29 Hilarious Shows Like ‘Schitt’s Creek’ To Watch When You Miss The Roses

Shows like Schitt’s Creek don’t come along very often: an impossibly endearing blend of humor, eccentricity, family dynamics, small-town charm, and snark. The hilarious Rose family stole our hearts from the start, and we’ve been missing them ever since the show wrapped in 2020. Formerly filthy-rich video store magnate Johnny (Eugene Levy), the patriarch of the family, has to move everyone to a nothing town called Schitt’s Creek and into the local motel after he gets swindled out of all the family’s money. But rather than stay mired in how much their new little hamlet sucks, the family eventually starts to accept it and even kind of love it. Moira (Catherine O’Hara) gets involved with the town council, David (Dan Levy) opens up his own store, and Alexis (Annie Murphy) gets into public relations and event planning. In short, throughout the course of six seasons, the Rose family went from whiny, spoiled socialites to a working-class family that you couldn’t help but relate to on some level.

Did you watch the show, full-on weep when it ended (saaaame), and now find yourself constantly quoting the Roses? Then it only makes sense that you might want something similar to fill the void left in its absence. There may never be another series that fully captures the magic of the Rose family, but you’ve got some options. Check out these shows like Schitt’s Creek to watch now.

Funny, Smart, and Snarky Shows Like Schitt’s Creek

1. Shrill (2019-2021)

In Shrill, Annie (Aidy Bryant) is coming into her own and making her life into what she wants, without making any physical changes to her body. It’s heartwarming and hilarious, much like Schitt’s Creek, and viewers will relate to Annie’s many struggles and triumphs much as they relate to the Rose family.

2. New Girl (2011-2018)

Who’s that girl? It’s Jess! Zooey Deschanel stars as the new girl in an apartment with a bunch of boys. The show is a collaborative comedy where everyone shines, much like the Rose family all does in Schitt’s Creek. You’ll love Schmidt’s (Max Greenfield) ego and one-liners, not to mention Jess’ love story with Nick (Jake Johnson).

3. Ted Lasso (2020- )

Ted Lasso might just be one of the most heartwarming comedies we’ve seen in a while. Ted (Jason Sudeikis) is a soccer coach who moves from the U.S. to England to take the lead of a failing team. His unflinchingly positive attitude rubs off on his team, his co-workers, and even his community as he helps turn the team into something everyone can be proud of. He’s a character Schitt’s Creek fans will want to root for, just like they root for the Roses.

4. Pen15 (2019-2021)

In this hilarious show, Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle play themselves as teenagers… but while they’re adults… and surrounded by teenagers. They take a look back at how craptastic their younger teenage years were from a new lens, and it’s painfully relatable.

5. Hacks (2021- )

Much like the Roses, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) was once on top of the world. But the aging comedian in Hacks is pretty much on her way out of popularity in Las Vegas. Though she’s skeptical, she eventually takes on a young writer who is struggling with her own career. They form an unlikely bond and help dig each other out of their ruts.

More Schitt’s Creek-Esque Comedies to Cue Up