah Aswell

16. Woodenhouse Wooden Utensil Set

I've learned that wooden cooking utensils are superior! These are made of teak wood, which is so strong and durable, doesn't contain any microplastics or PFAs, and just feels better on our cookware. — Katie Garrity, Senior Editor, News & Social

17. Proof Overnight High Rise Brief Period Underwear

Man, I don't know about you, but one of the ways perimenopause is hitting me is via fast and heavy periods. I needed a pair of period underwear that could get me through my heaviest night without leakage, and these are them. They're a little too much to wear during the day, but I reserve them for that first heavy night and they've never failed me. — Sarah Aswell

18. Nomatic Outset Pants

My partner has so much trouble finding pants that check all of the needed boxes. I bought these for him for a big trip we had coming up, and they aren't just great for travel; they're great for everyday wear. They look nice enough to wear to work or out to dinner, but the material is great for more active things — we even took them for a pretty serious hike. — Sarah Aswell

19. TBH Face Wipes

My teen loves these gentle face wipes by TBH. It's a brand made especially for teens, and she can carry them really easily in her backpack. It's also dye-free, paraben-free, cruelty-free, and all of that good stuff. — Sarah Aswell

20. Ban.do Strawberry Mug

The mug I keep my pens in on my desk shattered into a million pieces, so I went to Amazon looking for a replacement. I loved this cute little novelty mug, complete with ladybug. — Sarah Aswell

21. Reoria Women's Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit

This is my favorite bodysuit to wear with a cute cardigan or even on its own with a pair of wide-leg jeans. It's slimming, comfy, and comes in a bunch of different colors. — Katie Garrity

22. Fairy Door Diaries: Eliza and the Flower Fairies

This is the first chapter book that I've read with my 5-year-old, and she absolutely loves it. It's a great starter book to transition into longer chapter books because the chapters are short, and there are still tons of adorable illustrations. The story is also colorful and engaging for kids. I need more installments! — Katie Garrity