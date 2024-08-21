In the immortal words of the one-and-only Wednesday Addams, “Every day is all about me” — and today, especially, she’s right. Mattel just unveiled a brand-new Monster High dolls collection inspired by Netflix’s hit series about everyone’s favorite dark-hearted it girl. And with Season 2’s release date now pushed into 2025, we could all use a little something creepy, kooky, mysterious, and spooky to tide us over.

Much like Wednesday (and other writers, aaand serial killers), I too am “stubborn, single-minded, and obsessive,” and I’m currently hyper-fixated on the ghoulishly gorgeous dolls — and accessories! — inspired by characters from the show. Per the norm with Monster High, the attention to detail is next-level, from Wednesday’s delicate finger snap to Thing perched on her shoulder to her Nevermore Academy uniform and overall funereal fashion aesthetic.

You can find the collection now at Walmart, Amazon, and other major retailers, with prices ranging from $25 to $65. And while they’re all rated for kids ages 4 and up, no one (and definitely not me) will judge you if you get the set “for your kids” and tuck it away on a shelf somewhere out of reach.

Here’s a look at the entire macabre lot.

Monster High® Wednesday Addams Doll

Bring on the dark charm! Dressed to distress in her Nevermore Academy uniform, Wednesday looks every bit the harbinger of *chic* doom. Thing crouched on her shoulder completes the vibe — but also, can we talk about those boots?!

Mattel

Stop. They are, ahem, killer.

Monster High® Wednesday Enid Sinclair Doll

Wednesday would undoubtedly assert that this colorful ensemble “looks like a rainbow vomited,” but hey, that’s Enid. From her pink beret to her brightly painted claws all the way down to her electric yellow shoes, Wednesday’s roommate is ready for whatever comes her way.

Monster High® Rave’N Wednesday Doll

My 13-year-old would probably put me in a guillotine if it meant getting this doll inspired by Wednesday’s viral dance scene. With her gothic gown, she’s clearly ready to groove to some “Goo Goo Muck” like a ghoul possessed.

Monster High® Paint It Black Fashion Pack™ Accessories

What’s a homicidal teenager without her accessories? This fashion pack is perfect for changing up Wednesday’s #OOTD (“Outfit of the Day,” or, if your soul is as black as Wednesday’s, “Oddly Obscure Torture Devices”). Your tween or teen can also use these accessories to give their other Monster High dolls a little Addams family flair.

If you can’t get enough of Wednesday-themed things, Mattel also just unveiled a special edition Little People Collector figure set from Fisher-Price that includes perfectly petite Wednesday Addams with Thing, Enid Sinclair, Marilyn Thornhill, and The Hyde monster reimagined as Little People figurines.

You can shop the Monster High x Wednesday collab now, so pick your poison.