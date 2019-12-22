20+ Popular Russian Last Names That Will Make You Want To Visit Moscow

Russian last names are common across the globe. In both eastern and western countries, Russian surnames connect families to their Soviet roots. Many of these names refer to an occupation or characteristic, while some contain elements from other languages like Greek and Hebrew.
We’ve compiled a list of some of the most popular Russian last names and their Cyrillic spellings. You’ll likely recognize a few, and now, you’ll know the meaning behind them. Pozhaluysta!
- Ivanov
Cyrillic spelling: Иванов
Meaning: Son of Ivan (God is gracious).
- Petrov
Cyrillic spelling: Петров
Meaning: Son of Peter (stone).
- Sidorov
Cyrillic spelling: Сидоров
Meaning: Son of Sidor.
- Smirnoff
Cyrillic spelling: Смирнов
Meaning: Quiet, peaceful or gentle.
- Volkov
Cyrillic spelling: Волков
Meaning: Wolf.
- Fedorov
Cyrillic spelling: Фёдоров
Meaning: Son of Fedor (gift of God).
- Popov
Cyrillic spelling: Поповv
Meaning: Son of the priest or pope.
- Semenov
Cyrillic spelling: Семёнов
Meaning: Son of Simon (God hears).
- Mikhailov
Cyrillic spelling: Михайлов
Meaning: Son of Mikhail (gift of God).
- Egorov/Egorkov/Egonov
Cyrillic spelling: Егоров/Егоров/Eгонов
Meaning: Son of Egor (farmer).
- Lenkov/Alexeev/Alekhin
Cyrillic spelling: Ленков/Алексеев/Алёхин
Meaning: Son of Alexander (mankind’s defender).
- Vasiliev
Cyrillic spelling: Васильев
Meaning: Royal or kingly.
- Nikolaev/Nikolayev
Cyrillic spelling: Николаев
Meaning: Literally means “Nikolay’s”, while the name Nikolay means victory of the people.
- Morozov
Cyrillic spelling: Морозов
Meaning: Frost.
- Stepanov/Stepanchikov
Cyrillic spelling: Степанов
Meaning: Son of Stefan (crown).
- Novikov/Novikoff
Cyrillic spelling: Новиков
Meaning: From the word ‘novik’, which described a noble teenager in military service from the 16th-18th centuries.
- Kozlov
Cyrillic spelling: Козлов
Meaning: Goat.
- Pavlov/Pavlishchev
Cyrillic spelling: Павлов
Meaning: Small.
- Sokolov
Cyrillic spelling: Соколов
Meaning: Bird of prey.
- Lebedev
Cyrillic spelling: Лебедев
Meaning: Swan, an occupational name for people who delivered swans to the king’s table.
- Kuznetsov
Cyrillic spelling: Кузнецов
Meaning: A blacksmith or metalworker.
- Putin
Cyrillic spelling: Путин
Meaning: Someone belonging to the road.
