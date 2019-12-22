20+ Popular Russian Last Names That Will Make You Want To Visit Moscow

Lena Clara/Getty

Russian last names are common across the globe. In both eastern and western countries, Russian surnames connect families to their Soviet roots. Many of these names refer to an occupation or characteristic, while some contain elements from other languages like Greek and Hebrew.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the most popular Russian last names and their Cyrillic spellings. You’ll likely recognize a few, and now, you’ll know the meaning behind them. Pozhaluysta!

Ivanov

Cyrillic spelling: Иванов

Meaning: Son of Ivan (God is gracious). Petrov

Cyrillic spelling: Петров

Meaning: Son of Peter (stone). Sidorov

Cyrillic spelling: Сидоров

Meaning: Son of Sidor. Smirnoff

Cyrillic spelling: Смирнов

Meaning: Quiet, peaceful or gentle. Volkov

Cyrillic spelling: Волков

Meaning: Wolf. Fedorov

Cyrillic spelling: Фёдоров

Meaning: Son of Fedor (gift of God). Popov

Cyrillic spelling: Поповv

Meaning: Son of the priest or pope. Semenov

Cyrillic spelling: Семёнов

Meaning: Son of Simon (God hears). Mikhailov

Cyrillic spelling: Михайлов

Meaning: Son of Mikhail (gift of God). Egorov/Egorkov/Egonov

Cyrillic spelling: Егоров/Егоров/Eгонов

Meaning: Son of Egor (farmer). Lenkov/Alexeev/Alekhin

Cyrillic spelling: Ленков/Алексеев/Алёхин

Meaning: Son of Alexander (mankind’s defender). Vasiliev

Cyrillic spelling: Васильев

Meaning: Royal or kingly. Nikolaev/Nikolayev

Cyrillic spelling: Николаев

Meaning: Literally means “Nikolay’s”, while the name Nikolay means victory of the people. Morozov

Cyrillic spelling: Морозов

Meaning: Frost. Stepanov/Stepanchikov

Cyrillic spelling: Степанов

Meaning: Son of Stefan (crown). Novikov/Novikoff

Cyrillic spelling: Новиков

Meaning: From the word ‘novik’, which described a noble teenager in military service from the 16th-18th centuries. Kozlov

Cyrillic spelling: Козлов

Meaning: Goat. Pavlov/Pavlishchev

Cyrillic spelling: Павлов

Meaning: Small. Sokolov

Cyrillic spelling: Соколов

Meaning: Bird of prey. Lebedev

Cyrillic spelling: Лебедев

Meaning: Swan, an occupational name for people who delivered swans to the king’s table. Kuznetsov

Cyrillic spelling: Кузнецов

Meaning: A blacksmith or metalworker. Putin

Cyrillic spelling: Путин

Meaning: Someone belonging to the road.

