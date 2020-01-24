55+ ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Quotes To Make You Feel Part Of The Rose Family

CBC

Since premiering in 2015, Schitt’s Creek has quickly established itself as one of TV’s funniest comedies. Its phenomenal cast has entertained us with hilarious one-liners and exaggerated expressions for the past few years. Now that the series is in its final season, we’re dreading saying goodbye to the Roses and their antics. So to turn those tears of sadness into tears of laughter, we’ve compiled a list of 56 iconic Schitt’s Creek quotes we’ve been repeating since we heard ’em. Ew, David!

“I’m trying very hard not to connect with people right now.” – David “Hide your diamonds, hide your exes, I’m a little bit Alexis!” – Alexis “Oh, I’d kill for a good coma right now.” – Moira “Like Beyoncé, I excel as a solo artist.” – David “If you’re looking for an ass to kiss, it’s mine.” – Roland “Tweet us on Facebook!” – Johnny “Okay, yeah, no, I did not write this…Okay, like, I didn’t even choose this font! It’s horrible.” – Alexis “What kind of barnyard were you raised in?” – David “I don’t want to brag, but Us Weekly once described me as ‘up for anything.'” – Alexis “The idea of me life coaching another human being should scare you…a lot.” – David “I totally get that.” – Alexis on something she totally does not get Patrick: “We just need a body.”

David: “Then go to the morgue.” “Well, this town is very screamnastic.” – Johnny “Very uninterested in that opinion.” – David “I was casually seeing Prince Harry, so there was the whole, like, ‘Is she gonna be a princess’ thing…um, but it’s also because we were going through this very dark phase where we were just, like, partying too hard.” – Alexis “Never let the bastards get you down!” – Moira “You’d think there’d be more of a market for oversized paintings of other people’s families.” – Stevie “Just remember: no sudden movements, do not reach for the glove box, and no matter what happens, do not tell them your real name.” – Alexis Moira: “Who put a picture of a ghost on my desk?”

Roland: “…That’s the sonogram of our baby!” “Is there like, a Texas Chainsaw movie being filmed out there that I’m not aware of?” – David on Roland’s style “You strike me as the sort of person that had a hard time in high school.” – Jocelyn to David “Why am I getting booed?” – Johnny “I wasn’t in rehab; I was at rehab, visiting Stavros.” – Alexis “I will not feel shame about the mall pretzels.” – David “I won’t wear anything with an adhesive backing.” – Moira “Stop doing that with your face.” – Alexis “If those bunnies feel exploited even a little bit, I am pulling the plug.” – Ted “I haven’t bedazzled anything since I was twenty two.” – David “I’m incapable of faking sincerity.” – Stevie “There’s nothing here but hot singles in my area.” – Moira “But people love extreme vanity…and they love puppies!” – Alexis “Hashtag. Is that two words?” – Johnny “You smell very flammable right now.” – David to drunk Stevie “Do I wear my fringed vest? Or, more importantly, do I wear anything under it?” – Patrick “We’re drinking to me not becoming an alcoholic.” – Stevie Alexis: “What’s your favorite season?”

Moira: “Awards.” “You just watch a season of Girls and do the opposite of what they do.” – David on surviving in NYC “My name is Alexis, and yes, I did not finish high school. Um, it’s this long, boring story involving a yacht, and a famous soccer player, and like a ton of mushrooms.” – Alexis “I didn’t go missing, David. The FBI knew where I was the entire time!” – Alexis “Are we having a bad day, honey?” – Johnny to Moira “The internet is a breeding ground for freaks.” – David “Oh in case you wake up in a chair with your hands duct-taped together, you can snap the duct tape by just raising your hands over your head and then bringing them down really hard.” – Alexis David: “I got these at a showroom in Paris.”

Stevie: “I got these on a clearance rack at Target.” “I’m only doing this because you called me rude, and I take that as a compliment.” – Stevie “I’m gonna need a stiff drink to get through this.” – David “The actual longest relationship was a three-month affair with a Saudi prince; but for the last two months of that, I was trapped in his palace, trying to get to an embassy.” – Alexis “You’re not the only one with an online presence.” – Johnny “Gossip is the devil’s telephone. Best to just hang up.” – Moira “I have my own holiday tradition. It’s like the 12 Days of Christmas, but it’s one day with 12 bottles of wine.” – Stevie “I plan on popping a pill, crying a bit, and falling asleep early.” – David “I don’t skate through life, David. I walk through life, in really nice shoes.” – Alexis “I could not be more at one with nature. I do Coachella every year.” – David “You know what, David? You get murdered first for once.” – Alexis Johnny: “My son is pansexual.”

Roland: “I know what that is. That’s umm, that cookware fetish.” “No matter what anyone says, you will always be our first dad.” – David “Fall off a bridge, please.” – David to Alexis

